SEC Week 5 Opening Lines

It was a rough Week 4 in the realm of the Missouri Tigers so I think it’s a good idea to cry, stomp, and let out all your feelings about the loss during this weekend. Then, when Monday rolls around, buck up, hold your chin high, and get ready for another chance for your beloved Missouri Tigers to find a w...

As $#!% it’s Georgia week.

Well, at least there’s still sports betting to hold you over!

As a reminder, there are no betting lines on FCS vs. FBS matchups. All games occur on Saturday, October 1st and listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation parter.

11:00a - Kentucky at Ole Miss (-4.5)

2:30p - Alabama (-14) at Arkansas

3:00p - Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-2)

6:00p - LSU at Auburn (-1.5)

6:30p - Georgia (-28.5) at Missouri