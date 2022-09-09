WHAT?!? A NON-FOOTBALL POST?!?

Karen here, your friendly “forced to write about football” links writer. Well, I have a surprise in store for you because I will NOT be talking FB today. Why, you ask? Because Coach P nabbed a verbal commitment from 2023 Quincy Notre Dame guard Abbey Schreacke after her official visit on Wednesday!

REJOICE, TIGER FANS!

Upon doing a bit of research, I found that Abbey is not the first player from QND High School in Quincy, Ill. Fan favorite 2013 graduate Jordan Frericks also attended the school.

The three — yes, three — sport athlete, who stands 6-foot tall and has a 4.0 GPA, also plays volleyball and softball at a high level (she also was on the golf team at one point), had garnered the attention of a bunch of schools, including D-II Drury and D-I schools like Drake, Illinois State, DePaul and South Dakota St. After a fantastic junior year, Power 5 schools also started to take notice… like Missouri.

The two-time Associated Press & IBCA All-State guard (she was the leading vote getter in the AP poll) and Champaign News-Gazette Player of the Year led QND to the Class 2A state championship game last season, averaging 26.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg, and 3.2 apg. This includes a 35 point, 11 rebound and 4 steal performance in the state championship game after earlier in the game rolling her ankle. (DAMN.)

Schreacke spoke with Muddy River Sports Editor Matt Schuckman on Wednesday about the commitment. “When I met the team and all the coaches,” she said, “they felt like my kind of person. Their style of play, everything we talked about, it feels like I would just be a good fit.”

QND head coach Eric Orne spoke with Herald-Whig Sports Editor Craig Sesker on Wednesday, stating, “It will be an adjustment for Abbey going to the Division I level and playing in a major conference. The SEC is one of the best conferences in the nation and includes defending national champion South Carolina. But with her work ethic and love of the game, Abbey will adapt well and adapt quickly.”

Welcome aboard, Abbey! MIZ!!

On to the Links!

BEAT THE CATS!!!!!!

Yesterday at Rock M

“Terrible look, btw” “The font is way too big... it is the first thing you notice about the whole thing” “It’s the font your grandparents use when they borrow your laptop to google redacted (spiders) .”

More Links:

Football

Memories ... of K-State games of yore

What's your best memory of the #Mizzou #KState series?



Best game: 1998

Best individual performance: Danario Alexander, 2009

Best moment: Wildcat fans chanting "Beat KU" as the Tigers walked off the field in 2007 — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) September 8, 2022

Uh... bye, Dylan Spencer... again?

I’ve got some #Mizzou football news.



We’ve confirmed with a team spokesperson that OL Dylan Spencer is no longer a member of the program (again).



Spencer started his career with Mizzou before transferring to Jackson State before transferring back to Mizzou for this season. — Jarod (@jarodchamilton) September 8, 2022

MIZ, Logan!

So maybe the Tigers WILL see Shawn Robinson after all?

K-State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said this afternoon that Josh Hayes and Shawn Robinson will be game-time decisions against Missouri.



TJ Smith has been practicing and is "good to go." — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) September 8, 2022

I don’t mind the fits, you guys. I think the large font looks pretty cool. I do, however, think the C for captain is wayyyyy too big and competing with the larger MIZZOU.

ABC17 Sports Director Nathalie Jones joined the KTGR Big Show to chat all things Mizzou & K-State. Have a listen!

ICYMI: @NathalieABC17 joined the @KTGRBigShow to discuss the matchup between #Mizzou and Kansas State, including where the defensive focus will be and a potential breakout player on offense.https://t.co/JDSf8Ewcqv — ESPN100.5/105.1 KTGR (@KTGRsports) September 8, 2022

Watch KOMU 8’s Mizzou Xtra, now available on streaming apps! You love to see that.

WATCH: #MizzouXtra is AVAILABLE NOW on https://t.co/5FIueSr04f and KOMU streaming apps. This week @BenArnetKOMU is talking #Mizzou football with @how_rich and bringing you highlights from the week's volleyball and soccer matches ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/NZ1lP57uno — KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) September 8, 2022

Hoops & Other Mizzou Sports

Offseason work for the WBB squad

YOU could be the owner of some special DRF-designed custom Nike Air Force 1s. Current bid is at … [checks notes] $365. EEK. Here’s an idea, though it sadly raises no money for the cause— design your own on Nike.com. Sometimes for fun I do this and then don’t buy the shoes (one day I will), and that way you can make them EXACTLY how you want— I’m not really a fan of that sand color on the laces and tongue.

Designed by none other than @DRFrancois1!



Bid now for these exclusive sneakers, benefiting our Celebration of Women's Sports Fund in honor of 50 Years of Title IX. #MIZ



https://t.co/sQphBbDVDV pic.twitter.com/othZcf844i — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) September 8, 2022

Men’s Golf heads east this weekend to Durham, NC to play in the 2022 Rod Myers Invitational today and tomorrow at the Duke University Golf Club. Per MUTigers.com, the two-day 54-hole event will feature 36 holes in continuous rounds on Saturday and a final 18 starting Saturday morning.

heads east this weekend to Durham, NC to play in the 2022 Rod Myers Invitational today and tomorrow at the Duke University Golf Club. Per MUTigers.com, the two-day 54-hole event will feature 36 holes in continuous rounds on Saturday and a final 18 starting Saturday morning. Soccer lost to Illinois at Demirjian Park in Champaign on Thursday evening, 1-0, after allowing a single goal at 23’. At the half, Illinois outshot Mizzou 3-2 and had 2 SOG to Mizzou’s 1, while Mizzou had 3 corner kicks to U of I’s 0, In the second half, however, it was all Tigers as they outshot the Illini 7-3, had more shots on goal (4-2), and 4 corners (to Illinois’ 0).

While the Tigers ultimately lost, you’ll see from the overall stats below, Mizzou outplayed the Illini in almost every category (stupid saves).

Mizzou in the Pros

Awwww.

Oh hey, Soph!

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)