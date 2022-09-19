Rock M Nation Reacts: How many wins does Missouri finish with?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Going into the season we alll had our expectations for the season. In fact a lot of us went on the record with our predictions (don’t click that link, you might get sad).

So this week we ask how many wins you see Mizzou Football finishing with now that we’re 1⁄ 4 of the way through the season?