AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings after Week 4

A wild Week 4 of the College Football season saw some upsets as three ranked teams fell to unranked opponents — as Miami (FL) lost to Middle Tennessee, Texas lost to Texas Tech in OT, and Oklahoma lost at home to Kansas State.
Texas Tech > Texas 2.4%!
Auburn > Mizzou 9%
Navy > ECU 20%
Clemson > Wake 31%
UCF > GT?? 31%
A&M > Arkansas 33%
UNLV > USU 34%
Ohio > Fordham 40%
Purdue > FAU! 42%
I felt we were overdue a nonsense week, and WE GOT IT.
On paper, it sets up to be an absolutely loaded slate for Week 5 as there are five Top 25 match ups on the schedule.
In this week’s AP Top 25, seven SEC teams are ranked led by No. 1 Georgia — who of course visits Mizzou on Saturday night. Yay.
- Georgia (4-0)
- Alabama (4-0)
- Ohio State (4-0)
- Michigan (4-0)
- Clemson (4-0)
- USC (4-0)
- Kentucky (4-0)
- Tennessee (4-0)
- Oklahoma State (3-0)
- North Carolina State (4-0)
- Penn State (4-0)
- Utah (3-1)
- Oregon (3-1)
- Ole Miss (4-0)
- Washington (4-0)
- Baylor (3-1)
- Texas A&M (3-1)
- Oklahoma (3-1)
- BYU (3-1)
- Arkansas (3-1)
- Minnesota (4-0)
- Wake Forest (3-1)
- Florida State (4-0)
- Pittsburgh (3-1)
- Kansas State (3-1)
Others receiving votes:
kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1
Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 5:
- No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss — 11:00 a.m. CT (ESPN)
- No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State — 2:30 p.m. CT (ABC)
- No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas — 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS)
- No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor — 2:30 p.m. CT (FOX)
- No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson — 6:30 p.m. CT (ABC)
College Gameday heads to the ACC for NC State and Clemson on Saturday:
My Updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 4
- Georgia: The Bulldogs were sleepwalking in a 39-22 win over Kent State. Still though, not enough to drop them. They were probably just looking ahead to Mizzou, right?
- Alabama: An incredibly easy 55-3 SEC opening win over Vanderbilt. Must be nice.
- Tennessee: The Vols got their first win over Florida since 2016 and looked good doing it.
- Kentucky: The Wildcats were able to fight off a pesky MAC team and Chris Rodriguez makes his return next week against Ole Miss.
- Ole Miss: Haven’t played the toughest of competition but 4-0 is 4-0. Should be a fun one on Saturday against Kentucky.
- Texas A&M: After the loss to Appalachian State, Aggies have some momentum back after big wins over Miami and Arkansas.
- Arkansas: After a tough loss to the Aggies, the schedule only gets tougher for the Razorbacks. Bama comes to Fayetteville on Saturday.
- Florida: After their season opening statement win over Utah, the Gators have looked vulnerable ever since with losses to Kentucky and Tennessee, and an escape win over South Florida.
- LSU: The Tigers have won three in a row after a 38-0 win over New Mexico and are currently receiving votes in the Top 25. Things are looking better for Brian Kelly’s squad after their season opening loss to Florida State.
- Mississippi State: A nice 45-14 bounce back win over Bowling Green, but the next four games for the Bulldogs — Texas A&M, Arkansas, at Kentucky, at Alabama.
- South Carolina: The Gamecocks had a comfortable 56-20 win over Charlotte and needed it. A tune up game next week vs SC State before the meat of their schedule hits.
- Auburn: Bryan Harsin still has a job.
- Missouri: Hate to say it, but bad teams find ways to lose. This might be looking like a 4-8 type season. Might be time to start counting down to basketball season.
- Vanderbilt: While the Commodores are 3-2, they have allowed 100 points combined in their two losses to Wake Forest and Alabama.
