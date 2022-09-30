Missouri vs. Georgia: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, SBN Reacts and more

Mizzou’s first non-11:00 am kick-off since their first game and the opponent is... Top Overall Ranked and Reigning National Champion Georgia Bulldogs! Yay!

Obviously it’s a big task ahead, but at least Mizzou gets do try it all at home with a big crowd and at night!

After a bit of a bumpy go against Kent State where the vaunted Georgia Defense gave up more points against a MAC school than they had all season, the Bulldogs are likely looking to get things back on track.

We also have the results of the National SBN Reacts questions:

First, who is the best team? I’m shocked by the results.

I’m more interested in Okie Lite and Baylor, but your mileage may vary.

Texas is not back. They’re probably better than Miami though.

Missouri-Georgia football: Time, Location

TIME: 6:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, October 1, 2022

LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO.

Missouri-Georgia football: Betting odds, predictions

As of last night, Missouri is a 28 point underdog to Georgia according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The Over-Under for the game is 51.5.

College Football Games to Watch: Week 5 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Michigan (4) -11 Iowa 42 FOX 11:00 AM Kentucky (7) Ole Miss -7 54 ESPN 11:00 AM Oklahoma (18) -6.5 TCU 68.5 ABC 11:00 AM Purdue Minnesota (21) -12.5 52 ESPN2 11:00 AM Texas Tech Kansas State (25) -8 57 ESPN+ 1:00 PM Oregon State Utah (12) -10.5 54.5 PAC12 2:30 PM Alabama (2) -17.5 Arkansas (20) 61 CBS 2:30 PM Rutgers Ohio State (3) -40.5 59 BTN 2:30 PM Oklahoma State (9) Baylor (16) -2 56.5 FOX 2:30 PM Northwestern Penn State (11) -26.5 52 ESPN 2:30 PM Wake Forest (22) Florida State (23) -7 64 ABC 3:00 PM Texas A&M (17) Mississippi State -4 45 SECN 6:00 PM LSU Auburn -9 45.5 ESPN 6:30 PM Georgia (1) -28 Missouri 54 SECN 6:30 PM NC State (10) Clemson (5) -6.5 39.5 ABC 7:00 PM Georgia Tech Pitt (24) -22 49 ACCN 9:30 PM Arizona State USC (6) -25.5 60.5 ESPN 10:00 PM Stanford Oregon (13) -17 64 FS1

