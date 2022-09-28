 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday presser highlights: “One play is never going to define any one individual.”

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, September 29

By Karen Steger
Mizzou Football moves on from Auburn mistakes, prepares for Goliath

Tuesday afternoon was press conference day, per usual, and the local media chatted with Drink, Blake Baker, and various members of the defense. Let’s check out some highlights:

Parker’s press conference notebook covered a lot of Blake Baker, actually!

On how to get past the Auburn loss and how the defense has improved:

“Get back into it, don’t let it phase us,” Dameon Wilson said, regarding the team’s mindset after being down early. “Just make plays.”

“Our confidence each week has gone up, especially our confidence and comfort level with the scheme,” Joseph Charleston said.

On Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s progress in his senior season:

“He’s (Bennett) like a coach on the field. He is so efficient,” Baker said. “As soon as the ball is coming to him, he knows where he wants to go with it. He’s able to work through his progressions and is very smart with the ball. He’ll be one of the smartest quarterbacks we play all season.”

On Georgia’s other threats:

“They utilize both of those guys in so many creative ways,” Baker said. When asked if he had seen any other teams use guys of that size in the ways UGA does, Baker’s answer was the Kansas City Chiefs. In the NFL.

Here’s some additional notes.

From the Trib’s Matt Stahl, who covered, among other topics, the unfortunate errors that spoiled Missouri’s chance at a SEC road win, which included Mevis’ recent kicking woes and that dropsie by Nate Peat.

“It was a mistake,” Drinkwitz said. “We all learn from it, we all grow from it and we move on. To err is human. I don’t think there’s anybody in here that doesn’t have something in their past that they wish they could do different. You can’t. All you can do is learn from it. Those things don’t have to define you, they can help shape you and mold you to the person you want to become.”

On a couple positives despite the negativity surrounding the loss:

“The No. 1 thing I take away from that game is the fight that our team demonstrated after that second touchdown,” Drinkwitz said. “We preached all week, start fast, and we did not. We did the exact opposite of that. But our team ran to the fight.”

“Our defense never complained,” Drinkwitz said. “They never pointed fingers. They were encouraging us the whole time.”

On to the Links!

Side note: GO CARDS.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

  • Watch the press conference on MUTigers.com’s YouTube!

Hoops

  • Hard at work.
  • In case you need a reminder to attend Mizzou Madness, Lauren Hansen is here to help!

Other Mizzou Sports

  • MUTigers.com covered the conclusion of men’s golf SEC match play. According to the release, the Tigers shot their best round in the second round Sunday, tying for eleventh on the leader board with a 3-under-par 557. Mizzou finished with a 54-hole total of 844, four strokes over par.
  • We have a Fall Ball schedule, y’all! What do ya think?
  • Congrats to just-graduated softball superstar Brooke Wilmes, who will take her talents just across College Ave to be an assistant softball coach for Stephens College! Congrats, Brooke!!!!

Mizzou in the Pros/Hodgepodge

From the IG stories, so I just screenshotted it….

DRUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU….. Smith (and former Kentucky Wildcat, Tyler Herro)
Miami Heat instagram
  • And Jordan Clarkson!!!! At Utah Jazz Media Day. While I have always loved this dude, please let me know if you actually thought JC would be a legit NBA vet…

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

