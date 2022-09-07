BK’s Bets: SEC Week 2 Bets

Every week, Rock M Nation will post the SEC betting lines for that week’s slate of games. DISCLAIMER: Rock M Nation is not an online gambling operator, nor a gambling site of any kind. We are simply here to provide information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. None of the staff will be using this information for gambling purposes and are not liable for any losses incurred due to the analysis contained within.

Alright, look, mistakes were made. The biggest of which was trying to predict every SEC game in week one. We finished with a 4-7 record against the spread. I’ve never been happier than to see Missouri find a way to cover the spread despite my skepticism. I also want it to be known that the Cincinnati and Utah games were, umm, close calls. So we were that close to a slightly above .500 record in the first week of the season. So, there’s that!

With all of that in mind, let’s go ahead and get to week two. We’re going to hone in on the games we have a stronger lean on. Hopefully that will lead to some better results.

WORTH A LOOK:

Missouri @ Kansas State (-8.5) - 11:00 am on ESPN2

A week ago I would have had this among my best bets in favor of Kansas State. Missouri did enough in its season-opener for me to back off of that prediction. I now think it’s the correct line. K-State’s passing game was less than stellar against South Dakota, but that offensive line and running game can be borderline dominant. This Missouri run defense is not what it was last year (in a good way), but this is a huge test. I want to see it before I truly believe it. Covering this spread would be a sign of tangible progress.

South Carolina @ Arkansas (-8) - 11:00 am on ESPN

Do you trust Spencer Rattler against Barry Odom’s defense? I don’t. My concerns about the Arkansas offense were at least partially realized against Cincinnati, but the Razorbacks have KJ Jefferson and that should be enough to squeak past one of the worst teams in the SEC East.

Tennessee (-7) @ Pittsburgh - 2:30 on ABC

Tennessee is one of the teams I’m probably higher on this season than most. This line was better earlier in the week when it opened with the Vols as a 5-point favorite, but I still like Tennessee to cover. Hendon Hooker opened up his season with four touchdowns against Ball State. This is the type of game that could kickstart his Heisman candidacy against a really solid Pitt team. That said, the Panthers had quite the performance against West Virginia in their opening week and if they were to pull off an upset against the Vols it would start putting them on the radar as being a bigger threat in the ACC than expected, especially after losing a first round QB and a superstar wide receiver to the portal after last season.

BK’S BEST BETS:

Alabama (-20) @ Texas - 11:00 am on FOX

What can you learn when Alabama plays Utah State? Very little! What can you learn when Texas plays UL-Monroe? Even less! All of that said, I’m a bit surprised by this line. It opened at 18.5 and quickly moved in favor of the Tide. By the time this game is played, it shouldn’t be a surprise if it’s moving even further in the direction of ‘Bama.

Kentucky @ Florida (-4.5) - 6:00 pm on ESPN

I wanted to see at least one of these teams impress in the first week of the season, and Florida did exactly that. Anthony Richardson is every bit the player he’s been hyped to be. He didn’t have the most impressive line through the air (17-for-24 for 168 yards), but he shined with his ability to extend plays. He also had a few legitimate highlight reel plays on the ground. This is a bet on Richardson as much as it is a bet on Florida. Oh, and a bet against Kentucky who I continue to be less than excited about. Their offensive line left a little something to be desired against Miami (Ohio), and their running game finished with fewer than two yards per carry. Gimme the Gators.

NO STRONG LEAN:

Appalachian State @ Texas A&M (-17) - 2:30 pm on ESPN2

Wake Forest (-8) @ Vanderbilt - 11:00 am on SEC Network

San Jose State @ Auburn (-22.5) - 6:30 pm on ESPNU

Mississippi State (-10.5) @ Arizona - 10:00 pm on FS1

NO LINES:

Samford @ Georgia - 3:00 pm on SEC Network

Central Arkansas @ Ole Miss - 6:00 pm on ESPN+

Southern @ LSU - 6:30 pm on SEC Network

Those are my picks for the week. Which SEC teams will you be taking this week against the spread?

