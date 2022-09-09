Missouri vs. Kansas State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

We’re going to switch up the timing of this very necessary, if not completely boring post. For years we’ve used this post as a morning GameDay post, but I think in general it may be more useful if we put it up about 24 hours before hand. Honestly my thought process was that people are probably looking for this info earlier, maybe the night before. So we opted to juggle a few of our regular posts and get this one up earlier. For all eyes to see.

Missouri-Kansas State football: Time, Location

TIME: 11:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, September 10, 2022

LOCATION: Bill Snyder Family Stadium; Manhattan, KS.

Missouri-Kansas State football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPN2

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Kansas State football: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 7.5-point underdog to Kansas State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 57.

Depth Charts

College Football Games to Watch: Week 2 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Alabama (1) -20 Texas 65.5 FOX 11:00 AM Arkansas State Ohio State (3) -44.5 68.5 BTN 11:00 AM Southern Miss Miami (15) -25 53 ACCN 11:00 AM South Carolina Arkansas (16) -8.5 53 ESPN 11:00 AM Wake Forest (23) -12.5 Vanderbilt 65.5 SECN 11:00 AM Missouri Kansas State -7.5 55.5 ESPN2 11:30 AM Charleston Southern NC State (18) NL ESPN3 12:30 PM Southern Utah Utah (13) NL PAC12 1:30 PM Marshall Notre Dame (8) -20.5 50 NBC 2:30 PM Furman Clemson (5) NL ACCN 2:30 PM Appalachian St Texas A&M (6) -19 54 ESPN2 2:30 PM Tennessee (24) -6 Pitt (17) 64.5 ABC 2:30 PM Washington State Wisconsin (19) -17.5 49 FOX 3:00 PM Samford Georgia (2) NL SECN 3:00 PM Akron Michigan State (14) -34.5 56 BTN 3:00 PM Houston (25) Texas Tech -3.5 62.5 FS1 6:00 PM Kent State Oklahoma (7) -33 72.5 ESPN+ 6:00 PM Kentucky (20) Florida (12) -12.5 51.5 ESPN 6:00 PM Central Arkansas Ole Miss (22) NL ESPN+ 6:30 PM USC (10) -8.5 Stanford 67.5 ABC 6:30 PM Arizona State Oklahoma State (11) -11.5 57.5 ESPN2 6:30 PM San Jose State Auburn -24 48.5 ESPNU 6:30 PM Southern LSU NL SECN 7:00 PM Hawai'i Michigan (4) -52 67 BTN 9:15 PM Baylor (9) BYU (21) -3 53.5 ESPN 10:00 PM Mississippi St. -10.5 Arizona 57.5 FS1

