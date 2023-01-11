 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tigers Set for Battle in College Station, Bracket Updates, and an Important Question

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, January 11

By Karen Steger
I’m going to start with the important question.

Did Mizzou Men’s Hoops Break Kentucky?

Like, really? Did they? Because what in Big Blue Nation is going on in Lexington? It’s not good, not good at.all. Since Missouri wiped the floor with them on 12/28, they beat Louisville, who is GARBAGE this season (they are 2-12), beat LSU by 3 at home (good win), got annihilated/decimated/destroyed/slaughtered/obliterated by no. 7 Alabama by 26 points in Tuscaloosa, and then on Tuesday night, lost to SOUTH CAROLINA?!? Columbia (L)East, as Josh likes to call it? IN LEXINGTON?!? AT RUPP ARENA?!? A South Carolina team, who did THIS?

A South Carolina team that, besides the aforementioned blowout to Tennessee, also lost in large sums to… wait for it… George Washington (by 24), Furman (19), UAB (14, Love you AK), and Colorado State (32). South Carolina is not good, you guys. Like, at.all.

So yeah…. Kentucky now sits at 10-6 on the season and 1-3 in the SEC. And this isn’t one of those Cal will right the ship later things, it seems like. I just cannot fathom this information. My brain is broken.

Trying to figure how a team that has THIS GOOD of players is this f’ing bad. Something does not compute.

We’re all confused. So confused.

[Additionally, Rock M regrets to inform you that Parker, who’s social media is shared below, is no longer employed by this site. He made a deadly error of pointing out OU beating kU at The Phog with 5 minutes left, and essentially, - most definitely - changed the course of the game. We apologize for the hurt that Parker has caused. Hugs.]

Kentucky…. Cal… it’s time for one of those meetings I learned about when I lived in NC. It’s time for a ‘Come to Jesus’ meeting, because I’m going to need you to get your shit together. I simply will not allow you are drag down the beauty of that Missouri Tiger bluegrass beatdown, ya hear me?

Moving on.

The Tigers are in College Station with Isiaih Mosley in tow. Will he play? Who’s to say? But he boarded the plane, which is more than we can say for the Arkansas game, right? I can’t help but feel like it was a choice to feature him, even talking to the camera.

Here’s the quick 10 Hochman video to remind us of what’s going on with the Tigers this week. Buzz Williams and his too-tight vest has got this Aggies team rolling after they knocked off LSU 69-56 at home on Saturday and Florida 66-64 in The Swamp three days prior. We’ll have the preview out this morning, so stay tuned.

And finally, Tuesday is Bracket Day, so it is my duty to share this info with you this morning. Bracket Day is fun when your teams are INCLUDED in the bracket, right?

After a 1-1 week which saw the no. 20/20 Tigers lose a hefty lead and take an L in Bud Walton, but also show they can win a close game in the SEC with a win over Vandy at home, Missouri finds themselves firmly planted on the 6-seed line in Joey Brackets’ new edition. As a reminder, they were a 6-seed last week, and a 9-seed after Illinois (who seems to be back to winning, thankgod).

OH god, that’s brutal. Charleston is 16-1 and ranked no. 22 in the AP Poll
According to Lunardi’s new rationale, Missouri is listed as the overall no. 23 seed (was no. 20 last week), on the 6-seed line. Checks out. Betcha Kentucky ain’t on there next week!

This week we have a new bracket to add to the mix. Andy Katz released his first bracket at NCAA.com and also his Power 36. Muss Bus fans are big mad over this, L O L.

Katz’s seed list (and there’s a corresponding video here, too) has Mizzou as the no. 28 overall seed, and on the 7-line.

And this one is just kinda absurdly funny, because it will NEVER happen. Could you IMAGINE? They would make infinite amounts of money off of chaotic seeding like this.

Oh, and just in case you were wondering, Mizzou still didn’t make The Athletic’s top 25. Is Mr Davis trying to be unique? Funny? Go kick rocks, Seth.

On the women’s side, Charlie Creme also released a new bracket. Looks like the throttling by Arkansas— they’re really good, guys — didn’t disrupt Pingeton’s squad. FWIW, he’s got the Hogs as a 7-seed, and they only have losses to ranked LSU & Oregon, and to USF.

On to the Links. MIZ! Say goodbye, Buzz.

Check out the pregame primer at MUTigers.com.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Hoops

Oh…. My heart.

“Cuonzo, in my opinion, is 1,000% everything that’s right about college coaches — as a person, as a leader, as a man, as a husband, as a father,” (Buzz) Williams said. “I have always held him in the highest regard and have the utmost admiration and respect for who he is.”

  • Noah went on a nature/fishing podcast. That’s so wholesome.
  • Sean East II doing whatever he needs to to get his body right. Cryotherapy? Why not?
  • Tickets remain for Arkansas the 18th, but the Iowa State game on 1/28 is SOLD OUT. That’s five sellouts, y’all. Woweeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.

Football

Other Mizzou Sports

  • Your no. 14 (per RoadtoNationals.com, 6th in SEC, 2nd in South Central region) Mizzou Gymnastics team kicks off their home schedule on Friday against SEC foe, Georgia (no. 20 in RTN rankings). In the meantime, feast your eyes upon this awesomeness.
  • Team 48! On the field at Devine. Can’t wait for some Mizzou Softball.
  • I remember this game well. I was at Target and listening on my earbuds, screaming. And I had this tweet go pretty viral with 34,917 impressions. Fun times.
  • Highlights of Senior Weekend at Mizzou Aquatic Center. I love this facility.

Mizzou in the Pros

[back with the former player and pro stats Friday]

While the Jazz have cooled since their surprising 10-3 start, Clarkson has remained hot offensively. The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder was averaging a career-high 20.6 points, 2.7 made 3-pointers, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game for the surprising Jazz entering Tuesday (UPDATE STATS). The San Antonio native has also embraced being in Salt Lake City as he re-signed to a four-year, $52 million deal with the Jazz in 2020.

Read the whole thing. It’s so great. JC is such an interesting guy.

  • MITCH!!!!!!!!!!! I don’t check in on him enough. It’s really hard to find stats and stuff for the Euroleagues.

