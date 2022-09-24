 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Auburn

Missouri plays their fellow Tigers on the road Saturday morning in a game that has huge implications for both sides.

By Parker Gillam
Missouri 14 | Auburn 14

Halftime

First Quarter Notes

  • Robby Ashford proving to be tough to tackle early on, converts a 3rd and 12 on their opening drive.
  • 2 fourth down conversions by Auburn on their opening drive lead to an Ashford rushing touchdown.
  • A Brady Cook interception sets Auburn up at the Mizzou 22-yard line.
  • Auburn punches in another rushing touchdown, as Ashford and Tank Bigsby continue to have success on the ground.
  • Drinkwitz is showing early that he is willing to take shots down the field, but Cook has yet to complete one.

Second Quarter Notes

  • Nathaniel Peat is running the ball well early, falling forward on every run and picking up yardage after contact. Cody Schrader takes after him to close the drive, finishes it off with a touchdown.
  • Isaiah McGuire with a strip sack on 3rd down, Auburn does recover Great pass rush from the entire line on that play.
  • Mizzou driving again behind the 3-pronged rushing attack of Cook, Peat, and Schrader.
  • Missouri closes the half with an impressive drive to tie things up, showing a lot of grit to fight back in this game.

Third Quarter Notes

Fourth Quarter Notes

Pregame Updates

Game Info

TIME: 11:00 CT

DATE: Saturday, September 24th, 2022

LOCATION: Auburn, AL

Missouri-Auburn football: Follow the game, TV Channel

Missouri-Auburn Football: Betting odds, predictions

Mizzou comes in as +10.5 underdog against Auburn according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Fan Questions:

  1. Who will lead the Tigers in rushing?
  2. How many turnovers will Mizzou force today?
  3. How many catches and yards will Luther Burden have?
  4. Will the two teams combine for more than 50 points?
  5. Will Harrison Mevis hit a 50+ yard field goal?

Last... Give us your score predictions, and MVP for the game in the comments below!

