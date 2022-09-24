Live Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Auburn

Missouri 14 | Auburn 14
Halftime
First Quarter Notes
- Robby Ashford proving to be tough to tackle early on, converts a 3rd and 12 on their opening drive.
- 2 fourth down conversions by Auburn on their opening drive lead to an Ashford rushing touchdown.
- A Brady Cook interception sets Auburn up at the Mizzou 22-yard line.
- Auburn punches in another rushing touchdown, as Ashford and Tank Bigsby continue to have success on the ground.
- Drinkwitz is showing early that he is willing to take shots down the field, but Cook has yet to complete one.
Second Quarter Notes
- Nathaniel Peat is running the ball well early, falling forward on every run and picking up yardage after contact. Cody Schrader takes after him to close the drive, finishes it off with a touchdown.
- Isaiah McGuire with a strip sack on 3rd down, Auburn does recover Great pass rush from the entire line on that play.
- Mizzou driving again behind the 3-pronged rushing attack of Cook, Peat, and Schrader.
- Missouri closes the half with an impressive drive to tie things up, showing a lot of grit to fight back in this game.
Third Quarter Notes
Fourth Quarter Notes
Pregame Updates
Rise and shine, it’s Gameday!— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 24, 2022
Auburn
Saturday, September 24
⏰ 11 a.m.
Jordan-Hare Stadium
ESPN#MIZ pic.twitter.com/GuhE6TDhfg
Mizzou - Mitchell Walters warming up with the first string O-line at right guard over Connor Wood. This would be Walters‘ first career start. Also Xavier Delgado back at left guard after missing the last game— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 24, 2022
Auburn has made it official: Robby Ashford starts at quarterback today pic.twitter.com/BVe8Eh0jIm— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 24, 2022
Game Info
TIME: 11:00 CT
DATE: Saturday, September 24th, 2022
LOCATION: Auburn, AL
Missouri-Auburn football: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: ESPN
STREAM: Watch ESPN
TWITTER: @MizzouFootball
FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
Looking for FuboTV? Try our signup link: FUBOTV
Missouri-Auburn Football: Betting odds, predictions
Mizzou comes in as +10.5 underdog against Auburn according to DraftKings Sportsbook
Fan Questions:
- Who will lead the Tigers in rushing?
- How many turnovers will Mizzou force today?
- How many catches and yards will Luther Burden have?
- Will the two teams combine for more than 50 points?
- Will Harrison Mevis hit a 50+ yard field goal?
Loading comments...