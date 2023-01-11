MIZZOU GOT ITS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR!

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, we have been off for about two weeks and boy, was there some big news. Mizzou has itself a new offensive coordinator in Kirby Moore. Also, it can’t be peak offseason without some roster movement. Trajan Jeffcoat actually decided to leave after recommitting to Missouri, while two new transfers are Tigers.

Finally, Mizzou isn’t too different of a program from TCU. So, how might Missouri end up in the National Championship game one day?

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:50: BTBS is BACK after a 2-week break. Let’s talk some Mizzou football as we embark on a new year.

01:50 - 16:25: Mizzou has an offensive coordinator! Welcome Kirby Moore! Let’s react.

16:25 - 22:00: Let’s talk about Trajan Jeffcoat.

22:00 - 34:50: Aside from that, Mizzou added a couple solid dudes from the transfer portal! Let’s talk about them.

34:50 - 47:40: Georgia DESTROYED TCU in the National Championship. So, how does program similar to Mizzou end up in the championship game?

47:40 - END: Parting shots. If you don’t already we would love to have you as a regular listener. Also, be sure to follow us on all of out social channels! MIZ!

