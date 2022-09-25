 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SEC Week 5 Opening Lines

How to throw your money away on the best sport in the world

By Nate Edwards
NCAA Football: Kent State at Georgia Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It was a rough Week 4 in the realm of the Missouri Tigers so I think it’s a good idea to cry, stomp, and let out all your feelings about the loss during this weekend. Then, when Monday rolls around, buck up, hold your chin high, and get ready for another chance for your beloved Missouri Tigers to find a w...

As $#!% it’s Georgia week.

Well, at least there’s still sports betting to hold you over!

As a reminder, there are no betting lines on FCS vs. FBS matchups. All games occur on Saturday, October 1st and listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation parter.

11:00a - Kentucky at Ole Miss (-4.5)

2:30p - Alabama (-14) at Arkansas

3:00p - Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-2)

6:00p - LSU at Auburn (-1.5)

6:30p - Georgia (-28.5) at Missouri

