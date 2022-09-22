Offensive presser notes, tv times, and DRUUUUUUUUUU gets a contract

Brandon H and others in the local media met with players on the offense to talk about the ACU game and the prep for Auburn this weekend. A team, as Nate reminded us in his preview, our Tigers (of the black & gold variety) hasn’t knocked off since well before the birth of this writer (it was 1973). ‘Bout time to turn that around, huh?

Let’s recap some highlights, shall we?

From Brandon’s press conference notebook, which he starts out by reminding us that the Tigers rank in the bottom half of the SEC in most offensive categories, including total points and pass yards per game. YIKES! But before we collectively freak out, Auburn’s defense DID allow 41 points to Penn State last week.

On how Brady Cook & Javon Foster thought the team did against Abilene Christian:

“I thought we did a lot of things well [against Abilene Christian]. We did a lot of things well that we can build on. I think it was obviously an improvement from the prior week, but still a lot of things we can learn to do better.” — Cook “13 penalties is still not acceptable, so we got to focus and key in on our technique… In the K-State game, we realized how important communication is. We’ve been focusing on that a lot to make sure we’re on the same page.” — Foster

Cody Schrader on how the team is preparing for Auburn’s defense, after noting that blitz pickups and studying defenses are his biggest focuses:

“Auburn’s going to be a really good defense. It’s going to be real fun to go up against ... I’ve been dreaming of playing against Auburn for a long time now, so I’m up for any challenge… I’m just looking forward to being in that environment for the first time and I’m starting to get used to it for the games to come.”

Freshman Mekhi Miller on awaiting his chance to play:

“I’m always wanting to receive feedback good or bad, so it can help me learn and hopefully be on another level, and a leader one day… You can’t get too confident because you might slip up, so I choose to stay humble and continue to learn everyday.” “I think I add some versatility, like everyone else in the room ... I think we all have that ‘it’ factor in the receiving room.”

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M…. A WHOLE LOTTA CONTENT

More Links:

Football

I spy a Luther Burden NIL deal (on StL Today’s site)!

Read the Auburn game preview at MUTigers.com. From the preview, some fun facts:

NO STRANGERS TO THE PLAINS, HARSIN• MU’s coaching staff has extensive ties to the Auburn program and second-year head coach Bryan Harsin.• Drinkwitz: worked under Harsin at Arkansas State and Boise State; at Auburn in 2010-11• Baker: worked under Harsin at Arkansas State• Link: at Auburn in 2010 and 2013-15• Hamdan: worked under Harsin at Arkansas State• Luper: at Auburn in 2009-12• Pogue: at Auburn in 2011-13 and 2020

Hoops

Film Session. Watch the footwork of both @souljabenny & @MizzouVB Middle Blocker & Outside Hitters. Urgent respacing using “karaoke sprint” will increase offensive efficiency & shot readiness. Notice players ability to maintain vision on the ball. #MIZ #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/PbF33yOmpv — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 21, 2022

Business fits, featuring Sean East II, coach Kyle Smithpeters, and Isiaih Mosley

Women’s Hoops spent the evening with the Boys and Girls Club (along with Sophie, it looks like):

Hoops for a cause



Great night supporting the @BGCofColumbiaMO! pic.twitter.com/3ZWFX6dwJp — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) September 21, 2022

Crootin’ & Visits

John Bol, a giant 4/5 star big man, will be on campus for an OV this weekend, per 247 Sports:

2024 4⭐️ John Bol will take an official visit to Missouri this weekend.



Bol is a long, athletic 7-footer who is a great rim protector with a versatile offensive skill set.



Has taken an official visit to Michigan and an unofficial to Notre Dame so far. #29 in the ESPN60. pic.twitter.com/sy67R2slc4 — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) September 21, 2022

Here’s who Mizzou has hosted already of the new Rivals150 for the 2024 class:

There's no room to list every name, but #Mizzou's offered 32 of the top 150, including 10 of the top 25. By Oct. 1, it will have hosted:



- No. 4: Naas Cunningham

- No. 29: James Brown

- No. 31: John Bol

- No. 35: Marcus Allen

- No. 67: Dallas Thomas

- No. 128: Jordan McCullum https://t.co/imCHIB07bD — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) September 21, 2022

And some of will visit, have visited, or have had a Mizzou staffer come through:

And this accounting is loose, but here are 2024 prospects who will visit campus or reportedly had a #Mizzou staffer swing through an open gym. Visitors are bolded. pic.twitter.com/ZpVyx4jnbP — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) September 21, 2022

From Qing Pang’s visit this weekend… He featured a photo with another visitor, Naasir Cunningham, no. 4 in the new Rivals rankings

2023 Dennis (good name, sir) Parker will be in town this weekend. He has the Tigers in his final 5.

Per this report, Dennis Parker has #Mizzou in his final group and will take an OV this weekend. https://t.co/DBi5aqGuWe — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) September 20, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports/General

The weak point for the Tigers came from their receiving and passing game. Though they entered the match third in the SEC in digs per set, they only collected 22 digs throughout the match. Missouri also suffered from a variety of unforced errors, committing 14 in total. These errors often hamstrung MU’s efforts to gain momentum, especially late in the second and third games.

Best wishes to Stefanie Golan’s soccer team, as they head to Baton Rouge to take on a tough LSU team. The Tigers of Missouri come in with a lot of momentum, though, following the Auburn win! The two teams have not faced each other since 2020, when it went to 2OT and went to a 1-1 draw. Per the Missourian’s Chad Silvey:

LSU (6-1-2, 1-0) has also started its season strong. Its lone loss came on the road against No. 4 Rutgers on Sept. 11, a week before a 2-1 road win over Vanderbilt in its conference opener. Overall, LSU has outscored its opponents 24-10 and outshot its opponents 59-37.

Those shoes

Also on the heart-eyes font… that gymnastics team apparel!!!!

Mizzou in the Pros/Hodgepodge

Meant to share this last week, but MPJ’s return was a topic of discussion on The Denver Post’s Nuggets Ink podcast. Give it a listen!

The Nuggets Ink Podcast presented by Evoca TV is back! @msinger joins @MattDSchubert to talk...



+ Jokic's play in EuroBasket

+ MPJ + Murray's impending returns

+ Depth chart breakdown

+ Changing NW Division picture



Listen: https://t.co/C2Wc3rtX7O — Denver Post Sports (@DPostSports) September 16, 2022

More from Charlie Hustle, who is doing their Mizzou campus visit and releasing their collection on Friday:

