More praise for Mizzou’s defense, and Kansas State is missing some key pieces

Did you hear about Mizzou’s defense? It’s good now!
We’re only a few days removed from Mizzou’s opening night win against Louisiana Tech, and there seems to be a consensus... the most impressive part was not Luther Burden, Brady Cook or any of the exciting playmakers, but the new and improved defense. Blake Baker’s unit got some more flowers in the press yesterday (including some of our own people), while some big news dropped about Kansas State’s roster ahead of the weekend.
- BK was in the lab yesterday crunching some film, and he’s got some thoughts on Ty’Ron Hopper.
- The KC Star is reporting that Kansas State will be without two key starters against Missouri: starting RG Taylor Poitier and LB Shawn Robinson — yes, our Shawn Robinson! — won’t play after injuries in the opener.
- Blair Kerkhoff wrote about the impact of transfers on Mizzou’s defense, which will face a much stiffer test this weekend.
- SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic was impressed by Missouri in the opener, but wants to see more against a tougher opponent.
MISSOURI: Slow start then exploded. Solid win out the gate. Plenty to chose from moving fwd in the run game. Tackles solid. 3 lives up to the hype. Totally different defending the run. Took the ball away. Fits better & fierce up front. Gotta cut down on the flags. Tough one next— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) September 5, 2022
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which our staff chooses the year’s first crop of MV3 winners!
- In which Aaron highlights a key passage of play that sealed Mizzou’s win over Louisiana Tech
- In which Jackson keys in on Daylan Carnell and Martez Manuel’s efforts in the new “STAR” role of Blake Baker’s defense
More Links:
- Welcome to your weekly Mizzou Athletics roundup with Dennis Gates!
No home events this week, but we are with you guys in spirit! @MizzouMensGolf will be in action today (NY), & Fri, Sat & Sun (NC). @MizzouVB is @ Kansas State on Wed. @MizzouSoccer is @ Illinois on Thurs. @MizzouFootball is @ Kansas State on Sat. #MizzouMonday #HappyLaborDay— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 5, 2022
My guy BACKS. UP.
- Dave Matter has Mizzou at No. 10 in his first weekly SEC Power Rankings, ahead of two teams each from the SEC East and West.
- Mizzou Men’s Golf bagged their first team victory of the season and junior Jack Lundin won the individual title (shooting 13-under par) at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate in Verona, New York.
- Wholesome #content
Still feeling the energy from yesterday #MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/mGKkqm3x2t— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) September 5, 2022
- Matt Eberflus is living in the moment up in the Windy City, especially with the Bears finishing strong in the NFL preseason.
