Dominic Lovett is thriving and Mizzou is playing Georgia under the lights

News and notes for your Mizzou Football Tuesday

Mizzou’s overall offense may be struggling right now, but Dominic Lovett is thriving.

SEC Receiving Leaders for 2022 pic.twitter.com/DbEfqU56Cc — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 19, 2022

Mad Max is back, ladies and germs! Max was perfect (no, literally) through six innings on Monday night against the Brewers before the Mets pulled him due to his time on the IL. The Mets ended up clinching a playoff spot with their 7-2 win over Milwaukee, which just makes it easier for the Cardinals to clinch soon so... go Max!

Here’s your weekly “Rah-rah, go support the home team!” message from Dennis Gates!

@MizzouTennis is at home this week on Saturday (Bellermine) & Sunday (Nebraska-Omaha) at 9am & 1pm both days. @MizzouSoccer host Vandy on Sunday at 1pm. Let’s make sure we get out and support our TIGERS! Good Luck @MizzouVB & @MizzouFootball on your road trips! #MIZ #MizzouMonday — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 19, 2022

Say it with me: J’DEN COX, SILVER MEDALIST! Congrats on your medal at the World Championships!

Is Larissa Anderson lobbying for some facility upgrades?

This is what investment in softball looks like. Video review room at the SEC headquarters. @SEC @SECNetwork #ItJustMeansMore pic.twitter.com/PruGJBB4y1 — Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA) September 19, 2022

I mean, it couldn’t hurt...

It’s recruiting season for the winter sports, and today we got some confirmation of a BIG visitor to campus last week.

Butler is a 4-star center in the class of 2023. And it seems he’s not the only one taking notice of the immediate improvement happening under Dennis Gates, who has his assistants on big-time recruits other than Butler as well.

And you better believe that Robin Pingeton won’t be left out in the cold when it comes to ‘crootin!