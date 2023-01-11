Tigers Set for Battle in College Station, Bracket Updates, and an Important Question

I’m going to start with the important question.

Did Mizzou Men’s Hoops Break Kentucky?

Like, really? Did they? Because what in Big Blue Nation is going on in Lexington? It’s not good, not good at.all. Since Missouri wiped the floor with them on 12/28, they beat Louisville, who is GARBAGE this season (they are 2-12), beat LSU by 3 at home (good win), got annihilated/decimated/destroyed/slaughtered/obliterated by no. 7 Alabama by 26 points in Tuscaloosa, and then on Tuesday night, lost to SOUTH CAROLINA?!? Columbia (L)East, as Josh likes to call it? IN LEXINGTON?!? AT RUPP ARENA?!? A South Carolina team, who did THIS?

South Carolina scored 42 points in its most recent home game against Tennessee.



South Carolina just scored 42 points in the first half in a road game at Kentucky. — Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) January 11, 2023

A South Carolina team that, besides the aforementioned blowout to Tennessee, also lost in large sums to… wait for it… George Washington (by 24), Furman (19), UAB (14, Love you AK), and Colorado State (32). South Carolina is not good, you guys. Like, at.all.

So yeah…. Kentucky now sits at 10-6 on the season and 1-3 in the SEC. And this isn’t one of those Cal will right the ship later things, it seems like. I just cannot fathom this information. My brain is broken.

We’re all confused. So confused.

I thought the “Kentucky fell off” narrative was a bit overstated until tonight.



There is a legitimate possibility that this team doesn’t make the tournament. — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) January 11, 2023

Kentucky…. Cal… it’s time for one of those meetings I learned about when I lived in NC. It’s time for a ‘Come to Jesus’ meeting, because I’m going to need you to get your shit together. I simply will not allow you are drag down the beauty of that Missouri Tiger bluegrass beatdown, ya hear me?

Moving on.

The Tigers are in College Station with Isiaih Mosley in tow. Will he play? Who’s to say? But he boarded the plane, which is more than we can say for the Arkansas game, right? I can’t help but feel like it was a choice to feature him, even talking to the camera.

Here’s the quick 10 Hochman video to remind us of what’s going on with the Tigers this week. Buzz Williams and his too-tight vest has got this Aggies team rolling after they knocked off LSU 69-56 at home on Saturday and Florida 66-64 in The Swamp three days prior. We’ll have the preview out this morning, so stay tuned.

And finally, Tuesday is Bracket Day, so it is my duty to share this info with you this morning. Bracket Day is fun when your teams are INCLUDED in the bracket, right?

After a 1-1 week which saw the no. 20/20 Tigers lose a hefty lead and take an L in Bud Walton, but also show they can win a close game in the SEC with a win over Vandy at home, Missouri finds themselves firmly planted on the 6-seed line in Joey Brackets’ new edition. As a reminder, they were a 6-seed last week, and a 9-seed after Illinois (who seems to be back to winning, thankgod).

According to Lunardi’s new rationale, Missouri is listed as the overall no. 23 seed (was no. 20 last week), on the 6-seed line. Checks out. Betcha Kentucky ain’t on there next week!

This week we have a new bracket to add to the mix. Andy Katz released his first bracket at NCAA.com and also his Power 36. Muss Bus fans are big mad over this, L O L.

Katz’s seed list (and there’s a corresponding video here, too) has Mizzou as the no. 28 overall seed, and on the 7-line.

Andy Katz released his first bracketology with #Mizzou in the West Region taking on New Mexico. pic.twitter.com/89tyS4htw0 — Jaden Lewis (@Jaden_Lewis29) January 10, 2023

And this one is just kinda absurdly funny, because it will NEVER happen. Could you IMAGINE? They would make infinite amounts of money off of chaotic seeding like this.

Jerry Palm on CBS currently has KU (1 seed), Illinois (9 seed), K-State (3 seed) and Mizzou (6 seed) all in Des Moines for the Round of 64 and 32 in the NCAA Tournament. That would be the most toxic, insane, and expensive NCAA Tournament opening weekend location of all time. — scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) January 10, 2023

Oh, and just in case you were wondering, Mizzou still didn’t make The Athletic’s top 25. Is Mr Davis trying to be unique? Funny? Go kick rocks, Seth.

On the women’s side, Charlie Creme also released a new bracket. Looks like the throttling by Arkansas— they’re really good, guys — didn’t disrupt Pingeton’s squad. FWIW, he’s got the Hogs as a 7-seed, and they only have losses to ranked LSU & Oregon, and to USF.

Missouri women's basketball appearing as a No. 9 seed in Charlie Creme's (ESPN) latest bracketology.



Tigers have two big opportunities to boost their résumé when they host No. 5 LSU and play No. 1 South Carolina on the road this week. @CoMoSports pic.twitter.com/TAIUluYOYO — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) January 10, 2023

Hoops

Oh…. My heart.

“Cuonzo, in my opinion, is 1,000% everything that’s right about college coaches — as a person, as a leader, as a man, as a husband, as a father,” (Buzz) Williams said. “I have always held him in the highest regard and have the utmost admiration and respect for who he is.”

Columbia Missourian: Missouri faces SEC road test against Texas A&M (Jack Knowlton)

Listen to the coaches at the most recent Tiger Talk: Robin & Jasmine James | Dennis & Michael Fly

Make sure you give a listen to the new Mizzou, That’s Who podcast, as Tucker, Gabe & Maggie chat about what Mizzou NEEDS to call this a successful season.

Noah went on a nature/fishing podcast. That’s so wholesome.

Hey y’all! New Woods, Water and Mizzou podcast just dropped. We were honored to have @noah3carter hop on with us to discuss a variety of topics. Thanks for listening! @variety_sports_ https://t.co/nA7PJyPGXa — Cole (@MIZ_CFIN) January 10, 2023

Sean East II doing whatever he needs to to get his body right. Cryotherapy? Why not?

Tickets remain for Arkansas the 18th, but the Iowa State game on 1/28 is SOLD OUT. That’s five sellouts, y’all. Woweeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.

!



Thanks to the best fans we could ask for, we're happy to announce our of the season vs Iowa State! Tickets are going fast for remaining games, including the only ticket left in January vs Arkansas #MIZ



https://t.co/6WRUJRyvjj pic.twitter.com/LoKOlpWDOK — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 10, 2023

If you told me a month ago that #Mizzou would be able to bring back Darius Robinson, Ty'Ron Hopper, Kris Abrams-Draine, Jaylon Carlies & Ennis Rakestraw, well, I wouldn't have believed you. https://t.co/vjAbVMOsGc — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) January 10, 2023

Your no. 14 (per RoadtoNationals.com, 6th in SEC, 2nd in South Central region) Mizzou Gymnastics team kicks off their home schedule on Friday against SEC foe, Georgia (no. 20 in RTN rankings). In the meantime, feast your eyes upon this awesomeness.

The star power pic.twitter.com/KSMIx0jxpd — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) January 10, 2023

Team 48! On the field at Devine. Can’t wait for some Mizzou Softball.

Bookmarks for preview season. JENNA!!!! (Read more at MUTigers.com)

I remember this game well. I was at Target and listening on my earbuds, screaming. And I had this tweet go pretty viral with 34,917 impressions. Fun times.

Thinking about how @MizzouSoftball put up 10 runs on 11 hits during this game at Mary Nutter last year...



Can't wait to see what they do this year #MaryNutter x #FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/riT4U5xeY9 — FloSoftball (@FloSoftball) January 10, 2023

Highlights of Senior Weekend at Mizzou Aquatic Center. I love this facility.

In news that should surprise exactly no one, per Front Office Sports, NIL Collectives Are Slacking on Supporting Women’s Sports. Per the article, only 34% of existing collectives offered compensation to women’s sports athletes so far, according to Opendorse. That is bullshit.

Just a reminder from DG on the week’s events:

Come out & see your Tigers this week in COMO as @MizzouWBB hosts LSU on Thursday @ 6 PM. @MizzouGym welcomes Georgia on Friday @ 6 PM. @MizzouHoops is on the road @ Texas A&M on Wednesday @ 7:30 PM & @ Florida on Saturday @ 2:30 PM. #MIZ #MizzouMonday — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) January 10, 2023

Mizzou in the Pros

[back with the former player and pro stats Friday]

While the Jazz have cooled since their surprising 10-3 start, Clarkson has remained hot offensively. The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder was averaging a career-high 20.6 points, 2.7 made 3-pointers, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game for the surprising Jazz entering Tuesday (UPDATE STATS). The San Antonio native has also embraced being in Salt Lake City as he re-signed to a four-year, $52 million deal with the Jazz in 2020.

Read the whole thing. It’s so great. JC is such an interesting guy.

Donovan Mitchell scores 46 in Utah return, but Jazz rally behind ex-Tiger Clarkson to beat Cavs (John Coon, Associated Press via Columbia Missourian)

Speaking of (former) Utah Jazz people, looks like Quin has lined up a coaching gig.

Ex-Jazz coach Quin Snyder will serve as camp director at the Basketball Africa League combine for 30 prospects in Paris on Jan. 15-16. Prospects will take part in athletic testing, skill development and 5-on-5 games in front of execs from 12 teams playing in @theBAL 2023 season. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 10, 2023

MITCH!!!!!!!!!!! I don’t check in on him enough. It’s really hard to find stats and stuff for the Euroleagues.

