Latest Mizzou News and Notes Heading into Auburn Game

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, September 21

By Sammy Stava
/ new

Auburn Week

Look, I’m just going to go out and say it — this Auburn game is winnable. No question about it. However, Missouri’s issues on the offensive line desperately needs to be addressed/fixed.

Looking to mix things up, the right guard position has either Connor Wood OR Mitchell Walters. Here’s a full look at this week’s depth chart, from Columbia Missourian’s Jack Soble:

This is also a welcome sign. According to KOMU’s Nate Brenner — offensive tackle Hyrin White was spotted at Tuesday’s practice:

The biggest news heading into Saturday’s game dropped on the Auburn side as their starting quarterback T.J. Finley has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. From other reports, it’s expected that Robby Ashford will get the start at QB.

Moving on to basketball recruiting, according to On3Sports — Dennis Parker, a four-star small forward from Richmond, Virginia has Mizzou in his final five schools (along with Georgetown, NC State, Oklahoma State, and USC). Parker will also be on an official visit to Mizzou this weekend:

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columba Missourian)

(Columba Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Matt Harris shared some Instagram pics from four-star Marcus Allen’s visit to Mizzou last weekend
  • Former Missouri Tiger Yasir Durant has been signed to the Saints practice squad
  • Isiaih Mosley is him!

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

