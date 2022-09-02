 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Links for Friday, September 2

By Sammy Stava
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission.

Why wait until Saturday to start your season 1-0 when you can just win on Thursday night? (Maybe it’s an unpopular opinion but I think Mizzou should open their season on Thursdays more often).

It was a slow start for sure after trailing 3-0 after the end of the 1st quarter, but how about Cody Schrader scoring Mizzou’s first touchdown of the season? Awesome moment for the St. Louis native and the D-II transfer out of Truman.

Luther Burden lived up to the hype:

The transfers on the defensive side of the ball made a huge impact — especially in the first half:

And COMO native Nathaniel Peat really put the game away with his first touchdown as a Tiger. With all due respect to Schrader, Peat should be RB1.

From a stat via the SEC Network: The 52-24 win was Missouri’s most points scored against an FBS opponent since 2018 against Memphis. Also, this from Cole Cubelic:

My quick takeaway: It wasn’t all pretty, but a win is a win and Mizzou won fairly comfortably without playing their best football — so that’s a promising sign. It’s quite possible that Louisiana Tech might be really bad this season, but even though they finished 3-9 last season — they lost to Mississippi State by one and NC State by seven.

Mizzou is 1-0, and that’s all that matters. What matters more to bettors is that the Tigers covered.

Good teams win, great teams cover!

Plenty more coverage coming later on RMN.

Onto Kansas State, and onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Matt Michaels on the win:
  • SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was in attendance for Mizzou vs Louisiana Tech
  • More from Sankey pre-game: Looks like Mizzou is staying in the SEC, you guys.
  • Dennis Gates and Phil Pressey banging the drum! Lots of other coaches at the game as well, and a Sophie Cunningham sighting!
  • From Brady Cook’s Instagram story yesterday morning. Awesome!
  • Check these out at the Tiger Team Store!
  • Not just football, but Cross Country also had their season opener yesterday. The Men and Women both finished 3rd behind Iowa State and Oklahoma at the Mizzou XC Opener at Gans Creek. From the head coach Lindsey Anderson:
  • UNC soccer showed why they were the Number 1 ranked team in the country with a 3-1 win over Mizzou. Despite the loss, the Tigers were the first team to score on the Tar Heels this season. Read more on MUTigers.com. Lots of coverage from our own Adeen Rao as well:
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

