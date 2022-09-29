News, Notes, and Quotes from “Tiger Talk”

Tiger Talking.
On Wednesday night’s latest edition of Eli Drinkwtiz’s radio show, “Tiger Talk”, a special guest just so happened to be Mizzou’s all-time winningest head coach, Gary Pinkel.
Tonight at @ShilohBar with special guest Coach Gary Pinkel (@GaryPinkel)!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/nKaDupbTIs— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 28, 2022
On Saturday night’s upcoming against No. 1 Georgia, Pinkel will be honored after the first timeout of the first quarter for his induction into the National Football Foundation College Football of Fame.
At the first timeout of the first quarter on Saturday, we'll recognize Coach @GaryPinkel with a @NFFNetwork @cfbhall On-Campus Salute.— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 28, 2022
https://t.co/IEZznfs3aP#MIZ
Some pics from Pinkel at Shiloh Bar & Grill with Mike Kelly:
Tiger Talk is going vintage tonight. pic.twitter.com/id6cB3INd1— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 29, 2022
Just like old times: Mike Kelly and Gary Pinkel on Tiger Talk pic.twitter.com/AsRQLpPrMF— Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) September 29, 2022
More highlights from “Tiger Talk” — as Mike Kelly said that Mizzou is nearing a sellout crowd for Saturday night (yes, make all the jokes about Georgia fans taking over as much as you can).
Mike Kelly said on Tiger Talk #Mizzou is nearing a sellout this weekend against Georgia— Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) September 29, 2022
Drinkwitz had some high praise on Georgia’s tight end Brock Bowers:
"He's really not a tight end, he's everything."- Eli Drinkwitz discussing Georgia tight end Brock Bowers on the Tiger Talk radio show.— Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) September 29, 2022
Some more funny quotes from Pinkel:
Gary Pinkel: “I’m boringly consistent.” I think that’s the post coaching version of “we do what we do.”— Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) September 29, 2022
Former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel joked on “Tiger Talk” that his players used to be a “pain in the butt.”— Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) September 29, 2022
“Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) wasn’t always little, nice Chase Daniel. Don’t tell him I said that either, because I’ll get a text tonight.”
Text is being sent right now!!!! https://t.co/obPuZ5kfzk— Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 29, 2022
If you missed last night’s edition of “Tiger Talk”, you can find the full episode here on Inside Mizzou Athletics.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
- Awesome stuff from Mizzou Football, as they honored LeVander Hughes as their first Kid Captain in their season opener against Louisiana Tech.
Welcome to the team, LeVander Hughes! We were honored to host LeVander as the first ever #KidCaptain, presented by @muhealth. Thank you for sharing your day with the Tigers.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/jA8S8RlWRp— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 28, 2022
- On MUTigers.com, Football Faces No. 1 Georgia Saturday at Faurot Field
- Good to see this support from Ennis Rakestraw, Jr:
Taking him over any kicker no matter about the game he made game winners, and clutch kicks since he been here #mizzou #thickerkicker https://t.co/lnbKGIkvwO— Ennis Rakestraw Jr (@EnnisRakestraw) September 29, 2022
- Coverage from ABC 17’s Nathalie Jones:
Watch: #Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis still as confident as ever after missing what could have been the game-winning kick against Auburn on Saturday— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) September 29, 2022
"It's really just next kick mentality and I'm very confident I'm going to make my next kick." pic.twitter.com/RAUdHmkL3X
You can watch interviews with #Mizzou K Harrison Mevis, OL Mitchell Walter, P Jack Stonehouse, and WR Dominic Lovett ⤵️— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) September 29, 2022
Great, insightful stuff from Lovett today, so take a listen!https://t.co/l4HIdWiAwX
- Mizzou Women’s Golf has won the Johnie Imes Tournament for the eighth consecutive season! Read more on MUTigers.com.
For the eighth-consecutive time....your Johnie Imes Tournament Champions! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/ni9bpEwCFa— Mizzou Women's Golf (@MUWomensGolf) September 28, 2022
Congrats to @CarolineWestrup on her first victory at Mizzou and to @MUWomensGolf on their comeback victory in the Johnie Imes Invitational!— DR_Francois (@DRFrancois1) September 28, 2022
Thank you to the staff @OldHawthorne and our tournament volunteers for putting on a first-class event.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/CyGoNsP1UV
- Mizzou Volleyball drops to 0-2 in the SEC after losing in four sets to No. 18 Kentucky. The Tigers are now 7-5 overall.
Tigers fall after a competitive fight in the fourth set 22-25.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/0f0Z4ZqOfh— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) September 29, 2022
- Mizzou Women’s Basketball is set to have nine games broadcasted on SEC Network this upcoming season. More info on MUTigers.com.
Tune in + turn up pic.twitter.com/GIGyxrX61C— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) September 28, 2022
- On MUTigers.com, Wrestling listed third in Dual Preseason Rankings by FloWrestling
- Isiaih Mosley hype train activated:
(Raises Hand)— ROCK M NATION (@RockMNation) September 28, 2022
You all forgot someone.
Goes by Isiaih Mosley. https://t.co/45tAyI25p8
40 days until Mizzou tips off the 2022-2023 season.— Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) September 28, 2022
Isiaih Mosley scored 40 points twice last season, against Loyola-Chicago and Northern Iowa, averaging a 73.9% eFG in those two contests.
- Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!
We call this drill “Face to Face.” We are working on quick decisions and finishing moves before the defense can react. We try to focus on high finishes when possible to work on scoring over length and shot blocking. #MIZ #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/q5kA4DnsZm— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 28, 2022
- Grace Anne from Mizzou Gymnastics is Mic’d up!
Episode 1 of Mic'd up with Grace Anne! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/j5QHIAe415— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) September 28, 2022
- The latest from Inside Mizzou Athletics:
Today we introduce Truman's Pond - The @MizzouSwimDive Podcast! Get the inside scoop on #Mizzou's program - and get to know some student-athletes outside of the pool - in the inaugural episode.— Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) September 28, 2022
Listen / like / subscribe below: https://t.co/0Uo2e86Vl4
