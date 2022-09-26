Rock M Reacts: Who is the best Missouri football player?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Last week we got your updated thoughts on Missouri’s win-loss record. This week, we get more individualistic.

Even in a season that’s...not as exciting as most of us would hope, there are still bright spots of individual players making plays and doing their best to carry their team to a win. So, we ask: