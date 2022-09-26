 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ready to turn the calendar from Auburn... to Georgia?

Mizzou Links for Sep. 26, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
Just don’t look at the Missouri-Georgia line...

  • First things first, here’s a war crime in a tweet...

... why won’t it end?

Imagine how high it would’ve been if Georgia thrashed Kent State.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Here’s your weekly Mizzou in the NFL recap...

Jordan Elliott recorded two tackles (one for a loss) against the Steelers during the Browns’ 29-17 TNF victory.

Another mammoth day for Nick Bolton, who recorded two sacks amongst his nine tackles in the Chief’s loss to the Colts.

Two tackles and one TFL for Charles Harris, whose Lions lost a close one to the Vikings on Sunday.

Kendall Blanton made the most of his one catch — going for 28 yards — and Markus Golden had one tackle and two QB hits during the Rams’ 20-12 win over the Cardinals.

  • Dennis Gates is getting in on the WNBA love on #SituationSunday

As a semi-casual San Antonio Spurs fan, I endorse this message.

  • Tough beat for Mizzou Soccer, which dropped its second straight conference game in a 2-0 loss to Vanderbilt on Sunday. Coach Golan had strong words of encouragement for her players afterword.

