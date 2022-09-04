Early Big 12 Wrestling Summary

After reviewing the Big 12 conference through individual weight classes, we look at how things look as a team. Rounding out the end of the 2021-22, the Big 12 entered the NCAA Championship with the second most allocations (58). This put the Big 12 Conference thirty bids behind the NCAA-leading Big Ten Conference.

2021-22 NCAA Championship Allocation CONFERENCE: 125: 133: 141: 149: 157: 165: 174: 184: 197: 285: TOTAL: CONFERENCE: 125: 133: 141: 149: 157: 165: 174: 184: 197: 285: TOTAL: Atlantic Coast Conference 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 3 39 Big 12 Conference 6 6 7 4 6 4 8 4 7 6 58 Big Ten Conference 10 10 7 7 7 7 8 12 11 9 88 Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association 4 2 4 4 5 7 4 3 5 4 42 Mid-American Conference 1 1 3 5 2 3 2 2 1 2 22 Pacific-12 Conference 3 3 2 3 2 3 2 2 1 2 23 Southern Conference 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 2 15 Pre-Allocations 29 29 28 29 28 29 29 29 29 28 287 At-Large Bids 4 4 5 4 5 4 4 4 4 5 43

With those allocations and at-large bids becoming locked in, here is how the Big 12 fared moving through 2022 NCAA Championship tournament. The Conference came in with the second most cumulative total in team points for the national tournament.

National Championship Conference Team Points Conference: Team Points: Conference: Team Points: Big Ten 612.5 Big 12 215.5 PAC 12 171.5 ACC 167 EIWA 151 MAC 24.5 SoCon 23.5 Total 1365.5

Looking deeper into the conference, here is how each team finished the season at the Big 12 Tournament and in conference dual meets. We also see how the teams within the conference finished at the 2022 National Championships.

2021-2022 Team Finish Team: Conference Record: Big XII Tournament: Overall Record: NCAA Tournament: Team: Conference Record: Big XII Tournament: Overall Record: NCAA Tournament: Missouri 8-2 1st (131.5) 11-4 9th (49.5) Oklahoma 3-5 2nd (113.0) 8-6 29th (11.0) Iowa State 8-0 3rd (110.0) 15-1 17th (37.0) Oklahoma State 6-3 4th (107.5) 13-4 T-14th (38.5) Northern Iowa 6-3 5th (100.0) 7-7 20th (28.5) South Dakota State 5-2 6th (66.0) 13-4 T-44th (3.5) West Virginia 1-6 T-7th (62.0) 6-8 32nd (8.5) North Dakota State 4-4 T-7th (62.0) 10-4 34th (7.5) Wyoming 3-5 9th (57.5) 4-5 23rd (21.0) Air Force 1-8 10th (45.0) 4-9 36th (5.0) Northern Colorado 2-5 11th (35.5) 6-6 T-44th (3.5) Utah Valley 0-3 12th (34.0) 2-4 52nd (2.0)

Moving into the next season, teams will have to do more roster shuffling. There will be wrestlers leaving either through the transfer portal or graduating. Here we take a look at what each team will be returning for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The following numbers are from wrestlers who competed in the 2022 Big 12 Tournament and National Championship. The chart does not include wrestlers who are coming back from redshirt seasons

Conference Numbers Team: Returning Points: Leaving Points: Returning Medals: Team: Returning Points: Leaving Points: Returning Medals: Missouri 116.5 15 9 Iowa State 90.5 19.5 8 Northern Iowa 83 17 6 Oklahoma State 76.5 31 5 South Dakota State 66 0 7 West Virginia 61 1 7 Oklahoma 53.5 59.5 5 North Dakota State 50.5 11.5 6 Wyoming 49 8.5 3 Air Force 32 13 2 Northern Colorado 28 7.5 2 Utah Valley 20 14 3

Out of the teams inside the Big 12, only one team (South Dakota State) will be returning every point from the previous season. On the other hand, you have multiple teams who will be looking at new or returning faces to fill spots within their lineup.

NCAA Championship Numbers Team: Returning Points: Leaving Points: Ret NCAA Qual: Ret All-Americans: Team: Returning Points: Leaving Points: Ret NCAA Qual: Ret All-Americans: Missouri 46.5 3 8 2 Iowa State 36.5 0.5 7 3 Oklahoma State 30.5 8 5 1 Northern Iowa 27 1.5 7 1 Wyoming 20 1 3 1 Oklahoma 7 4 5 0 West Virginia 8.5 0 4 0 North Dakota State 6.5 1 4 0 Air Force 4.5 0.5 1 0 South Dakota State 3.5 0 4 0 Northern Colorado 3.5 0 2 0 Utah Valley 0.5 1.5 2 0

Out of the 80 All-Americans from the 2021-22 NCAA Championship, there will be a total of 58 returning across the nation. Of those 58 returning All-Americans, the Big 12 will account for 8 looking to add to their resume.

Big 12 Tournament Team Score (Prediction) Team 125 133 141 149 157 165 174 184 197 285 Team Score Team 125 133 141 149 157 165 174 184 197 285 Team Score Missouri 6 7 8 8 5 8 7 6 8 7 70 Northern Iowa 8 6 0 6 3 5 2 8 1 1 40 Oklahoma State 5 8 2 5 1 7 6 2 2 0 38 Iowa State 4 3 4 3 8 0 0 7 6 3 38 South Dakota State 0 2 7 1 2 3 4 3 5 6 33 Oklahoma 3 4 1 7 4 0 3 5 0 4 31 North Dakota State 0 5 5 2 7 4 0 4 4 0 31 Wyoming 1 0 0 0 6 2 5 0 7 0 21 West Virginia 7 0 0 0 0 6 0 1 0 5 19 Utah Valley 0 1 3 0 0 0 8 0 3 2 17 Northern Colorado 2 0 6 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 13 Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 8 9

Rounding out each weight class, there was a tournament prediction on who would place based on previous matchups, common opponents, and basic whose who knowledge. The actual scores will be much higher but through a simple score system based on placement (1st=8pts, 2nd=7pts, etc.) I was able to make a running total throughout each prediction to get an idea of a final score. Was there a little Mizzou bias in my result? As an outsider, one might say so, but to me, I’ll stand by my decisions with Mizzou. This a one of the more talented teams to come through the program in recent years. The culture and competition inside the wrestling room have created a must-watch program and an exciting atmosphere to be a part of.

There is a good chance many of the results could be altered throughout the year and even the rest of the offseason. There is much time between now and the beginning of the season for things to change and for wrestlers to move around.

The potential of multiple freshmen coming in and jumping straight into starting lineups could change things for most teams. There is a good crop of young and talented wrestlers competing inside the Big 12 which will be making for exciting matchups in the coming years!

