It’s time we talk about Mizzou Soccer, y’all!

Imagine my surprise when I saw an actual article on STL Today about... gasp... Mizzou soccer! All I can say is, it’s about damn time (to be sung in my best Lizzo voice). Our new beat writer for non-rev generating sports— I actually hate that we distinguish them by calling them “non-revenue” sports; that hurts my soul regardless of it being true-ish — has been covering every home game this season for us at Rock M and he gets into.it.
So I asked Adeen Rao, Rock M’s newest aspiring freshman sports journo, about why we should be paying attention to this team.
- They beat kU
- They have amazing defense, and can wall teams
- They upset an undefeated ranked Auburn team in their SEC Opener
- They play at an extremely high level, and have a very likeable coach in Coach Golan
- They have a very lively atmosphere at the games
As for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch article, let’s take a look at what Joe Lyons wrote about Golan’s path to MU, and what she was able to do at Minnesota. After the top-25 win over Auburn just last week, the second ranked team takedown of her tenure at Missouri, Stefanie had this to say:
“We’re not where we want to be, but we feel like we’re moving in the right direction,” Golan said. “At this point, we’re still in our infancy, so check back and ask me about our progress in three years. But we’re making positive steps. I like the style of soccer we’re playing, I feel like recruiting is moving in a positive direction and I’m happy with the trajectory of the program.
As for Thursday night’s game in Baton Rouge, after the Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first half, everyone thought they’d be able to pull it. After all, Mizzou had been pretty unstoppable in the second half so far this season.
Here’s what we were looking at in the first half, stat-wise, as well as that beautiful goal from Kylie Dobbs.
60' | Stats update— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 23, 2022
Shots » MIZ 11, LSU 7
SOG » MIZ 5, LSU 2
Corners » MIZ 5, LSU 3#MIZ 1, LSU 0#TakeTheStairs⚽️
34' | GOALLLLLLL@DobbsKylie AGAIN gives Mizzou the lead!#MIZ 1, LSU 0#TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/wssPDWkeTb— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 22, 2022
Alas, those other Tigers showed what’s made them nearly unbeatable this season. If you read my links yesterday, I mentioned that LSU had outscored its opponents 24-10 and outshot its opponents 59-37. Thursday was no different, as they tied it up at 74’ on their first shot on goal and then took the lead for good at 84’.
Per the MUTigers.com recap, the teams were evenly matched across the stats with Mizzou edging LSU in shots (13-12) and corners (8-5), and both squads each having five shots on goal.
Final#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/JUzRVWfxYm— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 23, 2022
Up next, Mizzou returns home to Walton Soccer Stadium to take on Vanderbilt on Sunday, First kick is scheduled for 1pm, and I’m betting Adeen will be there to cover it for the site.
On to the Links!
I don’t care if he’s not playing for Mizzou any longer. I’ve got to wish a happy birthday to one of my forever faves, Javon Pickett! If he’s not a Missouri Tiger, this is definitely the next best thing.
Billiken fans! Join us in wishing @JavonPickett a Happy Birthday!— Saint Louis Men's Basketball (@SaintLouisMBB) September 22, 2022
#TeamBlue pic.twitter.com/vfGZt3i7GS
Yesterday at Rock M
- BK reacted to YOUR reaction survey answers about the Mizzou’s chances at bowl eligibility
- Sammy, ever my Links lifesaver when I need a switch-a-roo, is back with a new Q&A, this time with Jack Condon of College And Magnolia. Conversely, his convo was published on their site as well.
- A BTBS podcast presents a TIGER FIGHT. Only one tiger can win. who will it be?
Heads up on the weekend’s podcast: BK will be prancing around LA this weekend, so listeners will find a new voice on the wrap up pod: PARKER!!!
- Fit checks! Nate says that while our play is not elite, these costumes are decidedly so
- Coming up: Mizzou Hoops content doesn’t care about football, and Sam previews the next two non-cons: UCF ( playing in Miami, not central FL) and SEMO | a new Pregamin’
- In case you missed it: Parker re-evaluated the 2022 Missouri Tigers | Lauren interviewed some WNBA stars about new Tiger Kate Gilbert | Josh continues to KILL IT with these ridiculous Revue pieces | During Covid lockdown in April 2020, some Rock M writers conducted a “Mizzou boxed set” movie draft. As I was discussing this during lunch on Thursday, I’d thought I’d re-share it. It’s honestly my finest work.
More Links:
Football
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Read the transcript from Matter’s Thursday (subscriber) chat | SEC Week 4 predictions: Tennessee’s time to shine? (Matter) | Eye on the Tigers Podcast w/ Matter, BenFred & special guest Bennett Durando: The heat is on for Auburn, Mizzou | A deep dive into Mizzou’s toothless offense (Calum McAndrew)
- PowerMizzou/Rivals: New Target Profile: 2024 WR David Dossett (Sean Williams) | Eli Drinkwitz is coaching against Auburn because of Bryan Harsin (Jarod Hamilton)
- Columbia Tribune/USA Today Network: How Mizzou football aims to improve its tackling in SEC opener vs. Auburn (Matt Stahl) | 3 things to know about Mizzou’s next opponent (Stahl) | Can Mizzou cover teh spread against Auburn? (Stahl)
- Kansas City Star: The flags have been flying for Missouri Tigers’ offensive line, and not in a good way (Blair Kerkhoff)
- Saturday Down South: Mizzou releases injury report for Week 4 matchup at Auburn, which has two RBs who ma be MIA. (Sydney Hunte)
- Various outlets: Mizzou J School alum Bennett Durando looked into the reports of Auburn QB TJ Finley not suiting up against Missouri (Montgomery Advisor) | Q&A with St. Louis Post-Dispatch correspondent Calum McAndrew (247 Sports, VIP)
- Now presenting: Deep Thoughts from Bryan Harsin….
Bryan Harsin said on Tiger Talk that "when we play, we'll have a quarterback on the field."— Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) September 22, 2022
So, Auburn will play a quarterback on Saturday is the official tweet.
- For those of us that thought that the NCAA might actually come down on LSU regarding the basketball infractions finally, CONGRATS.... you’re a chump (like me). It’s about football.
Of note here: this is NOT the LSU case that went to the IARP involved mens basketball and football allegations. This is a separate LSU case. Not the mushroom-cloud case that has been covered intensively. https://t.co/NNTXTWWDmD— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) September 22, 2022
- In former player news, hoping Shawn Robinson is okay.
Chris Klieman on Missouri transfer Shawn Robinson: "He has left the football team."— Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) September 17, 2022
Hoops, Crootin’ & Visits
- Hey, Anthony! Nice to see your soon-to-be coach coming to see you!
Coach Cy‼️@MizzouHoops @CoachSEEWHY12 pic.twitter.com/GwBjpJ9PKR— Anthony Robinson II (@anklebully_ant) September 23, 2022
- Hey, 2023 target Kris Parker! Levi would like it noted that CY’s arm is “too high” on the back? [Hitch reference]
CY! @MizzouHoops pic.twitter.com/4Dxoi6FdWs— Kris Parker (@KrisNooLimit) September 22, 2022
- UCBA owner Tracy Zhang shared his thoughts about the recent visits of two of his stars:
The Mizzou Tigers’s trip was awesome!! Glad to see both of you growth!! @QinPang13 @NaasCunningham @MizzouHoops @KMill310 @NYRhoops pic.twitter.com/pl0jdM82E9— TracyZhang15 (@tracyzhang15h) September 22, 2022
- Mizzou great Travon Bryant’s nephew got a visit from HCDG
Mizzou’s Dennis Gates will be in today for five-star junior Carter Bryant, he told @Stockrisers. Gonzaga’s staff was in yesterday for the Top-10 prospect.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 22, 2022
- A visit I don’t think we mentioned previously:
Mizzou is sending an assistant in today for Top-40 junior Dallas Thomas, he told @Stockrisers. Oklahoma State, LSU, and SMU are also working on a date to come in and see Thomas this week.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 21, 2022
Other Mizzou Sports/General
- Uhhhh... Apparently the Rock M staff missed a whole ‘nother commitment from over the weekend for Larissa’s squad. Oops. Welcome, Riley.
Zache, a 2024 recruit from South Bend, Ind., is listed as a catcher/SS for her HS, but can play a multitude of positions. Extra Innings ranks her as the no. 48 player in the 2024 class. She has a younger sister, Blakely, who is very good and pitched a perfect game last season.
So thankful! GO TIGERS!! @MizzouSoftball @CoachLarissaA @J_Cottrill_ @coachMarino11 @livforshey @Sun_Dragon1 @Bandits_RDorsey pic.twitter.com/UNMeNrYToX— Riley Zache (@23Zache) September 19, 2022
Stats from MaxPreps for 2021-22 season. OKAY...
- Mizzou Gymnastics is taking over the IG of Inside Gymnastics on Friday. We love to see it, ladies.
TOMORROW! Make sure you tune in to our Instagram story all day long as @MizzouGym will be taking over! pic.twitter.com/5XlwxgTzVg— Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) September 22, 2022
- Here’s the new swim schedule!
It is finally here!!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/dWVm6JO4tr— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) September 22, 2022
Mizzou in the Pros/Hodgepodge
- Some of my faves here:
Mizzou most 10 tackle games in NFL-Sean Weatherspoon 9, Justin Smith 6, Nick Bolton 5, Terez Hall2, Otis Smith 2, Charles Harris 1, Sheldon Richardson 1, Aldon Smith1, E.J. Gaines 1, Markus Golden 1, William Moore 1— Tom Orf (@MU4124) September 22, 2022
- Unrelated to Mizzou, but I just really love this. Cardinals fans have been so lucky to be a part of this.
Not just teammates, but brothers. pic.twitter.com/L6HIkZf6Op— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 22, 2022
