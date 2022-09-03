College Football Week One GameDay: info, what to watch

It’s nice to have a full College Football Saturday ahead of us and have Mizzou’s game in the rearview mirror. But since Mizzou last played, College Football had itself a busy news day yesterday.

Breaking: The CFP Board of Managers has decided on a 12-team College Football Playoff, sources told @PeteThamel.



The 12-team model is expected to start in 2026, after the current contract, according to a source. pic.twitter.com/IIwyJPnM5i — ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2022

The Playoff in of itself was always going to happen. It just made too much logistical sense, and there was too much money being left on the table for more games that matter. The existing bowl system is a profit maker, and it can still work along side the games that determine a national champion.

Most casual fans don’t tune into College Basketball until March Madness. And while the week in and week out grind of College Football is still highly trafficked, it’s likely to stay that way. The benefit being that one week won’t necessarily derail the season for any Championship contender. Adding more teams can also increase variance, all it takes is for one of the regular CFP teams like Alabama or Ohio State to have a misstep to open the door for a lower seeded team to get hot and capture a title. So I think it’s a good thing.

I’d recommend taking a look through the Godfather Bill C’s piece on how a playoff would have impacted recent history:

I looked at how a 12-team CFP would have played out over the last 8 years. This is a huuuuuge change.https://t.co/JmvC89ZWJA — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 2, 2022

It’s an interesting exercise.

Anyway, that’s not happening this year or even next year. So let’s just get onto the games happening today!

Here are your games for the day:

Week 1 College Football Games to Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Sam Houston Texas A&M (6) -30 52 SECN 11:00 AM Colorado St. Michigan -30.5 60.5 ABC 11:00 AM NC State (13) -12 East Carolina -26.5 51 ESPN 2:30 PM Oregon (11) Georgia (3) -16.5 54 ABC 2:30 PM UTEP Oklahoma (9) -30.5 57 FOX 2:30 PM Bethune-Cookman Miami (16) -48.5 62.5 ACCN 2:30 PM Cincinnati (23) Arkansas (19) -6.5 53.5 ESPN 2:30 PM Houston (24) -4 UTSA 62 CBSSN 3:00 PM Troy Ole Miss (21) -21.5 57 SECN 3:00 PM BYU (25) -11.5 South Florida 58 ESPNU 5:00 PM Rice USC -32.5 61.5 PAC12 6:00 PM Utah (7) -2 Florida 51.5 ESPN 6:00 PM Albany Baylor (10) -41.5 44.5 ESPN+ 6:00 PM Illinois State Wisconsin (18) NL FS1 6:00 PM Miami (OH) Kentucky (20) -15 54 ESPN+ 6:00 PM Mercer Auburn -32.5 53.5 ESPN+ 6:00 PM Elon Vanderbilt -17 51 ESPN+ 6:30 PM Utah State Alabama (1) -41.5 63 SECN 6:30 PM Notre Dame (5) Ohio State (2) -16 59 ABC 6:30 PM Memphis Mississippi State -16.5 57 ESPNU 6:30 PM Georgia State South Carolina -12.5 54.5 ESPN+

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Looking for FuboTV? Try our signup link: FUBOTV

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.