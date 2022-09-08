BREAKING: 4-Star Offensive Lineman Logan Reichert commits to Missouri

Since Mizzou football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz began his tenure in Columbia three years ago, he has spoken on the importance of in-state recruiting in order to build a respected SEC program.

On Thursday night, Drinkwitz backed up his words once again, earning the commitment of four-star offensive lineman Logan Reichert. The Kansas City-area recruit announced his verbal commitment to become a Tiger after narrowing his decision down to two programs: Missouri and Oregon.

The final decision.. Commitment coming September 8th (time and location not chosen) @MizzouFootball @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/PXno2xyoRX — Logan Reichert (@LoganReichert4) August 19, 2022

Reichert adds to the list of Kansas City and St. Louis-area recruits staying home, following in the footsteps of the Class of 2022’s top names: five-star wide receiver Luther Burden, four-star defensive tackle Marquis Gracial, four-star defensive back Isaac Thompson and three-star offensive linemen Tristan Wilson and Armand Membou.

Following the departure of 2021 All-SEC First Team center Michael Maietti and amidst the final years of Hyrin White, Zeke Powell, Connor Wood, Xaiver Delgado and Javon Foster in a Mizzou Tiger uniform, the addition of Reichert adds more stability in the O-Line room.

Reichert received a verbal offer from Mizzou back in April of 2021, and he released his top-eight schools this past April, naming the Tigers and Ducks as well as LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Michigan and Tennessee. On August 1, Reichert announced he had received an official offer from Missouri before narrowing his choices to Oregon and Mizzou soon after.

The Raytown High School senior notched First-Team All-State, All-Conference and All-District honors last season, while helping to guide the Blue Jays to the third round of the Class 5 State Championship. He also plays on the Raytown basketball team, serving primarily as a post player.

Reichert’s size and athleticism are key attributes that make him stand out on the football field, but his strength is clearly evident too. His physicality and stature make him a mismatch for defenders, providing opportunities for the offense to find success in both the passing and running game.

Reichert decided on Missouri despite the fact that Ducks sophomore defensive back Dontae Manning is a Raytown alum, and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning previously coached at Park Hills South in the Kansas City-area. However, the relationship between Drinkwitz and Reichert as well as offense linemen coach Marcus Johnson, and the in-state proximity, gave the Tigers the edge.

Four-star OL Logan Reichert commits to play football at Missouri. His final two also included Oregon. — Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) September 8, 2022

Get to know: Logan Reichert

Hometown: Raytown, Missouri

High School: Raytown High School

Position: Offensive Lineman

Ht/Wt: 6-7/345

Rivals Ranking: 4-Star, 87th, 5.9

247Composite Ranking: 4-Star, 329th, .8997

Total announced offers: 21

Offers to note: The two finalists—Missouri and Oregon, but also Arkansas, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Memphis

Reichert’s strength and energy are evident throughout each clip. He showcases an impressive level of physicality and quickness, which creates more opportunities in the rushing game. His size and explosiveness generally overpowers defensive linemen, but he avoids costly penalties with strategic hand placement and poise. Reichert’s overall combination of raw talent and athleticism jumps off the charts, making him a valuable asset to Mizzou and giving him a strong foundation to build upon.

What they’re saying:

4-star OL Logan Reichert deciding between #Mizzou and @brandonsoble’s Ducks.



Eli Drinkwitz made headlines for showing up to a recruiting visit for Reichert in a dump truck. It may have worked. @CoMoSports https://t.co/qpUJLKEFA1 — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) August 20, 2022

If he stays home, Reichert would be Mizzou's first Rivals four-star high school offensive lineman commitment since 2015. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) September 8, 2022