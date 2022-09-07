Mizzou Wrestling: Recruiting Update

Mizzou wrestling hosted five recruits during the football opener, all ranked in the top 40 overall on MatScout’s Big Board. Having just brought in the #6 ranked recruiting class, the Tigers are looking to continue bringing in highly sought after recruits.

Joel Adams recently won a world title in Greco, not giving up a single point and becoming USA’s first U17 Greco champ since 2017. Hunter Taylor and Christopher Coates are both a part of the Liberty High School’s nationally ranked team in Missouri. They could potentially join Easton Hilton, a freshman at Mizzou also from Liberty HS. Charlie Millard and Aeoden Sinclair could be the latest in the Askren Wrestling Academy to Mizzou pipeline, as they are both Wisconsin standouts. Other Askren Wrestling alums include Clayton Whiting, Preston Spray, Ellis Pfleger, Peyton Mocco, and Keegan O’Toole.

Joel Adams - Millard South HS, NE

#2 at 145lbs

#17 Overall - Class of 2023

#16 Pound for Pound

2x Nebraska State Champ

U16 Fargo National Champ (Freestyle & Greco)

U17 Greco World Champ

Top 7…



I want to thank everybody who has reached out and taken the time to recruit me so far. I’m very blessed and grateful to have so many amazing schools reach out to me. Stay tuned… #DoMoore #Region5 #Commitment pic.twitter.com/LTftf2TJGP — Joel Adams (@joelyolypoly) August 20, 2022

Hunter Taylor - Liberty HS, MO

#3 at 113lbs

#24 Overall - Class of 2024

2022 Missouri State Champ

2x Fargo National Champ ( Freestyle)

Christopher Coates - Liberty HS, MO

#14 at 126lbs

#40 Overall - Class of 2024

2x Missouri State Champ

2021 Fargo Finalist (Freestyle)

Charlie Millard - Homestead HS, WI

#11 at 152lbs

#36 Overall - Class of 2024

2x Wisconsin State Placer

2x Fargo All-American (Freestyle)

Aeoden Sinclair - Edgerton WI