PODCAST: MIZZOU IS PERFECT.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Mizzou beat the crap out of Louisiana Tech and moves into week two 1-0! The guys chat about the game, the transfers, the run game, Luther Burden, and more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 06:00:Mizzou is perfect. They are 1-0. And I, Levi the podcast guy, am very proud of them. So why not start off with Nate and BK’s initial thoughts on the game.

06:00 - 10:15: The defense is fun!

10:15 - 19:00: So what do we think of Brady Cook?

19:00 - 20:50: Let’s talk a little bit about the offense.

20:50 - 25:12: So…the running back usage could be changed.

25:12 - 32:30: How much is to blame on the offensive line?

32:30 - 39:25: Are the transfers Mizzou’s best defensive players?

39:25 - 49:15: IT IS TIME TO TALK ABOUT LUTHER BURDEN.

49:15 - END: Well that is it for this episode. There is a HUGE game coming up with a former Big 12 foe, so be sure to subscribe to Rock M Nation’s podcasts as you don’t want to miss then pregame show.

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow members of today’s show on Twitter @NateGEdwards and @BKSportsTalk.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a Review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.