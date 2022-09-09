PODCAST: IT IS TIME FOR THE BATTLE OF THE BIG CATS.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Mizzou picked up a big time commitment in 4-star and top 100 lineman Logan Reichert! And coming up Mizzou has a big time test to get a closer look at just who this Tiger team is as they face off against Kansas St.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:02: Welcome to the podcast! This is a big week and a big test for Mizzou as they head to Kansas State for an old school Big 12 matchup.

02:02 - 11:53: Before game talk, let’s chat about Logan Reichert! The #87 best player in the country. Let’s GOOOOOO. This also leads the guys into chatting about the roster creation for the coming years.

11:53 - 14:46: A former, and now former former Mizzou lineman has decided to leave the program.

14:46 - 22:00: Final thoughts on the Louisiana Tech game.

22:00 - 24:56: RB talk.

24:56 - 29:40: So, again, the transfers on defense are absolutely fantastic.

29:40 - 33:36: Time to discuss the Kansas State game.

33:36 - 38:35: Let’s talk about some concerns for the game.

38:35 - 41:20: How can the Mizzou offense beat the K St. defense?

41:20 - 45:42: Score predictions!

45:42 - END: That is it! LETS GO MIZZOU BEAT KSU!

