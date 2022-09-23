Missouri vs. Auburn: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, SBN Reacts and more

Another 11 am kick, so let’s at least make it worth it, right?
Missouri travels to the plains of Alabama to face the struggling Auburn Tigers. Auburn is coming off an ugly loss at home to Penn State. Before that they beat San Jose State 24-16, and took down Mercer 42-16. Both teams are 2-1 with lackluster wins and an ugly loss.
1-0 Mentality as we start @SEC play. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/lYE60evYB1— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 20, 2022
With multiple QBs out for Auburn, it could be Mizzou’s chance to snag an SEC win, and on the road too!
We also have the results of the National SBN Reacts questions:
First, predictions on who will win each league...
And what game is everyone looking forward to the most? SEC baby...
Missouri-Auburn football: Time, Location
TIME: 11:00 p.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, September 23, 2022
LOCATION: Jordan-Hare Stadium; Columbia, MO.
Missouri-Auburn football: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: ESPN
STREAM: WatchESPN
TWITTER: @MizzouFootball
FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
Missouri-Auburn football: Betting odds, predictions
As of last night, Missouri is a 7.0 point underdog to Auburn according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The Over-Under for the game is 51.5.
College Football Games to Watch: Week 4
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|11:00 AM
|Kent State
|Georgia (1)
|-45
|62
|ESPN+
|11:00 AM
|Maryland
|Michigan (4)
|-17
|64.5
|FOX
|11:00 AM
|Clemson (5)
|-7
|Wake Forest (21)
|56
|ABC
|11:00 AM
|Central Michigan
|Penn State (14)
|-28
|63
|BTN
|11:00 AM
|Baylor (17)
|Iowa State
|-2.5
|45.5
|ESPN2
|11:00 AM
|Rhode Island
|Pitt (24)
|NL
|ACCN
|11:00 AM
|Missouri
|Auburn
|-7
|51.5
|ESPN
|11:00 AM
|Bowling Green
|Mississippi State
|-30
|51.5
|SECN
|2:30 PM
|Florida (20)
|Tennessee (11)
|-10.5
|62
|CBS
|2:30 PM
|Texas (22)
|-6.5
|Texas Tech
|60
|ESPN
|2:30 PM
|Middle Tennessee
|Miami (25)
|-25.5
|53
|ACCN
|3:00 PM
|Oregon (15)
|-6.5
|Washington State
|57.5
|FOX
|3:00 PM
|Tulsa
|Ole Miss (16)
|-21.5
|65.5
|SECN
|6:00 PM
|Northern Illinois
|Kentucky (8)
|-26.5
|53
|ESPN2
|6:00 PM
|Arkansas (10)
|Texas A&M (23)
|-2
|48.5
|ESPN
|6:30 PM
|Vanderbilt
|Alabama (2)
|-40.5
|58.5
|SECN
|6:30 PM
|Wisconsin
|Ohio State (3)
|-18.5
|57
|ABC
|6:30 PM
|UConn
|NC State (12)
|-38.5
|49.5
|ESPN3
|6:30 PM
|New Mexico
|LSU
|-31.5
|45.5
|ESPN+
|6:30 PM
|Charlotte
|South Carolina
|-22.5
|45.5
|ESPNU
|7:00 PM
|Kansas State
|Oklahoma (6)
|-12.5
|53
|FOX
|8:30 PM
|USC (7)
|-6.5
|Oregon State
|70
|PAC12
|9:15 PM
|Wyoming
|BYU (19)
|-22
|50
|ESPN2
|9:30 PM
|Utah (13)
|-15.5
|Arizona State
|54
|ESPN
|9:30 PM
|Stanford
|Washington
|-13.5
|63.5
|FS1
