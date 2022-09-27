 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No more SEC Nation in Columbia? Maybe that’s for the best!

Mizzou Links for Sep. 27, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
We will not be addressing the Luther Burden stuff that was all over social media yesterday. Reading into the social media of teenagers is folly, and we will not be falling for that evil, not here.

For some substantive news...

SEC Network had already arranged travel plans to Columbia but switched gears Sunday and will instead host the pregame show in Oxford, Mississippi, where on Saturday No. 12 Ole Miss hosts No. 7 Kentucky, an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN. “SEC Nation” is hosted by Laura Rutledge and features Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow.

The vocal apathy of Missouri fans probably doesn’t help either.

  • DOMINIC LOVETT IS EATING Y’ALL

Time to get our man Luther on this list too, Eli. He’s ready.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • If no one else got Mizzou Athletics...

Then I know Dennis Gates got Mizzou Athletics.

  • You know what I love? Fall ball. The cooler playing temperatures? Smell of dead leaves on the ground? The lower stakes? If you know, you know.
  • “John Bol, come to Missouri” challenge
  • Do you need a hype video for Mizzou women’s hoops this morning? Of course, you do!
  • Kortay Vincent is monitoring Mizzou Baseball news and has some good reports out of fall ball:

