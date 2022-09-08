LOOK: Road Trip Pants and Shirts Revealed

You know Rock M Nation is a pro-Block M helmet and that I/the royal we clamor for said squared letter to be displayed on the football team’s helmets constantly.

Good news! They did it!

Better news! They brought back the classic Big 8 road-look of white shirts and black pants!

Bad news! Uhhh....

So, if you didn’t know, since the 2012 rebrand of Missouri’s athletic uniforms, there has been a “MIZZOU” planted right above the numbers.

Well, if you didn’t know before, you certainly know now:

Compare that to this:

The new Mizzou font has all the subtlety of a raptor with a chainsaw screaming a racial slur.

The new Mizzou font is so large even Ed Hochuli is like, “bro, you gotta turn it down a bit”.

The new Mizzou font is what happens when you let your grandparents borrow your laptop so they can “google Fox News”.

The rest of the fit is clean as hell, though, and harkens back to the days when Missouri and K-State would duke it out for who was able to claim to be the 6th-best team in the Big 8. Ah, nostalgia.

I’ve made my intentions very clear that this combo can’t be beat as far a road-trip uni goes but, as I ask every week, what do you think?