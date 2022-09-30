Missouri vs. Georgia: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, SBN Reacts and more

Mizzou’s first non-11:00 am kick-off since their first game and the opponent is... Top Overall Ranked and Reigning National Champion Georgia Bulldogs! Yay!
Obviously it’s a big task ahead, but at least Mizzou gets do try it all at home with a big crowd and at night!
After a bit of a bumpy go against Kent State where the vaunted Georgia Defense gave up more points against a MAC school than they had all season, the Bulldogs are likely looking to get things back on track.
1-0 Mentality.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/BGJrgynS38— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 28, 2022
We also have the results of the National SBN Reacts questions:
First, who is the best team? I’m shocked by the results.
I’m more interested in Okie Lite and Baylor, but your mileage may vary.
Texas is not back. They’re probably better than Miami though.
Missouri-Georgia football: Time, Location
TIME: 6:30 p.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, October 1, 2022
LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO.
Missouri-Georgia football: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: SECN
STREAM: WatchESPN
Missouri-Georgia football: Betting odds, predictions
As of last night, Missouri is a 28 point underdog to Georgia according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The Over-Under for the game is 51.5.
