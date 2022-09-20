 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dominic Lovett is thriving and Mizzou is playing Georgia under the lights

Mizzou Links for Sept. 20, 2022

By Josh Matejka
News and notes for your Mizzou Football Tuesday

Nothing fancy today, folks. Just some meat and potatoes links. Let’s start with football.

  • Mizzou’s overall offense may be struggling right now, but Dominic Lovett is thriving.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Mad Max is back, ladies and germs! Max was perfect (no, literally) through six innings on Monday night against the Brewers before the Mets pulled him due to his time on the IL. The Mets ended up clinching a playoff spot with their 7-2 win over Milwaukee, which just makes it easier for the Cardinals to clinch soon so... go Max!
  • Here’s your weekly “Rah-rah, go support the home team!” message from Dennis Gates!

I mean, it couldn’t hurt...

  • It’s recruiting season for the winter sports, and today we got some confirmation of a BIG visitor to campus last week.

Butler is a 4-star center in the class of 2023. And it seems he’s not the only one taking notice of the immediate improvement happening under Dennis Gates, who has his assistants on big-time recruits other than Butler as well.

  • And you better believe that Robin Pingeton won’t be left out in the cold when it comes to ‘crootin!
