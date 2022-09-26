PODCAST: it’s a mad world.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Parker Gillam. With BK out in LA escaping the dark cloud of despair hanging over CoMo, we welcome Parker to the show! Yes, the guys do recap the Auburn game. But you know what? We have a good punter, lol.

But I have to know. What in the **** is going on with Luther Burden? Should we be concerned?!!? And for the love of god, Eli. Please...PLEASE hire an OC.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:50: Welcome to the pod. We are here to recap Auburn, unfortunately. BUT, fortunately, we have Parker with us!

01:50 - 06:00: Let’s start with take aways from the game.

06:00 - 11:30: Sometimes stuff happens?

11:30 - 19:52: Drink. Will you change?

19:52 - 25:40: What is going on with Luther Burden?

25:40 - 30:35: This defense is GOOD.

30:35 - 34:00: RBs were starting to roll given the offensive line is bad. Peat, especially.

34:00 - 36:24: Hey we have a good punter!

36:24 - 40:40: Can this team get to six wins?

40:40 - 42:50: What does Parker expect from Georgia?

42:50 - END: Final words. Thanks for listening! Stick in there Mizzou fans. Give us an OC! MIZ!

