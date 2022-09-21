Latest Mizzou News and Notes Heading into Auburn Game

Auburn Week

Look, I’m just going to go out and say it — this Auburn game is winnable. No question about it. However, Missouri’s issues on the offensive line desperately needs to be addressed/fixed.

Looking to mix things up, the right guard position has either Connor Wood OR Mitchell Walters. Here’s a full look at this week’s depth chart, from Columbia Missourian’s Jack Soble:

#Mizzou’s Auburn Week depth chart has a couple changes. RG is Connor Wood OR Mitchell Walters. Jack Stonehouse is the punter. @CoMoSports pic.twitter.com/BnyjW3kA8N — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) September 20, 2022

This is also a welcome sign. According to KOMU’s Nate Brenner — offensive tackle Hyrin White was spotted at Tuesday’s practice:

WATCH: Happened to spot #Mizzou OT Hyrin White at today's practice, who has not played yet in 2022 after starting 11 games last year at right tackle. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cRwSHUAcks — Nate Brenner (@NateBrenner4) September 20, 2022

The biggest news heading into Saturday’s game dropped on the Auburn side as their starting quarterback T.J. Finley has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. From other reports, it’s expected that Robby Ashford will get the start at QB.

Source: Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley will not be available for the SEC opener this weekend against Missouri due to a shoulder injury. Unclear if it’ll keep him out beyond this weekend, though. — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) September 20, 2022

Mizzou DC Blake Baker meeting with media, was told TJ Finley reportedly out for Auburn. "Oh, is he out? Didn’t know that." Says Mizzou has been preparing for multiple Auburn QBs this week. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 20, 2022

Moving on to basketball recruiting, according to On3Sports — Dennis Parker, a four-star small forward from Richmond, Virginia has Mizzou in his final five schools (along with Georgetown, NC State, Oklahoma State, and USC). Parker will also be on an official visit to Mizzou this weekend:

2023 four-star Dennis Parker is down to five schools, he tells @On3Recruits.



Story: https://t.co/izJKfyc8BL pic.twitter.com/2Jomosk7CI — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 20, 2022

Per this report, Dennis Parker has #Mizzou in his final group and will take an OV this weekend. https://t.co/DBi5aqGuWe — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) September 20, 2022

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

“School officials had discussed moving that game (Memphis) to St. Louis at The Dome at America’s Center.” #Mizzou #stl @KTRS550 ⤵️ https://t.co/ooTs5eaZ7A — KTRS Sports (@BigSportsShow) September 21, 2022

Eli Drinkwitz revisits his coaching roots with Mizzou football’s trip to Auburn, writes Dave Matter

Matt Harris shared some Instagram pics from four-star Marcus Allen’s visit to Mizzou last weekend

And finally, the results of Marcus Allen’s photo session from last weekend in CoMO, per his IG.https://t.co/78pwqFjDFU pic.twitter.com/esu0pDrpop — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) September 21, 2022

Former Missouri Tiger Yasir Durant has been signed to the Saints practice squad

The #Saints have signed G Yasir Durant to the practice squad and terminated the practice squad contract of G Drew Desjarlais — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 20, 2022

Isiaih Mosley is him!

Among qualified players, Missouri transfer Isiaih Mosley was the only man in college basketball to shoot greater than 50% FG, 40% 3P, and 90% FT. He did so while being just 1 of 20 players to score over 20 PPG. Missouri should be drastically improved in Year 1 under Dennis Gates. pic.twitter.com/EGdpqHyWxM — Danny Johnson (@dannyjohnson_23) September 19, 2022

From Michael Hanich on Saturday Down South: Blake Baker, Mizzou DC, comments on Auburn QBs and Bryan Harsin’s offense

Some clips from ABC17’s Nathalie Jones:

Watch: #Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz talks preparation for Auburn, specifically the energy and noise in Jordan-Hare Stadium ⤵️



"I'm not gonna make it bigger than it is."



Coach Drink is familiar with it, of course - he was a quality control assistant there from 2010-11 pic.twitter.com/gga4TviN1Z — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) September 20, 2022

Watch: #Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz talks inconsistencies on the offensive line ahead of Auburn. He pinpoints penalties as one of the big problem areas - that group had five against Abilene Christian ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/46nOad5cSW — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) September 20, 2022

#Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz got his step count in at practice today ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Qk6cXwHC3n — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) September 20, 2022