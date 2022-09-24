Rock M Pick Em’ 2022: Week Four

Every week, members of the Rock M Nation staff will take their best guesses in picking not only Missouri’s game, but also three other SEC contests against the spread.. We’ll keep a running tally throughout the season to see the winner at the end of the year.

Recap

Here’s the standings after a crazy week in CFB.

That damned Matthew Smith.

Aaron: 8-4 (6-6 ATS)

Parker: 9-3 (6-6 ATS)

Matthew: 10-2 (8-4 ATS)

Brandon: 4-4 (3-5 ATS) ** Week 3 BYE**

Sammy: 9-3 (5-7 ATS) **Week 4 BYE**

The SEC slate is a pretty solid one with two matchups between two ranked teams. Missouri/Auburn figures to be.... Entertaining?

and Bama/Vandy? The spread is INSANELY BIG.

Missouri @ (-7) Auburn

Aaron Dryden: Missouri wins, 24-17.

Parker Gillam: Missouri wins, 20-17.

Matthew Smith: M. I. Z. - Z. O. U, 21-13

Brandon Haynes: Off my bye week, I need a victory so Missouri wins, & covers. 34-28

#20 Florida @ (-10.5) #11 Tennessee

Aaron Dryden: I like Anthony Richardson, but Tennessee looks like one of the best teams in the nation this year. Vols, 41-28.

Parker Gillam: The UT fan in me says don’t pick the Vols, but I’ll tempt fate. 34-21, Tennessee.

Matthew Smith: Tennessee wins, Florida covers, 27-21

Brandon Haynes: Tennessee takes down the Gators, but Florida covers 38-31

Vanderbilt @ (-40.5) Alabama

Aaron Dryden: Monster spread. Bama is the winner, but I do think Vandy sneaks in a cover here. 52-21.

Parker Gillam: Alabama easily wins, and they cover. 55-21.

Matthew Smith: Roll Tide, 48-13

Brandon Haynes: Dare I go bold and go against the Crimson Tide? Yes, Vandy covers 48-17

#10 Arkansas @ (-2.5) #23 Texas A&M

Aaron Dryden: Barry and the Boys will be ready. Arkansas wins 27-24.

Parker Gillam: Arkansas runs all over the Aggies, 31-14.

Matthew Smith: Arkansas wins a close one, 24-21

Brandon Haynes: KJ Jefferson is ready for a quick start after last week. Razorbacks win easily, 28-20

