Welcome to life on the road in college basketball

Woof.
Being ranked in the Top 20 and projected comfortably in the NCAA Tournament field (for now) has Mizzou Basketball in otherwise a pretty good spot — but a bad week could quickly change that status.
Managing at least a split this week against Texas A&M and Florida should be considered a success, because as we all know — winning on the road in college basketball is just so difficult.
Sometimes, it’s just not your night — and it definitely wasn’t the Tigers’ night in College Station.
Learn from this game and get better for the next one#MIZ pic.twitter.com/o6vajcEZA3— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 12, 2023
Yikes!
Since the start of the 18-19 season, in road SEC games played on a weeknight starting 7:00 cst or later, Mizzou is 1-15.— Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) January 12, 2023
The lone win was at Vanderbilt in 2020 just weeks before the world shut down.
Now THAT is a stat.
An 82-64 loss dropped the Tigers to 13-3 overall and 2-2 in SEC play. As it stands right now, the loss is in the Quadrant 2 territory on the NCAA Tournament resume as the Aggies came in at No. 83 in the NET rankings — so it would be helpful if that turns out to be just a “Quad 1” loss.
On KenPom, Missouri dropped significantly from 38th to 53rd. The projected record now sits at 21-10 (9-9).
Texas A&M improved to 3-0 in SEC play with victories over Florida, LSU, and Missouri (who all have first-year head coaches).
After being down 18 at halftime, it was a valiant effort from the Tigers to come back and cut it to within four a couple of times — but that was as close as they could get it. Gates said he should have used a timeout during that stretch:
Dennis Gates says he should have called a timeout when Mizzou cut it to four in 2H to "reset our mentality" and get in more of a "preventative stance" on defense instead of playing so aggressive, which led to more fouls.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 12, 2023
Despite the loss, congrats to D’Moi Hodge on reaching 1,000 career points.
1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 12, 2023
Congrats to @Dmoi_VI on joining the 1,000-point club tonight! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/hB9jYAh430
Onto Florida (a must-win game?), and onto the links.
M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- 2022 Position Postmortem from Nate Edwards: Quarterbacks
- No. 20 Mizzou Hoops Preview From Brandon Haynes: Tigers travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M
- From Matthew Harris: How worrisome is Mizzou’s defense as it pushes toward March?
- PODCAST with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley: MIZZOU GOT ITS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
- Gamer from Parker Gillam: Missouri loses its shooting touch, falls short against Texas A&M 82-64
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Dave Matter: Mizzou lands Australian punter Riley Williams via transfer portal
- Mizzou basketball at Texas A&M from Dave Matter: Numbers to know for Wednesday’s game in College Station
- Game story from Dave Matter: Texas A&M clobbers cold-shooting Mizzou Basketball
(Columbia Missourian)
- From the staff: MU Softball’s Laird named to preseason top-100 list
- From Wendell Shephard Jr: MU’s Robledo enters portal, ex-Tiger Washington to join Western Kentucky staff
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Chris Kwiecinski: Where Mizzou football can target the transfer portal during January
- From Matt Stahl: Texas A&M blows out Mizzou basketball. What happened to the Tigers?
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- HUGE news here surrounding college diamond sports. Volunteers will officially become full-time coaches beginning on July 1st. About time.
SOURCES: The @NCAA Division I Council has approved a measure to turn all volunteer positions in baseball and softball (and in all sports) into a full-time coaching position without recruiting constraints. Volunteers will officially become full-time coaches on July 1, 2023. pic.twitter.com/Zs5vJ6mfTn— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) January 11, 2023
- Welcome Morgan Cannon to the Mizzou Track and Field program!
Welcome to the family, Morgan! pic.twitter.com/EtNeJyJjL8— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) January 11, 2023
- Highlights from a career night from Haley Troup
A career night pic.twitter.com/v2vGFRGeFF— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) January 11, 2023
- Cool stuff from Mizzou Gymnastics:
It's 2023 and we are still breaking records... #MIZ pic.twitter.com/beDoFg3Mg1— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) January 11, 2023
- Engagement photos from Rock M Nation’s own James Hackney! Congrats to James. Looking good supporting Mizzou Wrestling!
Would you believe that it was her idea? https://t.co/gWMzi8pnIS— James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) January 11, 2023
- Parker Gillam weighs in on the importance of Notre Dame transfer Katlyn Gilbert
Katlyn Gilbert's last five games for Mizzou WBB:— Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) January 11, 2023
4 PTS, 0 assists vs. Arky (L)
13 PTS, 4 assists vs. Bama (W)
14 PTS, 1 assist vs. Auburn (W)
7 PTS, 4 assists vs. UK (W)
0 PTS, 2 assists vs. Illinois (L)
Seems that Gilbert's play has a major impact on the team as a whole.
- From On3s Matt Zenitz: Former Missouri Tiger L’Damian Washington has landed at Western Kentucky to be their wide receivers coach.
Western Kentucky is expected to hire L'Damian Washington as wide receivers coach, sources tell @on3sports.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 11, 2023
Washington, a former standout Missouri wide receiver, was Oklahoma's interim wide receivers coach this season.https://t.co/gU5odZYeui
- Mizzou’s Joshua Manning and Max Whisner hanging out with Patrick Mahomes. No big deal.
Thanks @PatrickMahomes for letting me catch balls for you!!#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/A5Aa4ENTJk— Joshua Manning (@joshmanning121) January 11, 2023
All ❤️ in KC ! @Chiefs @PatrickMahomes #Miz pic.twitter.com/x8V0CgfMy8— Max Whisner (@maxwhisner01) January 11, 2023
- Mizzou WBB coach Robin Pingeton on the loss to Arkansas. The Tigers have a BIG one tonight at Mizzou Arena vs No. 5 LSU.
It's no secret that the shots we're falling for Mizzou against Arkansas, but Robin Pingeton said her group can't let that lead to defensive breakdowns.— Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) January 11, 2023
"You've got to find a way to be able to maintain that defensive intensity no matter what happens on the offensive end" pic.twitter.com/89N2HhboSc
- More from Dennis Gates after the loss to Texas A&M:
Mizzou was outrebounded 42-25 tonight, but Dennis Gates says a big part of that is the lack of shots that fell for the Tigers— Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) January 12, 2023
"What I look at is what's their offensive rebounds and what's ours. They had 10 and we had nine." pic.twitter.com/qzLfvg0xAx
- Congrats to Skylar Jones, Grace Slaughter, and Hannah Linthacum — Mizzou Women’s Basketball signees who have been named McDonald’s All-American nominees. The men’s signees also are nominees.
Mizzou men’s basketball has three four-star signees in the class of 2023, but Mizzou women’s basketball has three McDonald’s All-American nominees:— Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) January 11, 2023
Skylar Jones
Grace Slaughter
Hannah Linthacum
Really, really good recruiting class for Robin Pingeton. pic.twitter.com/0yu3BjUZZA
- From Max Olson: Details on new requirements to get a waiver on a second transfer:
NCAA is making it tougher to gain immediate eligibility on your second transfer. New requirements to get a waiver: https://t.co/X67ch8DnZy pic.twitter.com/6Eza4eTj4x— Max Olson (@max_olson) January 11, 2023
- Congrats to Mizzou’s Isaiah McGuire, who announced that he has been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine
#Mizzou DE Isaiah McGuire has been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, he announced on Instagram today. pic.twitter.com/YfmWu504fJ— Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) January 11, 2023
- ($$) Mizzou Football comes in at No. 40 (74th on offense, 19th on defense) in ESPN Bill Connelly’s final SP+ rankings of the season
FINAL SP+ RANKINGS. Georgia basically ties 2020 Bama for the best recent national champ, while TCU falls to 8th.— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) January 11, 2023
The title game was so resounding that basically every SEC team rose and every Big 12 team fell. Good times.https://t.co/Xm2wDX5KCw
- From Tuesday night: Sam Snelling (who’s now on vacation out of the country) joined Brendan Wiese on The Big 550 KTRS to discuss the latest on Mizzou Basketball. Give it a listen!
#ICYMI last night on @KTRS550: @SamTSnelling from @RockMNation joined @bwiese16 to discuss all things centered around @MizzouHoops, who come in at No. 20 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. #Mizzou starts an all important road trip at Texas A&M tonight.— KTRS Sports (@BigSportsShow) January 11, 2023
LISTEN https://t.co/qqytFx1hXp
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...