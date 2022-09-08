Mizzou Basketball’s SEC Schedule Announced

Mark Your Calendars!

We already knew the league opponents for home and road games — but on Wednesday, the SEC announced the conference basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

For the second year in a row, Mizzou will open their league slate against Kentucky. Welcome to the SEC, Dennis Gates.

It’s unfortunate not only that it’s such a tough game to start the SEC out with, but it falls on December 28th — which is during Mizzou’s Winter Break, of course. It doesn’t get any easier as the Tigers’ second conference game is at Arkansas on January 4th.

Three of Mizzou’s first five SEC games are on the road, followed by three out of their next four at home — starting with Trevon Brazile’s return to Columbia on January 18th.

Here’s a look at Mizzou Basketball’s full conference schedule, and you can read more on MUTigers.com.

Our own Matt Watkins has some analysis on Mizzou’s toughest stretch of the season:

Tigers open the season with a very manageable stretch in November. Then...



@ Wichita

SEMO

ku

UCF (neutral-ish)

Illinois (St. Louis)

Kentucky

@ Arkansas



Eyeballing it, that's 4 Quad 1 games, 2 Quad 2...and SEMO.



Any designs of March will rely on a moderate navigation. https://t.co/bdQLklml0R — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) September 7, 2022

And from last night’s “Tiger Talk” Week 2 edition with Eli Drinkwitz, Bush Hamdan, and Brady Cook — Jackson Meyer was in attendance providing live-tweeting coverage. Give this thread a read:

I’ll be providing some extra coverage of tiger talk tonight. Going to attempt to relay some key talking points from Eli, will keep y’all up to date. Will be this thread. — Jackson ✈️ (@JacksonMeyer21) September 7, 2022

Also, it’s Logan Reichert’s commitment day! Stay tuned for potential (probable?) breaking commitment news here at Rock M Nation.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

On Kansas State’s SB Nation’s Bring On The Cats: Nate Edwards joined the Bring On The PodCats to preview the Mizzou-Kansas State game.

ICYMI with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley on their latest Before the Box Score Podcast:

ICYMI: @BKSportsTalk and @NateGEdwards sat down this past weekend to discuss #Mizzou's win over Louisiana Tech. Click the link below to check out the latest episode of our Mizzou Football podcast, Before the Box Score.https://t.co/S2j2jZbW34 pic.twitter.com/cyGDrsGf6B — ROCK M NATION (@RockMNation) September 7, 2022

A tough start to the Mizzou week in Manhattan. Tiger Volleyball loses a close one in five sets to Kansas State

Tigers fall in nonstop battle in little Manhattan. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/8ccNM3IiJC — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) September 8, 2022

Message remains clear for #Mizzou football this week - keep the preparation the same, despite a throwback Big 12 rivalry matchup with Kansas State looming on Saturday ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1Lik4fQozA — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) September 8, 2022

Whiteboard Wednesday with Dennis Gates!

We call this drill Tiger11. Focus is on 1 on 1 transition play. Offensively attacking & scoring through contact. Defensively we want to level & wall up w/o fouling. Score makes/stops!Great drill to get players going physically, mentally & emotionally. #MIZ #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/vmcP8g03zP — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) September 7, 2022

Luther!

Great to see Aidan Shaw (and Jackson Francois) having a good time at Mizzou Football’s game vs LA Tech!