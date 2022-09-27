No more SEC Nation in Columbia? Maybe that’s for the best!

Just to start...
We will not be addressing the Luther Burden stuff that was all over social media yesterday. Reading into the social media of teenagers is folly, and we will not be falling for that evil, not here.
For some substantive news...
- Can’t say this is a surprise, but SEC Nation will no longer host their pregame show in Columbia this coming weekend due to... I guess the inevitability of the game? Or that there’s another, much more exciting game happening elsewhere?
SEC Network had already arranged travel plans to Columbia but switched gears Sunday and will instead host the pregame show in Oxford, Mississippi, where on Saturday No. 12 Ole Miss hosts No. 7 Kentucky, an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN. “SEC Nation” is hosted by Laura Rutledge and features Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow.
The vocal apathy of Missouri fans probably doesn’t help either.
- DOMINIC LOVETT IS EATING Y’ALL
SEC Receiving Yard Leaders entering Week 5 pic.twitter.com/utYxshlV1i— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 26, 2022
Time to get our man Luther on this list too, Eli. He’s ready.
More Links:
- If no one else got Mizzou Athletics...
Lots of home events this week! @MUWomensGolf will tee off their season today. @MizzouVB will battle Kentucky @ 6 P.M. on Wednesday. @MizzouSoccer will take on Mississippi State on Friday @ 7 P.M. @MizzouFootball will face off against Georgia on Saturday @ 6:30 P.M. #MizzouMonday— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 26, 2022
Then I know Dennis Gates got Mizzou Athletics.
- You know what I love? Fall ball. The cooler playing temperatures? Smell of dead leaves on the ground? The lower stakes? If you know, you know.
Fall Ball is almost here.— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) September 26, 2022
https://t.co/PckqICyubF pic.twitter.com/ETZ902pDeH
- “John Bol, come to Missouri” challenge
#Mizzou target shares a snapshot of himself clad in black and gold on his IG feed. pic.twitter.com/BtKv0kYRbq— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) September 26, 2022
- Do you need a hype video for Mizzou women’s hoops this morning? Of course, you do!
- Kortay Vincent is monitoring Mizzou Baseball news and has some good reports out of fall ball:
You hang it, he’ll bang it. Freshman SS Jackson Lovich seems to be impressing early in fall ball for Mizzou. Lovich is the younger brother of Tigers OF Ross Lovich and was selected in the 19th round of this summer’s MLB draft by the Mets. https://t.co/sBOKV6PTlB— Kortay Vincent (@KortayVincent) September 27, 2022
- Mizzou Women’s Golf is on top of the team leaderboard of the Johnie Imes tournament after one day.
