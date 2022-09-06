AP Top 25: SEC Makes a Statement After 13-1 Opening Weekend

Welcome back, College Football. The first full weekend of the 2022 season saw plenty of big-time games, great finishes, and some upsets.

The SEC is off to a great start with the best record among Power Five conferences on opening weekend, going 13–1 including three wins over Top 25 teams — Georgia over Oregon, Arkansas over Cincinnati, and Florida over Utah. The league’s only loss was LSU losing 24-23 to Florida State in a heartbreaker by a blocked extra point.

In this week’s AP Top 25, the SEC has eight teams in the latest rankings. Kansas State, Mizzou’s opponent on Saturday is receiving votes, just nine spots out of the rankings.

Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 2:

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh 2:30 p.m. CST (ABC)

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida 6:00 p.m. CST (ESPN)

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU 9:15 p.m. CST (ESPN)

My updated SEC Power Rankings after Week 1: