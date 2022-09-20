 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 SEC Schedule Announced For Mizzou Football

Missouri Football’s 2023 SEC schedule was just announced on the SEC Network. Let’s take a look at the Tigers’ conference slate.

By Sammy Stava
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 02 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Missouri Tigers have yet to play an SEC game so far this season, so of course the 2023 SEC football schedule was announced on Tuesday night.

Mizzou’s 2023 non-conference schedule that has already been announced looks like this:

September 2nd — vs South Dakota

September 9th — vs Middle Tennessee

September 16th — vs Kansas State (let’s hope it goes better)

September 23rd — (Opponent TBD) It was reportedly at Memphis, so great work again by AD Desiree Reed-Francois of getting rid of a Group of Five road game.

The schedule release was announced on SEC Network’s “SEC Now” — and Missouri will open up conference play on September 30th at Vanderbilt.

Here’s a look at Mizzou’s full conference schedule:

September 30th — at Vanderbilt

October 7th — vs LSU

October 14th — at Kentucky

October 21st — vs South Carolina

October 28th — BYE

November 4th — at Georgia

November 11th — vs Tennessee

November 18th — vs Florida

November 25th — at Arkansas

Quick Analysis: Missouri has a manageable start to open up conference play, and it’s imperative for the Tigers to get off to a quick start. Vanderbilt and South Carolina are pretty much must wins in order for Mizzou to have a breakthrough season — because the back end of that schedule is basically murderer’s row. Getting Florida at home on their Senior Night is a plus, as the Tigers have had the Gators’ number recently — at least in Columbia.

Next Up In Mizzou Football

Loading comments...