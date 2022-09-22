PODCAST: TIGER FIGHT.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Hey! We have a game this weekend at Auburn! Wait...it’s an away game? Oh no. Can Eli get Mizzou ready to go and pick up a rare road win? We shall see come Saturday!

Oh, also, the schedule for next year is out. That is discussed.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:35: It is Auburn week! Woo! Oh yeah, welcome to the podcast.

02:35 - 12:40: BREAKING. Next year’s schedule has been released.

12:40 - 14:40: DEPTH CHART CHANGES!!!!!! eh not really.

14:40 - 18:25: Offensive line news?

18:25 - 22:46: AUBURN GAME PREVIEW!

22:46 - 29:45: Can Drink win on the road?

29:45 - 31:00: Are we going to see Drink’s best stuff this week?

31:00 - 38:24: So this could be a road win, huh. Here’s why.

38:24 - END: That’s it for this episode of before the box score! MIZ!

