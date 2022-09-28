Tuesday presser highlights: “One play is never going to define any one individual.”

Mizzou Football moves on from Auburn mistakes, prepares for Goliath

Tuesday afternoon was press conference day, per usual, and the local media chatted with Drink, Blake Baker, and various members of the defense. Let’s check out some highlights:

Parker’s press conference notebook covered a lot of Blake Baker, actually!

On how to get past the Auburn loss and how the defense has improved:

“Get back into it, don’t let it phase us,” Dameon Wilson said, regarding the team’s mindset after being down early. “Just make plays.” “Our confidence each week has gone up, especially our confidence and comfort level with the scheme,” Joseph Charleston said.

On Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s progress in his senior season:

“He’s (Bennett) like a coach on the field. He is so efficient,” Baker said. “As soon as the ball is coming to him, he knows where he wants to go with it. He’s able to work through his progressions and is very smart with the ball. He’ll be one of the smartest quarterbacks we play all season.”

On Georgia’s other threats:

“They utilize both of those guys in so many creative ways,” Baker said. When asked if he had seen any other teams use guys of that size in the ways UGA does, Baker’s answer was the Kansas City Chiefs. In the NFL.

Here’s some additional notes.

From the Trib’s Matt Stahl, who covered, among other topics, the unfortunate errors that spoiled Missouri’s chance at a SEC road win, which included Mevis’ recent kicking woes and that dropsie by Nate Peat.

“It was a mistake,” Drinkwitz said. “We all learn from it, we all grow from it and we move on. To err is human. I don’t think there’s anybody in here that doesn’t have something in their past that they wish they could do different. You can’t. All you can do is learn from it. Those things don’t have to define you, they can help shape you and mold you to the person you want to become.”

On a couple positives despite the negativity surrounding the loss:

“The No. 1 thing I take away from that game is the fight that our team demonstrated after that second touchdown,” Drinkwitz said. “We preached all week, start fast, and we did not. We did the exact opposite of that. But our team ran to the fight.” “Our defense never complained,” Drinkwitz said. “They never pointed fingers. They were encouraging us the whole time.”

Blake Baker says Georgia DC Glenn Schumann's father Eric was his defensive coordinator in college at Tulane. — Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) September 27, 2022

On to the Links!

Side note: GO CARDS.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Drinkwitz on Lovett's progress as a sophomore .. but the answer can apply to another WR: "There is a process to being great. Just because you have the ability doesn't mean it's just gonna happen overnight. So let's let people grow." — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 27, 2022

#Mizzou, the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame will honor Gary Pinkel during the game against Georgia on Saturday. Pinkel will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame and the CFB Hall this year. — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) September 27, 2022

Watch the press conference on MUTigers.com’s YouTube!

Hoops

Hard at work.

In case you need a reminder to attend Mizzou Madness, Lauren Hansen is here to help!

Per the Missourian’s Jack Soble, Missouri and Iowa State will face off for the second straight season in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at 1pm Jan 28 at Mizzou Arena.

On the crootin’ front, looks like 2023 four-star big dude Jordan Butler will be making a decision soon. Mizzou is in right in the thick of things, according to a few little birdies, so it’ll be interesting to see which SEC school pulls ahead.

2023 four-star big man Jordan Butler is down to three schools, he tells @On3Recruits.



He goes in-depth on each program and is VERY close to making a decision: https://t.co/d9D38Wp9NV pic.twitter.com/BmcNhIswNs — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 27, 2022

Unrelated to Mizzou, but you can imagine what they’d do to MU should something like this have occurred: In case you’re in the mood to become irrationally angry over the ineptitude of the NCAA and IARP process, read this about Memphis and their lack of punishment considering the seriousness of the allegations. (Teresa Walker, Associated Press)

Other Mizzou Sports

Per MUTigers.com, Volleyball faces off against no. 18 Kentucky tonight at 6pm on SEC+. The Tigers, who are relying heavily on their youth, are struggling this season. Mizzou trails Kentucky 12-5 in the all-time series. They met twice last season, with the Wildcats taking a 3-0 decision.

Really "digging" that we are back in Hearnes tomorrow #MIZ pic.twitter.com/YltZ9udjbt — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) September 27, 2022

MUTigers.com covered the conclusion of men’s golf SEC match play. According to the release, the Tigers shot their best round in the second round Sunday, tying for eleventh on the leader board with a 3-under-par 557. Mizzou finished with a 54-hole total of 844, four strokes over par.

We have a Fall Ball schedule, y’all! What do ya think?

Congrats to just-graduated softball superstar Brooke Wilmes, who will take her talents just across College Ave to be an assistant softball coach for Stephens College! Congrats, Brooke!!!!

Brooke Wilmes Named Assistant Softball Coach https://t.co/xl8Pa5yMMx — Stephens Stars (@StephensStars) September 27, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros/Hodgepodge

The Tribune’s Chris Kwiecinski wrote about our favorite two-sport athlete, Justin Gage. Two decades later, he still feels continued connection to Mizzou athletics.

DRUUUUUUUUUUUUUU…. At Miami Heat Media Day. So happy for him!

From the IG stories, so I just screenshotted it….

And Jordan Clarkson!!!! At Utah Jazz Media Day. While I have always loved this dude, please let me know if you actually thought JC would be a legit NBA vet…

The Springfield News-Leader’s Ralph Green wrote, 28 players from Missouri started the season on NFL rosters. How many can you name?

To celebrate Mizzou history and the recent inductees to the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame, HCDG reminded us of the significance of Al Abram.

Today help me honor Tiger trailblazer Mr. Al Abram. He was the 1st Black scholarship athlete at Mizzou in any sport. He led our team in scoring (16.1) & rebounding (9.3) during the 1958-59 season. Mr. Abram was inducted into the @MizzouAthletics HOF. #MIZ #TigerTuesday pic.twitter.com/Jj6Vd5rvZP — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 27, 2022

