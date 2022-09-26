 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings after Week 4

It was a wild Week 4 of the College Football season, setting up an absolutely loaded Week 5 Saturday slate of games. A look at the latest AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings.

By Sammy Stava
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Wake Forest at Vanderbilt Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A wild Week 4 of the College Football season saw some upsets as three ranked teams fell to unranked opponents — as Miami (FL) lost to Middle Tennessee, Texas lost to Texas Tech in OT, and Oklahoma lost at home to Kansas State.

On paper, it sets up to be an absolutely loaded slate for Week 5 as there are five Top 25 match ups on the schedule.

In this week’s AP Top 25, seven SEC teams are ranked led by No. 1 Georgia — who of course visits Mizzou on Saturday night. Yay.

  1. Georgia (4-0)
  2. Alabama (4-0)
  3. Ohio State (4-0)
  4. Michigan (4-0)
  5. Clemson (4-0)
  6. USC (4-0)
  7. Kentucky (4-0)
  8. Tennessee (4-0)
  9. Oklahoma State (3-0)
  10. North Carolina State (4-0)
  11. Penn State (4-0)
  12. Utah (3-1)
  13. Oregon (3-1)
  14. Ole Miss (4-0)
  15. Washington (4-0)
  16. Baylor (3-1)
  17. Texas A&M (3-1)
  18. Oklahoma (3-1)
  19. BYU (3-1)
  20. Arkansas (3-1)
  21. Minnesota (4-0)
  22. Wake Forest (3-1)
  23. Florida State (4-0)
  24. Pittsburgh (3-1)
  25. Kansas State (3-1)

Others receiving votes:

kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1

Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 5:

  • No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss — 11:00 a.m. CT (ESPN)
  • No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State — 2:30 p.m. CT (ABC)
  • No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas — 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS)
  • No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor — 2:30 p.m. CT (FOX)
  • No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson — 6:30 p.m. CT (ABC)

College Gameday heads to the ACC for NC State and Clemson on Saturday:

My Updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 4

  1. Georgia: The Bulldogs were sleepwalking in a 39-22 win over Kent State. Still though, not enough to drop them. They were probably just looking ahead to Mizzou, right?
  2. Alabama: An incredibly easy 55-3 SEC opening win over Vanderbilt. Must be nice.
  3. Tennessee: The Vols got their first win over Florida since 2016 and looked good doing it.
  4. Kentucky: The Wildcats were able to fight off a pesky MAC team and Chris Rodriguez makes his return next week against Ole Miss.
  5. Ole Miss: Haven’t played the toughest of competition but 4-0 is 4-0. Should be a fun one on Saturday against Kentucky.
  6. Texas A&M: After the loss to Appalachian State, Aggies have some momentum back after big wins over Miami and Arkansas.
  7. Arkansas: After a tough loss to the Aggies, the schedule only gets tougher for the Razorbacks. Bama comes to Fayetteville on Saturday.
  8. Florida: After their season opening statement win over Utah, the Gators have looked vulnerable ever since with losses to Kentucky and Tennessee, and an escape win over South Florida.
  9. LSU: The Tigers have won three in a row after a 38-0 win over New Mexico and are currently receiving votes in the Top 25. Things are looking better for Brian Kelly’s squad after their season opening loss to Florida State.
  10. Mississippi State: A nice 45-14 bounce back win over Bowling Green, but the next four games for the Bulldogs — Texas A&M, Arkansas, at Kentucky, at Alabama.
  11. South Carolina: The Gamecocks had a comfortable 56-20 win over Charlotte and needed it. A tune up game next week vs SC State before the meat of their schedule hits.
  12. Auburn: Bryan Harsin still has a job.
  13. Missouri: Hate to say it, but bad teams find ways to lose. This might be looking like a 4-8 type season. Might be time to start counting down to basketball season.
  14. Vanderbilt: While the Commodores are 3-2, they have allowed 100 points combined in their two losses to Wake Forest and Alabama.

In This Stream

Week 4: Missouri Tigers vs Auburn Tigers

View all 36 stories

Next Up In Mizzou Football

Loading comments...