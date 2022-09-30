PODCAST: DISCUSSING MIZZOU RECRUITING.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. The season draws near but wait! There is a lot to talk about in regards to recruiting! Visitors! Targets! Hopefuls! Conversation! It’s all here on this episode. If you love recruiting and basketball talk, you’re gonna love this one.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:30 - It is time to talk about Mizzou hoops! We know you all need a break from the despair on the field. So, Sam and Matt are here for you.

02:30 - 07:54 - Let’s talk about some preseason SEC rankings.

07:54 - 22:00 - Recruiting! Four-star Jordan Butler has a commitment coming soon. Will it be Mizzou?

22:00 - 39:30 - Yes we are still talking about recruiting and you know what, they just might not stop...what do I know? I am just writing this as I am listening to and editing the podcast. I have no idea what’s ahead or what will come next! Give me a break!

39:30 - 46:50 - Still recruiting. But guess what...it is really interesting stuff. Some updates on potential recruits. Like Parker. And John Bol. And more.

46:50 - 48:58 - Guess what? It’s just going to be recruiting til the end. BUT there is a visitor coming that Sam feels good about.

48:58 - 52:20 - Hey, if you’re in CoMo, get a chance to see this Mizzou basketball team at the night time cool thing! It is gonna be cool!

52:20 - END - Closing this thing out. SUBSCRIBE TO US wherever you listen to podcasts. MIZ!

