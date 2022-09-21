Latest Mizzou News and Notes Heading into Auburn Game

Auburn Week
Look, I’m just going to go out and say it — this Auburn game is winnable. No question about it. However, Missouri’s issues on the offensive line desperately needs to be addressed/fixed.
Looking to mix things up, the right guard position has either Connor Wood OR Mitchell Walters. Here’s a full look at this week’s depth chart, from Columbia Missourian’s Jack Soble:
#Mizzou’s Auburn Week depth chart has a couple changes. RG is Connor Wood OR Mitchell Walters. Jack Stonehouse is the punter. @CoMoSports pic.twitter.com/BnyjW3kA8N— Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) September 20, 2022
This is also a welcome sign. According to KOMU’s Nate Brenner — offensive tackle Hyrin White was spotted at Tuesday’s practice:
WATCH: Happened to spot #Mizzou OT Hyrin White at today's practice, who has not played yet in 2022 after starting 11 games last year at right tackle. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cRwSHUAcks— Nate Brenner (@NateBrenner4) September 20, 2022
The biggest news heading into Saturday’s game dropped on the Auburn side as their starting quarterback T.J. Finley has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. From other reports, it’s expected that Robby Ashford will get the start at QB.
Source: Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley will not be available for the SEC opener this weekend against Missouri due to a shoulder injury. Unclear if it’ll keep him out beyond this weekend, though.— Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) September 20, 2022
Mizzou DC Blake Baker meeting with media, was told TJ Finley reportedly out for Auburn. "Oh, is he out? Didn’t know that." Says Mizzou has been preparing for multiple Auburn QBs this week.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 20, 2022
Moving on to basketball recruiting, according to On3Sports — Dennis Parker, a four-star small forward from Richmond, Virginia has Mizzou in his final five schools (along with Georgetown, NC State, Oklahoma State, and USC). Parker will also be on an official visit to Mizzou this weekend:
2023 four-star Dennis Parker is down to five schools, he tells @On3Recruits.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 20, 2022
Story: https://t.co/izJKfyc8BL pic.twitter.com/2Jomosk7CI
Per this report, Dennis Parker has #Mizzou in his final group and will take an OV this weekend. https://t.co/DBi5aqGuWe— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) September 20, 2022
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- The Revue from Josh Matejka: An unconvincing performance casts a pall of Doubt over the season
- Beyond the Box Score from Nate Edwards: Missouri Didn’t Lose to an FCS team
- Making The Play: Abilene Christian — from Aaron Dryden
- From me: 2023 SEC Schedule Announced For Mizzou Football
- Defensive Presser Notes: Auburn, from Parker Gillam
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Ben Frederickson: Can Mizzou football add Auburn’s Harsin to its list of SEC coaches ejected?
- Eli Drinkwitz makes subtle depth chart changes for Mizzou football’s SEC opener at Auburn, writes Dave Matter
- From Adam Cole of Opelika Auburn News: Auburn quarterback TJ Finley unavailable vs. Mizzou football, per report
- From Dave Matter: Mizzou football’s 2023 SEC schedule finalized, includes home games vs. LSU, Florida. (The Memphis game is reportedly in discussions of moving to St. Louis):
“School officials had discussed moving that game (Memphis) to St. Louis at The Dome at America’s Center.” #Mizzou #stl @KTRS550 ⤵️ https://t.co/ooTs5eaZ7A— KTRS Sports (@BigSportsShow) September 21, 2022
- Eli Drinkwitz revisits his coaching roots with Mizzou football’s trip to Auburn, writes Dave Matter
(KCStar)
- Mizzou-Auburn: a battle of coaching friends (and both teams desperately need a victory), writes Blair Kerkhoff
(Columba Missourian)
- From Caleb Logue: Missouri volleyball enters SEC play with more questions than answers
- From Kenny Van Doren: MU football target Hill driven to be No. 1 in the nation
- LSU poses tough test as MU soccer carries momentum to Baton Rouge, writes Chad Silvey
- From Jack Soble: SEC releases 2023 in-conference schedule; MU opens at Vanderbilt
- “It’s not about them, it’s about us”: Drinkwitz eyes internal improvements, writes Jack Soble
(Columba Daily Tribune)
- From Matt Stahl: Why Mizzou’s Eli Drinkwitz credits Bryan Harsin with saving his coaching career
- From Chris Kwiecinski: Missouri football’s 2023 schedule is complete: See the full list of opponents, dates
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- Matt Harris shared some Instagram pics from four-star Marcus Allen’s visit to Mizzou last weekend
And finally, the results of Marcus Allen’s photo session from last weekend in CoMO, per his IG.https://t.co/78pwqFjDFU pic.twitter.com/esu0pDrpop— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) September 21, 2022
- Former Missouri Tiger Yasir Durant has been signed to the Saints practice squad
The #Saints have signed G Yasir Durant to the practice squad and terminated the practice squad contract of G Drew Desjarlais— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 20, 2022
- Isiaih Mosley is him!
Among qualified players, Missouri transfer Isiaih Mosley was the only man in college basketball to shoot greater than 50% FG, 40% 3P, and 90% FT. He did so while being just 1 of 20 players to score over 20 PPG. Missouri should be drastically improved in Year 1 under Dennis Gates. pic.twitter.com/EGdpqHyWxM— Danny Johnson (@dannyjohnson_23) September 19, 2022
- From Michael Hanich on Saturday Down South: Blake Baker, Mizzou DC, comments on Auburn QBs and Bryan Harsin’s offense
- Some clips from ABC17’s Nathalie Jones:
Watch: #Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz talks preparation for Auburn, specifically the energy and noise in Jordan-Hare Stadium ⤵️— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) September 20, 2022
"I'm not gonna make it bigger than it is."
Coach Drink is familiar with it, of course - he was a quality control assistant there from 2010-11 pic.twitter.com/gga4TviN1Z
Watch: #Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz talks inconsistencies on the offensive line ahead of Auburn. He pinpoints penalties as one of the big problem areas - that group had five against Abilene Christian ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/46nOad5cSW— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) September 20, 2022
#Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz got his step count in at practice today ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Qk6cXwHC3n— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) September 20, 2022
