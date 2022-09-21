Keegan O’Toole Set to Compete at NCWA Classic

One of the biggest preseason college wrestling events is back after four years, as the National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic makes it’s return. The event is made up of both men’s and women’s matches and streamed live on FloWrestling. Every wrestler on the card is a returning All-American.

National champ Keegan O’Toole will be a main match, as he’ll take on Dean Hamiti of Wisconsin. Hamiti was one of the top freshman this season and finished 6th at 165lbs. Also hailing from the state of Wisconsin, Hamiti is a dangerous opponent who had eight falls and a 28-4 record. The two have never wrestled.

Also on the card will be the #3 wrestler at 165lbs Iowa State’s David Carr, who won a 2021 title at 157lbs but is bumping up this season. He will be taking on the #7 ranked wrestler Quincy Monday of Princeton, who is also bumping up after making the 157lb finals last year. 165lbs is considered one of the toughest weights this season, and this will be an early season preview at O’Toole’s opponents.

Some previous Mizzou wrestlers to have competed include All-Americans Lavion Mayes, Daniel Lewis, Joey Lavallee, Willie Miklus, Alan Waters, and J’Den Cox.

The NCWA All-Star Classic will take place on November 22nd in Austin, Texas. The entire match card can be viewed here and will be streamed on FloWrestling (Subscription required).