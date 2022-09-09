 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Missouri vs. Kansas State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

How to watch the Mizzou vs. Kansas State football game, plus depth charts for both teams!

By Sam Snelling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Louisiana Tech at Missouri Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

We’re going to switch up the timing of this very necessary, if not completely boring post. For years we’ve used this post as a morning GameDay post, but I think in general it may be more useful if we put it up about 24 hours before hand. Honestly my thought process was that people are probably looking for this info earlier, maybe the night before. So we opted to juggle a few of our regular posts and get this one up earlier. For all eyes to see.

24 hours to kick!

If there’s any information you’d like for me to include in these posts going forward just let me know in the comments below.

Missouri-Kansas State football: Time, Location

TIME: 11:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, September 10, 2022

LOCATION: Bill Snyder Family Stadium; Manhattan, KS.

Missouri-Kansas State football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: ESPN2

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Looking for FuboTV? Try our signup link: FUBOTV

Missouri-Kansas State football: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 7.5-point underdog to Kansas State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 57.

Depth Charts

kansas state depth 2022
kansas state depth 2022
kansas state depth 2022

College Football Games to Watch: Week 2

Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV
Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV
11:00 AM Alabama (1) -20 Texas 65.5 FOX
11:00 AM Arkansas State Ohio State (3) -44.5 68.5 BTN
11:00 AM Southern Miss Miami (15) -25 53 ACCN
11:00 AM South Carolina Arkansas (16) -8.5 53 ESPN
11:00 AM Wake Forest (23) -12.5 Vanderbilt 65.5 SECN
11:00 AM Missouri Kansas State -7.5 55.5 ESPN2
11:30 AM Charleston Southern NC State (18) NL ESPN3
12:30 PM Southern Utah Utah (13) NL PAC12
1:30 PM Marshall Notre Dame (8) -20.5 50 NBC
2:30 PM Furman Clemson (5) NL ACCN
2:30 PM Appalachian St Texas A&M (6) -19 54 ESPN2
2:30 PM Tennessee (24) -6 Pitt (17) 64.5 ABC
2:30 PM Washington State Wisconsin (19) -17.5 49 FOX
3:00 PM Samford Georgia (2) NL SECN
3:00 PM Akron Michigan State (14) -34.5 56 BTN
3:00 PM Houston (25) Texas Tech -3.5 62.5 FS1
6:00 PM Kent State Oklahoma (7) -33 72.5 ESPN+
6:00 PM Kentucky (20) Florida (12) -12.5 51.5 ESPN
6:00 PM Central Arkansas Ole Miss (22) NL ESPN+
6:30 PM USC (10) -8.5 Stanford 67.5 ABC
6:30 PM Arizona State Oklahoma State (11) -11.5 57.5 ESPN2
6:30 PM San Jose State Auburn -24 48.5 ESPNU
6:30 PM Southern LSU NL SECN
7:00 PM Hawai'i Michigan (4) -52 67 BTN
9:15 PM Baylor (9) BYU (21) -3 53.5 ESPN
10:00 PM Mississippi St. -10.5 Arizona 57.5 FS1

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

In This Stream

Mizzou Football in 2022: Week 2 at Kansas State

View all 7 stories

Next Up In Mizzou Football

Loading comments...