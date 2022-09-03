College Football Week One GameDay: info, what to watch

It’s nice to have a full College Football Saturday ahead of us and have Mizzou’s game in the rearview mirror. But since Mizzou last played, College Football had itself a busy news day yesterday.
Breaking: The CFP Board of Managers has decided on a 12-team College Football Playoff, sources told @PeteThamel.— ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2022
The 12-team model is expected to start in 2026, after the current contract, according to a source. pic.twitter.com/IIwyJPnM5i
The Playoff in of itself was always going to happen. It just made too much logistical sense, and there was too much money being left on the table for more games that matter. The existing bowl system is a profit maker, and it can still work along side the games that determine a national champion.
Most casual fans don’t tune into College Basketball until March Madness. And while the week in and week out grind of College Football is still highly trafficked, it’s likely to stay that way. The benefit being that one week won’t necessarily derail the season for any Championship contender. Adding more teams can also increase variance, all it takes is for one of the regular CFP teams like Alabama or Ohio State to have a misstep to open the door for a lower seeded team to get hot and capture a title. So I think it’s a good thing.
I’d recommend taking a look through the Godfather Bill C’s piece on how a playoff would have impacted recent history:
I looked at how a 12-team CFP would have played out over the last 8 years. This is a huuuuuge change.https://t.co/JmvC89ZWJA— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 2, 2022
It’s an interesting exercise.
Anyway, that’s not happening this year or even next year. So let’s just get onto the games happening today!
Here are your games for the day:
Week 1 College Football Games to Watch
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|11:00 AM
|Sam Houston
|Texas A&M (6)
|-30
|52
|SECN
|11:00 AM
|Colorado St.
|Michigan
|-30.5
|60.5
|ABC
|11:00 AM
|NC State (13)
|-12
|East Carolina
|-26.5
|51
|ESPN
|2:30 PM
|Oregon (11)
|Georgia (3)
|-16.5
|54
|ABC
|2:30 PM
|UTEP
|Oklahoma (9)
|-30.5
|57
|FOX
|2:30 PM
|Bethune-Cookman
|Miami (16)
|-48.5
|62.5
|ACCN
|2:30 PM
|Cincinnati (23)
|Arkansas (19)
|-6.5
|53.5
|ESPN
|2:30 PM
|Houston (24)
|-4
|UTSA
|62
|CBSSN
|3:00 PM
|Troy
|Ole Miss (21)
|-21.5
|57
|SECN
|3:00 PM
|BYU (25)
|-11.5
|South Florida
|58
|ESPNU
|5:00 PM
|Rice
|USC
|-32.5
|61.5
|PAC12
|6:00 PM
|Utah (7)
|-2
|Florida
|51.5
|ESPN
|6:00 PM
|Albany
|Baylor (10)
|-41.5
|44.5
|ESPN+
|6:00 PM
|Illinois State
|Wisconsin (18)
|NL
|FS1
|6:00 PM
|Miami (OH)
|Kentucky (20)
|-15
|54
|ESPN+
|6:00 PM
|Mercer
|Auburn
|-32.5
|53.5
|ESPN+
|6:00 PM
|Elon
|Vanderbilt
|-17
|51
|ESPN+
|6:30 PM
|Utah State
|Alabama (1)
|-41.5
|63
|SECN
|6:30 PM
|Notre Dame (5)
|Ohio State (2)
|-16
|59
|ABC
|6:30 PM
|Memphis
|Mississippi State
|-16.5
|57
|ESPNU
|6:30 PM
|Georgia State
|South Carolina
|-12.5
|54.5
|ESPN+
