PODCAST: This team might be the 2015 Mizzou Football team. meh.

Welcome back, Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, Mizzou won. But it did not feel good. This offensive line is such a massive problem that’s it’s hard to see how this team will get to bowl eligibility. The defense? Not bad! Wait..is this just the 2015 Mizzou team?!? And where in the heck will the wins come from?

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:20: Well a game happened and a W was awarded. But…it does not feel great.

03:20 - 07:55: So, the offensive line is not good. What do we do?

07:55 - 10:25: Is there any optimism with this team? The schedule only gets tougher. So, where is the hope?

10:25 - 14:10: The defense is not bad!! They are actually pretty good, given the circumstances? Is this 2015?!

14:10 - 18:25: No, but seriously, are we 2015 Mizzou?

18:25 - 20:00: Some good things!!

20:00 - 22:50: Let’s talk about Brady Cook.

22:50 - 24:10: This game did not make anyone feel any better about the team. In fact, it might have done the opposite.

24:10 - 29:12: Let’s talk about what might happen in the near future with this team.

29:12 - END: Well that’s it. MIZ!

