 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LOOK: Shirts and Pants revealed for road trip to Auburn

This team might not play at an elite level but they are certainly going to dress at an elite level

By Nate Edwards
/ new

If you came of age watching the Tigers via late-era Brad Smith through the Blaine Gabbert years, you knew that road Mizzou would rock an all-white getup with the classic Block M helmet. I grew up on the years before that but, thanks to all the winning those mid-aught/early-teens teams did in those unis, I have a particular affinity for the black hat, white shirt, white pants combo of road trips of yore.

Needless to say, the Missouri football equipment team earns a TKO on this one:

Jaylon Carlies shows off the fit and some boxing acumen in this week’s uniform reveal.

Nice jabs, J.C.! Don’t forget to move your feet! And, oh yeah, beat Auburn!

We don’t get the Block M but we do get the white pants and shirt paired with the geriatric-friendly

M I Z Z O U

printed on the front. Just a simple, clean look.

But enough about me, what say you?

Poll

This week’s shirts and pants combo is...

view results
  • 0%
    Elite. Now play like those mid-200s teams, darn it!
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Good. Lots to like here.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    I have no opinion about the shirts and pants the Missouri football team wears.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bad. Um, hello, it’s after Labor Day?!?!?!?!?!?
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Trash garbage. Just like Eli Drinkwitz’s record in road games.
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

In This Stream

Week 4: Missouri Tigers vs Auburn Tigers

View all 32 stories

Next Up In Mizzou Football

Loading comments...