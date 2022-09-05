Happy Labor Day, Tigers!

Happy Labor Day!

Don't forget to not create any surplus value today! Here are some cool Mizzou links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Dave Matter wrote about Mizzou’s running game, whose combined 323 yard output is good enough to put them near the top of the country’s team rushing leaders after two weeks of ball.

Kansas State opened as two-score favorites over Missouri, but Vegas is already moving the line Missouri’s way ahead of this weekend’s clash of former conference opponents.

Josh Lester, WELCOME TO THE BIG LEAGUES!

Next stop: The Show.



We have selected the contract of INF Josh Lester. pic.twitter.com/TRvJDfwjqc — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 4, 2022

Bummer that you play for the Tigers, though.

Mizzou Football’s Tigers of the Week features some crossover with the MV3 post that y’all will see later today

Mizzou Volleyball finished their weekend in dominating fashion on Saturday, dominating Northwestern State to sweep the Mizzou Invitational. Kaylee Cox was named the tournament’s MVP while Riley Buckley was also named to the All Tournament team.

Attention, Georgia Tigers, go see Coach CY at his upcoming camp, bake him some cookies or something and tell him to keep up the good work in the ‘crootin.

“C.Y.” Charlton Young will be speaking at EXPOSURE is EVERYTHING Coaches Clinic Saturday Sept 10 2022 at Stratford Academy Macon,Ga “Intricate Details of Transition Offense” Register Early . PayPal and CashApp accepted click link to submit payment or DM for more info pic.twitter.com/yxXLhWIZVr — Levelle Gerrald (@TheLGWay) September 4, 2022