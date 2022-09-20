Dominic Lovett is thriving and Mizzou is playing Georgia under the lights

News and notes for your Mizzou Football Tuesday
Nothing fancy today, folks. Just some meat and potatoes links. Let’s start with football.
- Mizzou’s overall offense may be struggling right now, but Dominic Lovett is thriving.
SEC Receiving Leaders for 2022 pic.twitter.com/DbEfqU56Cc— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 19, 2022
- Mizzou is now scheduled for an evening kickoff when they travel to Georgia, which is odd considering United States law on showing excessive violence in prime time.
- Dave Matter still has Mizzou at 13th in his SEC Power Rankings, but hey they’re still not last in the East!
- At the Kansas City Star, Blair Kerkhoff gives us some tips regarding Mizzou’s upcoming trip to the Plains, including some fun bits of information on Auburn’s personal hell!
- Matt Stahl at the Columbia Tribune asks if Mizzou is ready for the rigors of SEC play after a lackluster performance against Abilene Christian.
- Mad Max is back, ladies and germs! Max was perfect (no, literally) through six innings on Monday night against the Brewers before the Mets pulled him due to his time on the IL. The Mets ended up clinching a playoff spot with their 7-2 win over Milwaukee, which just makes it easier for the Cardinals to clinch soon so... go Max!
- Here’s your weekly “Rah-rah, go support the home team!” message from Dennis Gates!
@MizzouTennis is at home this week on Saturday (Bellermine) & Sunday (Nebraska-Omaha) at 9am & 1pm both days. @MizzouSoccer host Vandy on Sunday at 1pm. Let’s make sure we get out and support our TIGERS! Good Luck @MizzouVB & @MizzouFootball on your road trips! #MIZ #MizzouMonday— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 19, 2022
- Say it with me: J’DEN COX, SILVER MEDALIST! Congrats on your medal at the World Championships!
- Is Larissa Anderson lobbying for some facility upgrades?
This is what investment in softball looks like. Video review room at the SEC headquarters. @SEC @SECNetwork #ItJustMeansMore pic.twitter.com/PruGJBB4y1— Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA) September 19, 2022
I mean, it couldn’t hurt...
- It’s recruiting season for the winter sports, and today we got some confirmation of a BIG visitor to campus last week.
Butler is a 4-star center in the class of 2023. And it seems he’s not the only one taking notice of the immediate improvement happening under Dennis Gates, who has his assistants on big-time recruits other than Butler as well.
- And you better believe that Robin Pingeton won’t be left out in the cold when it comes to ‘crootin!
Thank you to the entire coaching staff for a great unofficial visit! @MizzouWBB @CoachPingeton @MizzouCoachPut @dellalamb_bball @PHS_GBasketball pic.twitter.com/uT9J8m6RDR— Addison Bjorn (@AddisonBjorn) September 18, 2022
