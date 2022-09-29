 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LOOK: Shirts and Pants Revealed for Georgia Game

Nothing like revealing gameday uniforms at 7p on a Thursday

By Nate Edwards
WAKE UP. We have a uniform reveal to talk about!

Black on black on black with the Tiger head. I dig it.

It would also be cool if whoever is running Mizzou Football’s socials understands that saving uniform reveals for a post-dinner reveal tends to really undercut the impressions and social media activity.

Or remember to double check that “AM” is selected instead of “PM” when scheduling tweets.

So, what do you all think?

Poll

This week’s shirts and pants combo is...

view results
  • 40%
    Elite. Wear these forever.
    (2 votes)
  • 60%
    Good. A classic look with a splash of modern is exactly what gets me going.
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    I have no opinion about the shirts and pants the Missouri football team wears.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bad. You woke me up for this?
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Awful. Just like Missouri’s record against Georgia.
    (0 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

