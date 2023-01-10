Jeremy Maclin is a College Football Hall of Famer!

I mean... duh
For the second year in a row, Mizzou is sending someone to the College Football Hall of Fame.
One year after Gary Pinkel was inducted by the National Football Foundation, the NFF announced that Jeremy Maclin, star of Pinkel’s 2007 and 2008 teams, will join his former coach as a Hall of Famer.
Cited by many as the most electrifying player to ever don a Mizzou uniform, Jeremy Maclin dazzled fans in Columbia, impacting the game on offense and special teams during one of the most successful runs in school history. He is the only Tiger ever to be named a two-time First Team All-American, and the Kirkwood, Missouri, native now becomes the eighth Mizzou player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame.
The news was met with a collective, celebratory, “duh,” from all corners of the Mizzou internet hive and some gratitude from the man himself.
Lost for words! Extremely grateful and honored! https://t.co/sEyzfozV7o— Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) January 9, 2023
Speaking to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Maclin elaborated on the induction.
“It means everything, man,” Maclin told the Post-Dispatch on Monday, a couple of hours before the class was unveiled on ESPN. “I think it’s one of those things that as a kid you kind of dream about. It’s really just people recognizing you as being one of the best players to play, but a lot of it goes to the position I was in, where I was at. Mizzou put me in really, really good positions. I had a really good football team around me, really good players around me. Those guys helped me achieve this.”
What is there to say about Jeremy Maclin that we haven’t said time and time again over the years? His time at Mizzou was like being struck by a bolt of golden lightning, energizing and frantic, fast and powerful. He did things in a Mizzou uniform no one else will ever do. He participated in many of the program’s finest moments. I’m grateful we’ll have an excuse to write more things about him in the near future.
I suppose it’s appropriate, for this space at least, that his coach and fellow Hall of Famer would have the final word.
I am so excited for you, JMAC!!! You deserve to be among legends! #MIZ https://t.co/6FieewmK3M— Coach Gary Pinkel (@GaryPinkel) January 10, 2023
