Ready to turn the calendar from Auburn... to Georgia?

Just don’t look at the Missouri-Georgia line...
- First things first, here’s a war crime in a tweet...
Lowest postgame win expectancy in a win, Week 4:— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 25, 2022
Texas Tech > Texas 2.4%!
Auburn > Mizzou 9%
Navy > ECU 20%
Clemson > Wake 31%
UCF > GT?? 31%
A&M > Arkansas 33%
UNLV > USU 34%
Ohio > Fordham 40%
Purdue > FAU! 42%
I felt we were overdue a nonsense week, and WE GOT IT.
... why won’t it end?
- Callum McAndrew at the Post-Dispatch wrote about Eli Drinkwitz’s offensive wrinkles, and how they couldn’t revitalize an anemic offense on the plains.
- Dave Matter tallied the PFF grades and snap counts from Mizzou’s loss.
- Matt Stahl at the Tribune argues that the same issues that have plagued Mizzou over the past several years cost them against Auburn.
- Chris Kwiecinski at the Tribune compiled 10 thoughts on the loss, including some hard facts about Harrison Mevis and some existential pondering on the state of the offensive line.
- Blake Toppemeyer says that Bryan Harsin needed a lifeline, and who better to provide him with one than his old protege?
- And finally...
Georgia opens as a 28.5-point favorite at Missouri at @FDSportsbook— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 25, 2022
Imagine how high it would’ve been if Georgia thrashed Kent State.
- Here’s your weekly Mizzou in the NFL recap...
Jordan Elliott recorded two tackles (one for a loss) against the Steelers during the Browns’ 29-17 TNF victory.
Another mammoth day for Nick Bolton, who recorded two sacks amongst his nine tackles in the Chief’s loss to the Colts.
Two tackles and one TFL for Charles Harris, whose Lions lost a close one to the Vikings on Sunday.
Kendall Blanton made the most of his one catch — going for 28 yards — and Markus Golden had one tackle and two QB hits during the Rams’ 20-12 win over the Cardinals.
- Dennis Gates is getting in on the WNBA love on #SituationSunday
Beautiful end of game BLOB from the WNBA Champions @LVAces Head Coach @BeckyHammon. The Aces set a wide stagger, slipping the bottom screener allowing for a game-tying layup in the semi-finals of the WNBA Playoffs! Elite Execution. Great X’s & O’s!#SituationSunday pic.twitter.com/gdIaa6SJkU— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 25, 2022
As a semi-casual San Antonio Spurs fan, I endorse this message.
- Tough beat for Mizzou Soccer, which dropped its second straight conference game in a 2-0 loss to Vanderbilt on Sunday. Coach Golan had strong words of encouragement for her players afterword.
Absolutely gutted for our group today…very unfortunate result. We are right there & we get to decide how we respond…a lot of season left & everything we want is still in front of us and within our reach. We just have to fight for it. Every. Single. Day. #MIZ #TakeTheStairs— Stefanie Kraay Golan (@MIZCoachGolan) September 25, 2022
- Mizzou Tennis continues its season-opening unbeaten streak after a sweep of Omaha.
