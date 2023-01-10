We are getting into the heart of SEC play. So what’s next for Mizzou?

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matt Watkins. We welcome one of Rock M Nation’s other Matt’s (Data Mizzou Matt) to the podcast this episode. Mizzou split last week and have two winnable games coming up. So, after a quick recap of the games against Arkansas and Vanderbilt, Matt and Sam look ahead at the near schedule as well as some other games down the road.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:00 - WATKINS! WE’VE GOT WATKINS HERE! (I sincerely hope some of you know what this quote is from) Matt Watkins is here to step in for the other Matt as we bring you yet another episode of Dive Cuts. You know the pod that talks about God’s favorite sport, Missouri Basketball.

03:00 - 16:35 - Shall we kick things off with recapping the Arkansas game?

16:35 - 29:00 - Next, let’s chat about the Vanderbilt game. A tight win but a win nonetheless.

29:00 - 34:50 - Mizzou has a little bit of a tough stretch coming up.

34:50 - 42:00 - Let’s preview Texas A&M!

42:00 - 48:00 - Let’s Preview Florida!

48:00 - 55:20 - Let’s talk more about Mizzou basketball and some of the other matchups coming.

55:20 - 01:02:30 - Some final thoughts.

