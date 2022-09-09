Missouri vs. Kansas State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

We’re going to switch up the timing of this very necessary, if not completely boring post. For years we’ve used this post as a morning GameDay post, but I think in general it may be more useful if we put it up about 24 hours before hand. Honestly my thought process was that people are probably looking for this info earlier, maybe the night before. So we opted to juggle a few of our regular posts and get this one up earlier. For all eyes to see.
24 hours to kick!
1-0 Mentality.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/LceW4Wh0SF— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 7, 2022
Missouri-Kansas State football: Time, Location
TIME: 11:00 p.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, September 10, 2022
LOCATION: Bill Snyder Family Stadium; Manhattan, KS.
Missouri-Kansas State football: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: ESPN2
STREAM: WatchESPN
TWITTER: @MizzouFootball
FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
Missouri-Kansas State football: Betting odds, predictions
As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 7.5-point underdog to Kansas State, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 57.
Depth Charts
College Football Games to Watch: Week 2
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|11:00 AM
|Alabama (1)
|-20
|Texas
|65.5
|FOX
|11:00 AM
|Arkansas State
|Ohio State (3)
|-44.5
|68.5
|BTN
|11:00 AM
|Southern Miss
|Miami (15)
|-25
|53
|ACCN
|11:00 AM
|South Carolina
|Arkansas (16)
|-8.5
|53
|ESPN
|11:00 AM
|Wake Forest (23)
|-12.5
|Vanderbilt
|65.5
|SECN
|11:00 AM
|Missouri
|Kansas State
|-7.5
|55.5
|ESPN2
|11:30 AM
|Charleston Southern
|NC State (18)
|NL
|ESPN3
|12:30 PM
|Southern Utah
|Utah (13)
|NL
|PAC12
|1:30 PM
|Marshall
|Notre Dame (8)
|-20.5
|50
|NBC
|2:30 PM
|Furman
|Clemson (5)
|NL
|ACCN
|2:30 PM
|Appalachian St
|Texas A&M (6)
|-19
|54
|ESPN2
|2:30 PM
|Tennessee (24)
|-6
|Pitt (17)
|64.5
|ABC
|2:30 PM
|Washington State
|Wisconsin (19)
|-17.5
|49
|FOX
|3:00 PM
|Samford
|Georgia (2)
|NL
|SECN
|3:00 PM
|Akron
|Michigan State (14)
|-34.5
|56
|BTN
|3:00 PM
|Houston (25)
|Texas Tech
|-3.5
|62.5
|FS1
|6:00 PM
|Kent State
|Oklahoma (7)
|-33
|72.5
|ESPN+
|6:00 PM
|Kentucky (20)
|Florida (12)
|-12.5
|51.5
|ESPN
|6:00 PM
|Central Arkansas
|Ole Miss (22)
|NL
|ESPN+
|6:30 PM
|USC (10)
|-8.5
|Stanford
|67.5
|ABC
|6:30 PM
|Arizona State
|Oklahoma State (11)
|-11.5
|57.5
|ESPN2
|6:30 PM
|San Jose State
|Auburn
|-24
|48.5
|ESPNU
|6:30 PM
|Southern
|LSU
|NL
|SECN
|7:00 PM
|Hawai'i
|Michigan (4)
|-52
|67
|BTN
|9:15 PM
|Baylor (9)
|BYU (21)
|-3
|53.5
|ESPN
|10:00 PM
|Mississippi St.
|-10.5
|Arizona
|57.5
|FS1
