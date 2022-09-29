News, Notes, and Quotes from “Tiger Talk”

Tiger Talking.

On Wednesday night’s latest edition of Eli Drinkwtiz’s radio show, “Tiger Talk”, a special guest just so happened to be Mizzou’s all-time winningest head coach, Gary Pinkel.

On Saturday night’s upcoming against No. 1 Georgia, Pinkel will be honored after the first timeout of the first quarter for his induction into the National Football Foundation College Football of Fame.

More highlights from “Tiger Talk” — as Mike Kelly said that Mizzou is nearing a sellout crowd for Saturday night (yes, make all the jokes about Georgia fans taking over as much as you can).

Drinkwitz had some high praise on Georgia’s tight end Brock Bowers:

Some more funny quotes from Pinkel:

If you missed last night’s edition of “Tiger Talk”, you can find the full episode here on Inside Mizzou Athletics.

Is Mizzou jinxed by bad luck? The feeling is understandable but isn’t rooted in reality, writes Vahe Gregorian

(Columbia Missourian)

Awesome stuff from Mizzou Football, as they honored LeVander Hughes as their first Kid Captain in their season opener against Louisiana Tech.

Coverage from ABC 17’s Nathalie Jones:

Mizzou Women’s Golf has won the Johnie Imes Tournament for the eighth consecutive season! Read more on MUTigers.com.

Mizzou Volleyball drops to 0-2 in the SEC after losing in four sets to No. 18 Kentucky. The Tigers are now 7-5 overall.

Mizzou Women’s Basketball is set to have nine games broadcasted on SEC Network this upcoming season. More info on MUTigers.com.

Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!

Grace Anne from Mizzou Gymnastics is Mic’d up!

The latest from Inside Mizzou Athletics:

