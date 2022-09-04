College Football Week 2 Opening Lines

Week 1 of the college football season isn’t even officially over yet but that doesn’t matter! We hear in the world of Mizzou have already been undefeated for a full two days before most teams kicked off so we’re off and preparing for this week’s matchup against old Big8/12 foe Kansas State.

Let’s take a look at the opening lines for the Week 2 slate of SEC games! As a reminder, there are no lines set for a game featuring an FBS team playing an FCS team. All games occur on Saturday, September 10th and listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation parter.

11:00a - Alabama (-17.5) at Texas

11:00a - Missouri at Kansas State (-7.5)

11:00a - South Carolina at Arkansas (-8.5)

11:00a - Wake Forest (-6) at Vanderbilt

2:30p - Appalachian State at Texas A&M (-17)

2:30p - Tennessee (-4.5) at Pittsburgh

6:00p - Kentucky at Florida (-7)

6:30p - San Jose State at Auburn (-22)

10:00p - Mississippi State (-7) at Arizona