AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings after Week 4

A wild Week 4 of the College Football season saw some upsets as three ranked teams fell to unranked opponents — as Miami (FL) lost to Middle Tennessee, Texas lost to Texas Tech in OT, and Oklahoma lost at home to Kansas State.

Lowest postgame win expectancy in a win, Week 4:



Texas Tech > Texas 2.4%!

Auburn > Mizzou 9%

Navy > ECU 20%

Clemson > Wake 31%

UCF > GT?? 31%

A&M > Arkansas 33%

UNLV > USU 34%

Ohio > Fordham 40%

Purdue > FAU! 42%



I felt we were overdue a nonsense week, and WE GOT IT. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 25, 2022

On paper, it sets up to be an absolutely loaded slate for Week 5 as there are five Top 25 match ups on the schedule.

In this week’s AP Top 25, seven SEC teams are ranked led by No. 1 Georgia — who of course visits Mizzou on Saturday night. Yay.

Others receiving votes:

kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1

Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 5:

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss — 11:00 a.m. CT (ESPN)

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State — 2:30 p.m. CT (ABC)

No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas — 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS)

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor — 2:30 p.m. CT (FOX)

No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson — 6:30 p.m. CT (ABC)

College Gameday heads to the ACC for NC State and Clemson on Saturday:

Clemson, we're coming to your city‼️



Next up, we are headed to see @PackFootball take on @ClemsonFB! pic.twitter.com/NBCZM4VCa9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 25, 2022

