1-0.

Why wait until Saturday to start your season 1-0 when you can just win on Thursday night? (Maybe it’s an unpopular opinion but I think Mizzou should open their season on Thursdays more often).

It was a slow start for sure after trailing 3-0 after the end of the 1st quarter, but how about Cody Schrader scoring Mizzou’s first touchdown of the season? Awesome moment for the St. Louis native and the D-II transfer out of Truman.

Luther Burden lived up to the hype:

Buy stock in Luther Burden — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) September 2, 2022

hell yeah NIL rules pic.twitter.com/KfXvu3nbt1 — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) September 2, 2022

LUTHER BURDEN IS HIM. pic.twitter.com/xv1Ut6bZdR — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) September 2, 2022

Luther Burden has made me giggle three times in his first 19 minutes as a college receiver. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 2, 2022

The transfers on the defensive side of the ball made a huge impact — especially in the first half:

Deflection ➡ Pick ➡ Touchdown!



Kristian Williams with the tip as Joseph Charleston nabs his first career interception and the return.



ESPNU#MIZ pic.twitter.com/lBXSL7foKk — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 2, 2022

Lil' Hopp (Ty'Ron Hopper) with INT No. 3 of the night. Last time Tigers had three in a game? 2019 vs. WVU. Last time three in the first half? 1982 vs. Colorado State.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Ohw71jXvQF — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 2, 2022

And COMO native Nathaniel Peat really put the game away with his first touchdown as a Tiger. With all due respect to Schrader, Peat should be RB1.

From a stat via the SEC Network: The 52-24 win was Missouri’s most points scored against an FBS opponent since 2018 against Memphis. Also, this from Cole Cubelic:

@MizzouFootball has won 11 straight non-conference home games, all by double digits. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) September 2, 2022

My quick takeaway: It wasn’t all pretty, but a win is a win and Mizzou won fairly comfortably without playing their best football — so that’s a promising sign. It’s quite possible that Louisiana Tech might be really bad this season, but even though they finished 3-9 last season — they lost to Mississippi State by one and NC State by seven.

Mizzou is 1-0, and that’s all that matters. What matters more to bettors is that the Tigers covered.

Good teams win, great teams cover!

Say it with me, folks:



Good teams win, but _____ _____ _____. — ROCK M NATION (@RockMNation) September 2, 2022

Plenty more coverage coming later on RMN.

Onto Kansas State, and onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

Matt Michaels on the win:

A lot to be happy about for #Mizzou fans. The defense came out and made plays (not all of them, but very many). Luther Burden is that dude; he just makes you miss. And Brady Cook got a win and a childhood dream come true.



There is much to like and root for on this team, IMO — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) September 2, 2022

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was in attendance for Mizzou vs Louisiana Tech

Kickoff time in Columbia, MO for @MizzouFootball in 2022! pic.twitter.com/HbFTO9zAwc — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) September 2, 2022

More from Sankey pre-game: Looks like Mizzou is staying in the SEC, you guys.

For fearful #Mizzou (or other) fans, SEC boss Greg Sankey, here for Tigers opener, completely squashed idea of league looking to drop current members now or in future. Hate to even ask but did because it had been thrown out there. — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) September 1, 2022

Sankey quote on speculation of booting current SEC teams: "The absurdity of that conversation knows no boundaries. Never been a conversation. It shouldn't be a conversation." https://t.co/Q2EnRVKlsl — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 1, 2022

Dennis Gates and Phil Pressey banging the drum! Lots of other coaches at the game as well, and a Sophie Cunningham sighting!

From Brady Cook’s Instagram story yesterday morning. Awesome!

It doesn’t get cooler than this. I am always pulling for Mizzou, but I am pulling just a little harder for this to be a success.



It’s what us diehards always wish for, a talented kid from St. Louis who always dreamt of playing for Mizzou. pic.twitter.com/5758K9UOw2 — Larry Thornton (@lmt_810) September 1, 2022

Check these out at the Tiger Team Store!

Headed to Faurot? Stop by the @TigerTeamStore and check out our officially licensed student-athlete T-shirts!



Select athlete names + numbers are now available from @MizzouFootball, @MizzouSoccer and @MizzouVB with student-athletes receiving a portion of each purchase. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/N5eNClEHQt — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) September 1, 2022

Not just football, but Cross Country also had their season opener yesterday. The Men and Women both finished 3rd behind Iowa State and Oklahoma at the Mizzou XC Opener at Gans Creek. From the head coach Lindsey Anderson:

Executed the plan ✔️ pic.twitter.com/gaUaIc1rqP — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) September 1, 2022

UNC soccer showed why they were the Number 1 ranked team in the country with a 3-1 win over Mizzou. Despite the loss, the Tigers were the first team to score on the Tar Heels this season. Read more on MUTigers.com. Lots of coverage from our own Adeen Rao as well:

Man, that was a performance we can be proud of today! .@uncwomenssoccer is the top team in the country for a reason, but our women battled with courage & belief today. We took a step forward. #MIZ #TakeTheStairs https://t.co/wBYuWhFIXe — Stefanie Kraay Golan (@MIZCoachGolan) September 1, 2022

FINAL!



#1 UNC 3 - 1 MIZZOU



Very solid performance from the Tigers against a very quality UNC side that will definitely help them get ready for the SEC Season.



After all that, I am off to class, I bid you adieu folks! — Adeen Rao (@AdeenRao_) September 1, 2022