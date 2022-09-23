Missouri vs. Auburn: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, SBN Reacts and more

Another 11 am kick, so let’s at least make it worth it, right?

Missouri travels to the plains of Alabama to face the struggling Auburn Tigers. Auburn is coming off an ugly loss at home to Penn State. Before that they beat San Jose State 24-16, and took down Mercer 42-16. Both teams are 2-1 with lackluster wins and an ugly loss.

With multiple QBs out for Auburn, it could be Mizzou’s chance to snag an SEC win, and on the road too!

Missouri-Auburn football: Time, Location

TIME: 11:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, September 23, 2022

LOCATION: Jordan-Hare Stadium; Columbia, MO.

Missouri-Auburn football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPN

STREAM: WatchESPN

Missouri-Auburn football: Betting odds, predictions

As of last night, Missouri is a 7.0 point underdog to Auburn according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The Over-Under for the game is 51.5.

College Football Games to Watch: Week 4 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Kent State Georgia (1) -45 62 ESPN+ 11:00 AM Maryland Michigan (4) -17 64.5 FOX 11:00 AM Clemson (5) -7 Wake Forest (21) 56 ABC 11:00 AM Central Michigan Penn State (14) -28 63 BTN 11:00 AM Baylor (17) Iowa State -2.5 45.5 ESPN2 11:00 AM Rhode Island Pitt (24) NL ACCN 11:00 AM Missouri Auburn -7 51.5 ESPN 11:00 AM Bowling Green Mississippi State -30 51.5 SECN 2:30 PM Florida (20) Tennessee (11) -10.5 62 CBS 2:30 PM Texas (22) -6.5 Texas Tech 60 ESPN 2:30 PM Middle Tennessee Miami (25) -25.5 53 ACCN 3:00 PM Oregon (15) -6.5 Washington State 57.5 FOX 3:00 PM Tulsa Ole Miss (16) -21.5 65.5 SECN 6:00 PM Northern Illinois Kentucky (8) -26.5 53 ESPN2 6:00 PM Arkansas (10) Texas A&M (23) -2 48.5 ESPN 6:30 PM Vanderbilt Alabama (2) -40.5 58.5 SECN 6:30 PM Wisconsin Ohio State (3) -18.5 57 ABC 6:30 PM UConn NC State (12) -38.5 49.5 ESPN3 6:30 PM New Mexico LSU -31.5 45.5 ESPN+ 6:30 PM Charlotte South Carolina -22.5 45.5 ESPNU 7:00 PM Kansas State Oklahoma (6) -12.5 53 FOX 8:30 PM USC (7) -6.5 Oregon State 70 PAC12 9:15 PM Wyoming BYU (19) -22 50 ESPN2 9:30 PM Utah (13) -15.5 Arizona State 54 ESPN 9:30 PM Stanford Washington -13.5 63.5 FS1

