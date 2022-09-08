Mizzou Basketball’s SEC Schedule Announced

Mark Your Calendars!
We already knew the league opponents for home and road games — but on Wednesday, the SEC announced the conference basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season.
For the second year in a row, Mizzou will open their league slate against Kentucky. Welcome to the SEC, Dennis Gates.
It’s unfortunate not only that it’s such a tough game to start the SEC out with, but it falls on December 28th — which is during Mizzou’s Winter Break, of course. It doesn’t get any easier as the Tigers’ second conference game is at Arkansas on January 4th.
Three of Mizzou’s first five SEC games are on the road, followed by three out of their next four at home — starting with Trevon Brazile’s return to Columbia on January 18th.
Here’s a look at Mizzou Basketball’s full conference schedule, and you can read more on MUTigers.com.
Mark your calendars, the @SEC schedule is here! #MIZ— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) September 7, 2022
Our own Matt Watkins has some analysis on Mizzou’s toughest stretch of the season:
Tigers open the season with a very manageable stretch in November. Then...— Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) September 7, 2022
@ Wichita
SEMO
ku
UCF (neutral-ish)
Illinois (St. Louis)
Kentucky
@ Arkansas
Eyeballing it, that's 4 Quad 1 games, 2 Quad 2...and SEMO.
Any designs of March will rely on a moderate navigation. https://t.co/bdQLklml0R
And from last night’s “Tiger Talk” Week 2 edition with Eli Drinkwitz, Bush Hamdan, and Brady Cook — Jackson Meyer was in attendance providing live-tweeting coverage. Give this thread a read:
I’ll be providing some extra coverage of tiger talk tonight. Going to attempt to relay some key talking points from Eli, will keep y’all up to date. Will be this thread.— Jackson ✈️ (@JacksonMeyer21) September 7, 2022
Also, it’s Logan Reichert’s commitment day! Stay tuned for potential (probable?) breaking commitment news here at Rock M Nation.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
- Whiteboard Wednesday with Dennis Gates!
We call this drill Tiger11. Focus is on 1 on 1 transition play. Offensively attacking & scoring through contact. Defensively we want to level & wall up w/o fouling. Score makes/stops!Great drill to get players going physically, mentally & emotionally. #MIZ #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/vmcP8g03zP— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 7, 2022
- Luther!
Enjoy the journey first☝ pic.twitter.com/FVZ5hFmwu4— luther (@lutherburden3) September 8, 2022
- Great to see Aidan Shaw (and Jackson Francois) having a good time at Mizzou Football’s game vs LA Tech!
enjoying every moment #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Q1hUs6iubV— Aidan Shaw (@TheAidanShaw) September 7, 2022
