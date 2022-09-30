Mizzou Athletics Weekend Check-In: There’s A LOT going on!

Rather than focus on one sport up top today, and since there’s a lot going on with a bunch of different Mizzou sports this weekend, let’s check in with them, shall we?

Cross Country Prepares for Gans Creek Classic

Final prep ✔️ pic.twitter.com/4FDDkRtQAx — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) September 29, 2022

Per MUTigers.com, the Tiger XC teams are back in Columbia and preparing to welcome in 25 men’s teams and 26 women’s teams from across the country to their world-class facility, Gans Creek. By the time most of you check in on the links, it will likely have kicked off. The men’s team will run the 8k race at 9am, followed by the women’s 6k race at 9:45am.

Missouri’s men’s runners Marquette Hanson, Jacob Ridderhoff and Blake Morris, and women’s runners Isabelle Christiansen, Ginger Murnieks, Jenna Schwartz and Mikayla Reed will look to capitalize upon their strong performances in their last two September races and Top 15-30 performances,

Soccer

Mizzou Soccer (4-5-1), who is coming off a tough week with losses to both LSU 2-1 and Vandy 2-0, welcomes in yet another ranked opponent as they take on an undefeated no. 21 Mississippi State (9-0-2) squad this evening at Walton Soccer Stadium. Missouri holds an all-time record of 4-3-1 against the Bulldogs, though they haven’t beaten them since 2016. The last time these two teams met, they tied 1-1, playing in a 110-minute overtime match in 2020.

Stefanie Golan’s team this season is led by sophomore Kylie Dobbs, who has three goals and six points on the season, and per MUTigers.com, she is tied for fifth in points (4) and points per game (1.33) in the SEC. Golan’s team presents a tough out for any opponent despite their record, and currently sit 9th in the nation (3rd in the SEC) in corner kicks per game (7.5). Despite the loss to Vandy earlier this week, the Tigers took 6 corners, and the score was knotted up at 0-0 until the 87th minute. The Tigers also perform quiet well against ranked opponents, and MSU will represent the third of four they’ll face this season. In Golan’s tenure, the Tigers are 2-3 against teams ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Top-25.

The Tigers will continue to honor one senior each of their remaining home games. This time it will be four-year forward and Ozark, Mo. native Jadyn Easley.

Hoops

Looks like the first official day of practice for Men’s Hoops was Thursday. While I couldn’t find anything from the main account, Ronnie did story about it on IG.

Don’t forget to come on down to the historic Columns this evening for some basketball fun. Meet the 2023 men’s and women’s squads, watch them shoot some hoops, see a laser show, listen to a DJ, grab some food from vendors, and so much more.

Per Jack Soble’s reporting at the Missourian (which also includes a lovely visual aid):

The court will be 60 feet by 90 feet, and face east to west just in front of the north side of the columns. Bleacher seating will be constructed on the north sideline, facing Jesse Hall and behind the baskets. The teams’ benches will sit on the opposite sideline, and two designated student sections will be placed behind the benches.

Need more reason to come out? Listen to HCDG and Kobe!

You heard him. Kobe Brown and @MizzouHoops are ready to see you at Mizzou Madness tomorrow night! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/5N0D4OrMpy — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) September 29, 2022

Softball

If you are in or near the KC area on Saturday, Mizzou will be playing two exhibition games against Kansas City and Wichita State at the KC MLB Urban Youth Academy. The games will be at 11am and 1:30pm.

In other Mizzou Softball news, head coach Larissa Anderson keeps picking up commits, and we keep missing them around here, haha. On Tuesday, Mexico, MO native and All-District and All-North Central Missouri Conference Jordyn Thurman verbally committed to the Tigers.Welcome, Jordyn!

On to the Links!

Beat… all the teams!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

More good deeds from Mizzou Football:

Today Brett got a visit from @mizzoufootball players Drake Heismeyer and Luke Bauer. We learned that Brett is a KC Chiefs Football superfan and even runs an offense of his own as the QB of his team. Next step, Faurot Field ? During their visit the… https://t.co/Nks0SeLiib pic.twitter.com/OLssrTVjtR — Playing 4 Hope (@Playing4Hope) September 29, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Mizzou Softball, who went 12-11 in conference play a season ago, released its SEC schedule on Thursday, per MUTigers.com. The schedule includes 8 three-game series, including marquee rematches with Arkansas, who the Tigers faced in the SEC Championship final, and Alabama, who the Tigers shut out to extend their SEC Tourney. They also have a road match up with Florida in The Swamp and will play LSU in Baton Rouge, neither of whom Missouri faced last season.

Larissa will also be a featured speaker at the NFCA Coaches Conference in January:

You love to see it.

I spy DRUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU at Heat workouts in The Bahamas

