LOOK: Shirts and Pants revealed for road trip to Auburn

If you came of age watching the Tigers via late-era Brad Smith through the Blaine Gabbert years, you knew that road Mizzou would rock an all-white getup with the classic Block M helmet. I grew up on the years before that but, thanks to all the winning those mid-aught/early-teens teams did in those unis, I have a particular affinity for the black hat, white shirt, white pants combo of road trips of yore.

Needless to say, the Missouri football equipment team earns a TKO on this one:

Jaylon Carlies shows off the fit and some boxing acumen in this week’s uniform reveal.

Nice jabs, J.C.! Don’t forget to move your feet! And, oh yeah, beat Auburn!

We don’t get the Block M but we do get the white pants and shirt paired with the geriatric-friendly

M I Z Z O U

printed on the front. Just a simple, clean look.

But enough about me, what say you?