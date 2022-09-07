News & notes going into K-State matchup

Mizzou v. K-State Matchup News & Notes

As has become custom for me for the Wednesday links, I’ll share some football notes from Tuesday’s press conference, social media, and local writers’ stories. Let’s get to it.

Parker’s notebook focused solely on the defensive side of the ball and what we may be able to expect from Saturday’s opponent, Kansas State.

Former OK State Cowboy Jayden Jernigan is familiar with KSU from his time in the Big XII.

“They were fast, the quarterback is able to move. Running back is a good athlete, able to hit the holes fast. We just have to be disciplined and we’ll do well.”

Both Blake Baker and several players brought up RB Deuce Vaughn, and for good reason. I heard on the radio (KTGR Big Show) on Tuesday afternoon that he’s quicker than Badie, so the Tigers would not have familiarity matching up in practice with someone of his caliber.

From Baker:

“What doesn’t’ he do well? He’s a dynamic payer, and what really separates him is the vision, patience, and his balance. He can do it all. I’d be hard-pressed to find any better than him.”

From Jayden Jernigan & Jaylon Carlies, on what the team must do to stop him:

“Everybody stays in their gap, not giving Deuce an option to take to one gap then hit another.” -Jernigan “Coming in at great angles and preparing yourself.” - Carlies

Matt Stahl’s story at the Columbia Tribune focused on what improvements Drinkwitz would like to see this weekend. Here’s some of what Drinkwitz had to say:

“If we’re worried about last week or patting ourselves on the back and all that bullcrap, we’re in for a tough day,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said to local media on Tuesday. “We’ve got to have a mature mindset of put that away, take what you take from tape, learn, get better and focus on this new task at hand.” “I think all of us look at that tape and know that we can be better in the run game, making sure that we’re cleaner,” Drinkwitz said. “I thought our track of the backs and path of the backs was off in some of our run schemes, so there’s a whole lot for us to clean up.”

Besides facing an explosive offense, the Tigers will also have to contend with a sold-out stadium in Manhattan. That will be a cool experience, and I would imagine there will be a good black & gold contingent on hand. While it might be the most boring drive ever, it’s not that far (under 4 hours).

It’s Mizzou week for K-State, a game that sold out before week one did. In an unexpected twist, Chris Klieman says it’s going to be a big challenge. pic.twitter.com/66I7JzzjJ7 — Sully Engels (@sullyengels) September 6, 2022

Tuesday pressers also mean an injury report update. For the KSU trip, the Tigers will be I without the following, per Dave Matter:

WR Peanut Houston (hamstring) is going to be unavailable for a while. Freshman WR Mekhi Miller has practiced with top unit, could see more playing time. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 6, 2022

Really wishing Chance Luper the best and hope he’s okay. For him to be expected to be out this long, it sounds extremely serious.

Football

Former Miami cornerback Marcus Clarke has officially joined Missouri's team, practicing today, wearing No. 29. No official word if he'll need a waiver to see the field. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 6, 2022

Hoops

Looks like 4-star commit Anthony Robinson II made it onto campus this past weekend. LOVE.

Noteworthy, per Matt W.

HDI is thrilled to be working with the @SEC! Starting with the 2023-24 season, HDI will work directly with every men’s basketball program in the SEC, providing proprietary data and expertise to help optimize non-conference schedules. pic.twitter.com/GF6Z4p7Hwe — HD Intelligence (@HDIntelligence) September 6, 2022

Oh, hey!!! We know him!

Other Mizzou Sports

Reminder from Dennis Gates about what’s on tap for Mizzou Athletics this week... many an away game.

No home events this week, but we are with you guys in spirit! @MizzouMensGolf will be in action today (NY), & Fri, Sat & Sun (NC). @MizzouVB is @ Kansas State on Wed. @MizzouSoccer is @ Illinois on Thurs. @MizzouFootball is @ Kansas State on Sat. #MizzouMonday #HappyLaborDay — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 5, 2022

Big congrats to Mizzou Softballer Hannah McGivern, who got married this weekend. Scroll through the pics- the third one is hilarious. Chaumont’s face is like... “holy $%#^”.

Here’s a boomerang from head coach Larissa Anderson.

Keep it up, ladies! Per MUTigers.com, the Tigers are set to face Kansas State. Mizzou (4-2) trails Kansas State (6-2) 43-33 in the all-time series.

Crootin & Commitments

Well... those of us into MBB coaching will recognize this man’s name. Chris Mack’s daughter has verbally committed to playing VB for the Tigers. Welcome, Hailee!

We are so proud of you @mack_hailee1. All those 6am’s earned it. Thank you @MizzouVB. https://t.co/bPOfpf9SYW — Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) September 4, 2022

Looks like #TigerStyle welcomed in two big-name visitors recently. Joel Adams, no. 2 nationally at 145lbs in the 2023 class, was on campus, as well as no. 8 nationally at 184lbs in the 2024 class, Aeoden Sinclair.

Huge recruiting visit for @MizzouWrestling



Class of 2023

#2 at 145lbs Joel Adams



Class of 2024

#3 at 113lbs Hunter Taylor

#14 at 126lbs Christopher Coates

#11 at 152lbs Charlie Millard

#8 at 182lbs Aeoden Sinclair pic.twitter.com/8xiVo8Q7W2 — James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) September 3, 2022

Looks like #8 overall 2024 recruit Aeoden Sinclair was at Faurot last night. Recently won Wisconsin state and a Fargo national title at 182lbs. pic.twitter.com/CiCLvaGv6V — James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) September 2, 2022

East St Louis’ Macaleab Rich narrowed his list and is set to announce 9/26.

On Missouri: “Missouri is a nice program. It’s only two hours away from home with a great coaching staff and some cool players on and off the court with a beautiful campus.”

Rich visited Mizzou recently. Will be in Manhatten this week for the Mizzou-KSU game. https://t.co/9OykqyBNV1 — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) September 6, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros / at Professional Sports Places

Nick Bolton set for a huge season? Peter Schrager explains (Cole Thompson, SDS)

Mizzou Softball were guests at the Cardinals game this weekend.

Sneak peek into our trip to @Cardinals over the weekend! Thanks for having us! #OwnIt pic.twitter.com/V1opNR290Q — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) September 6, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros

This is awesome for Bryce.

Such an incredible journey for Bryce Montes de Oca to get to the Majors with the #Mets.



Drafted in 2018

Shoulder surgery that year

Back surgery in 2019

ACL surgery in 2020

Made his pro debut in 2021

14 K/9 in AAA this year



And he’s still touching 102 mph after all that. — Jacob Resnick (@Jacob_Resnick) September 3, 2022

