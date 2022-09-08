 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Basketball’s SEC Schedule Announced

Mizzou Links for Thursday, September 8

By Sammy Stava
Mark Your Calendars!

We already knew the league opponents for home and road games — but on Wednesday, the SEC announced the conference basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

For the second year in a row, Mizzou will open their league slate against Kentucky. Welcome to the SEC, Dennis Gates.

It’s unfortunate not only that it’s such a tough game to start the SEC out with, but it falls on December 28th — which is during Mizzou’s Winter Break, of course. It doesn’t get any easier as the Tigers’ second conference game is at Arkansas on January 4th.

Three of Mizzou’s first five SEC games are on the road, followed by three out of their next four at home — starting with Trevon Brazile’s return to Columbia on January 18th.

Here’s a look at Mizzou Basketball’s full conference schedule, and you can read more on MUTigers.com.

Our own Matt Watkins has some analysis on Mizzou’s toughest stretch of the season:

And from last night’s “Tiger Talk” Week 2 edition with Eli Drinkwitz, Bush Hamdan, and Brady Cook — Jackson Meyer was in attendance providing live-tweeting coverage. Give this thread a read:

Also, it’s Logan Reichert’s commitment day! Stay tuned for potential (probable?) breaking commitment news here at Rock M Nation.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • A tough start to the Mizzou week in Manhattan. Tiger Volleyball loses a close one in five sets to Kansas State
  • Whiteboard Wednesday with Dennis Gates!
  • Luther!
  • Great to see Aidan Shaw (and Jackson Francois) having a good time at Mizzou Football’s game vs LA Tech!
