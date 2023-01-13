Tigers no match for other Tigers

I hate Kim Mulkey.

There, I said it. I hate her smug face. I hate her attitude. Her personality. The complete disregard for former players who 100% helped her get the Hall of Fame career she has. I hate her blatant indifference of health precautions. The contempt she seems to have for her own players at times. Truly, I think I despise her more than Will “Cheater-face” Wade.** Now readers, if you’ve been following along in my Rock M writing journey, you know that is saying something.

Alas, because I am a quasi-professional, I will stop there. (Hey, I didn’t swear! Progress.)

Because with all that being said, I have to admit, even though I want to punch her, Kim Mulkey knows how to coach the sport of basketball. And I guess that’s why all [gestures wildly] the other unseemly stuff is just ignored by those who choose to play for her at LSU. She wins. A lot. People want to play for a ‘ship. And she can get them there. [side note: I’d pick Nicki or Geno or Dawn or Niele (a StL native!!) any day].

And begrudgingly, she got the win Thursday for the Bayou Bengals in CoMo. It wasn’t their biggest blowout of the year — in fact, it was their second smallest of the SEC slate so far — so that’s something the black & gold can hang their hats on.

Unfortunately, the game started much the way the last women’s game started against Arkansas, with lids screwed tights on those hoops. Eerily, it also mirrored much of the same way that fateful men’s game was not 24 hours prior.

Also much like the men’s game, there was a smidgeon of time in the third quarter where there was legitimate hope. REAL HOPE that it could be a game. Our Tigers got it down to four! But, as Adeen pointed out in his recap, LSU would not be denied, and they answered emphatically as Mizzou went back to not being able to convert.

Parker said the same thing on the twitter (we’re Rock M twins, I guess):

The games for Missouri men's and women's basketball were eerily similar this week.



Both teams shot a poor percentage from 3-point land (compared to their usual), and both staged an early second-half comeback that the opposition responded swiftly to. — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) January 13, 2023

On the postgame radio show, Pingeton commended the purple & gold, calling them so well-balanced with their length and athleticism. She also was complimentary of her own team, though citing a much improved “grittier effort” over the last game.

“Our kids battled,” Coach P said. “We’ve got really good shooters and I have a lot of confidence in them. We’ll continue to get shots up and continue to take care of our bodies. Gotta be more consistent. Got to get Frankie some shots. We’ll get there.”

Fighting every possession pic.twitter.com/cOWEN304yN — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) January 13, 2023

Check out the postgame recap at MUTigers.com.

** I don’t actually know if WW was a good basketball coach or not. He lied and cheated his ass off, and I disagreed with him vehemently for just being so cavalier about it while Mizzou got in trouble for a “rogue tutor.” But I do not know much else about the man, and I did actually like him at VCU, I think.

STATISTICS

Starters:

Hayley Frank: 3pts on 1-7 FG (1-5 3PT) | 1 REB | 2 AST | 2 TO | 2 BLK | 3 STL | 4 charges? | fouled out

Lauren Hansen: 22pts on 8-20 FG (4-11 3pt) | 2 REB | 1 AST | 3 PF | 5 TO | 1 STL

Haley Troup: 6pts on 3-7 FG (0-4 3PT) | 7 REB | 3 AST | 1 PF | 1 TO | 2 STL

Mama Dembele: 11pts on 4-8 FG (1-2 3PT) | 2 AST | 4 PF | 3 TO | 1 STL

Jayla Kelly: 6pts on 2-4 FG | 4 REB | 4 PF | 1 STL | 23 min

Bench:

Ashton Judd: 4pts on 1-4 FG | 2 REB | 2 PF | 3 TO | 1 STL | 13 min

Kate Gilbert: 0pts on 0-2 FG | 2 RB | 2 PF | 1 STL | 13 min

Sara-Rose Smith: 5pts on 1-2 FG (0-1 3PT) | 1 PF | 1 TO | 1 BLK | 11 min

Sarah Linthacum: 2 REB | 2 PF | 1 STL | 13 min

Averi Kroenke: 1 REB | 1 TO | 5 min

Overall: 20-54 (37%), 6-23 3PT (26.1%), 11-12 FT (91.7%), 26 REB (19 Def), 8 AST, 10 STL, 3 BLK, 17 TO (same as Arkansas game, for those keeping track)

Really admire this about @MizzouWBB senior @hayfrank43. It's been a tough shooting night for her vs. LSU, and she fouled out about midway through 4th quarter. But she's the first one off bench to greet teammates during timeout and is encouraging them all. That's real leadership. — M.A. Voepel (@MAVoepel) January 13, 2023

ON TO THE LINKS!!! M-I-Z! Get you some Gator Tail tomorrow!

Hoops

Football

PowerMizzou/Rivals: Newcomer profile— Triston Newson (Jarod Hamilton)

Some Kirby stats:

Looking to continue a streak of elite offensive production, @KirbMoore has a history of recruiting and developing playmakers.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/bfV6nnddvX — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) January 12, 2023

Happy Trails, Jack Abraham!

Other Mizzou Sports

No. 14 Gymnastics has their home opener this evening against the no. 20 Georgia Gymdogs (yes, they go by this name, haha!). Check out the match (or go watch them live like me) on SECN. Per MUTigers.com, while the Tigers have pranced away victorious each of their last three meetings, in the all-time matchup, Missouri trails 5-23.

FUN FACTS per MUTigers.com:

Last week’s meet score of 196.425 ties for the second highest score opening score ever (behind last season’s 196.600). They set a new beam program record of 49.525 against the Illini, beating the 2017 record of 49.500 against UK. That record is tied for first nationally, alongside Denver & national champion Oklahoma

Three freshmen made their debuts last week: Casey Poddig, Addison Lawrence & Mackenzie Patricelli.

Took over Champaign ✅

Now it's time to pack Hearnes... #MIZ pic.twitter.com/0K8Wz4y0rt — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) January 12, 2023

NBA/G-League Corner

1/10 vs. CAVS (W 116-114): 34 min | 32 pts on 11-19 FG (5-11 3PT) | 6 REB | 4 AST | 1 PF | 4 TO | +5 1/8 vs GRIZ (L 123-118): 28 min | 17 pts on 6-12 FG (2-5 3PT) | 2 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | -12 1/7 vs CHI (L 126/118): 31 min | 18 pts on 7-14 FG (1-7 3PT) | 1 STL | 2 PF | 2 TO | -2 UP NEXT: 1/13 vs ORL @8pm | 1/14 vs 76ers @8pm | 1/16 vs MINN @3pm | 1/18 vs LAC @8pm

1/11 vs PHX (W 126-97): 23 min | 11 pts on 4-9 FG (2-7 3PT) | 3 REB | 1 AST | 4 PF | +20 1/9 vs LAK (W 122-109): 26 min | 12 pts on 5-13 FG (2-6 3PT) | 7 REB | 1 BLK | 1 STL | 2 PF | +13 1/6 vs CAVS (W 121-108): 33 min | 16 pts on 5-13 FG (3-8 3PT) | 8 REB | 1 AST | 2 PF | 1 TO | +13 UP NEXT: 1/13 vs LAC @9pm on ESPN | 1/15 vs ORL @7pm | 1/17 vs PORT @8pm | 1/18 vs MINN @9pm on ESPN

A preposterous stat: Over the last 8 games, the #Nuggets have five players shooting 50% or better from 3.



KCP: 58% on 3.9 attempts.

Joker: 53% on 2.1.

Bones: 52% on 6.5.

Jamal: 50% on 5.

Vlatko: 50% on 2.5.



Bruce Brown (40.6% on 4.6) and MPJ (38% on 6.3) the "stragglers." — Mike Singer (@msinger) January 12, 2023

Dru Smith & Sioux Falls SkyForce (5-3):

1/12 vs Warriors (L 126-103): stats aren’t showing? I’ll check on this later. 1/9 vs Kings (W 112-104): 39 min | 22 pts on 8-16 FG (4-6 3PT) | 3 REB | 6 AST | 3 STL | 3 TO | +19 1/7 vs Vipers (W 124-110): 35 min | 17 pts on 5-12 FG (2-6 3PT) | 7 REB | 8 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 1 TO | +0 1/6 Vipers (W 115-104): 35 min | 8 pts on 4-11 FG (0-4 3PT) | 8 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK | 2 TO | 2 PF | +1 UP NEXT: 1/13 vs Warriors @9pm on ESPN+ | 1/15 vs 905 @3pm | 1/17 vs Magic @6:30pm on ESPN+

Jontay Porter & Wisconsin Herd (3-1):

1/11 vs Hustle (L 115-104): 28 min | 13 pts on 6-13 FG (1-6 3PT) | 14 REB (10 DR) | 2 STL | 2 BLK | 3 PF | -12 1/6 vs S.Hawks (W 120-116): 35 min | 8 pts on 4-13 FG (0-5 3PT) | 17 REB (14 DR) | 4 AST | 3 BLK | 2 TO | 4 PF | +12 UP NEXT: 1/13 vs Charge @6pm, 1/14 vs Mad Ants @6pm | 1/16 vs Blue Coats @12pm

We know her!

The Phoenix Mercury extended Qualifying Offers to Sam Thomas, Shey Peddy, Megan Gustafson and Sophie Cunningham. @Winsidr — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 13, 2023

Former Tiger Hodgepodge Season Averages (as of 1/12)

**NOTE: Arrows indicate better (or worse) performance over last week’s shared data. I didn’t list the best recent game if there wasn’t a good/better one. (In the case of PF & TO, a ⇧ indicates they’re doing better/ ⇩ is worse)

Major Players (20min+ a game)

Javon Pickett (SLU): In 16 games, Pickett is averaging 24.3mpg (⇩) and 10.6ppg (⇩). He’s got a 48.8% (⇩), 36PT% (⇩), and 83% FT% (⇩), to go with 5.9rpg (⇩), 1.5apg (⇩), and 0.6 steals (=).

Best recent game (1/7 vs St. Bonas): 20 min | 8pts | 7 REB | 1 AST

Sean Durugordon (Austin Peay): In 17 games, Sean is averaging 28.5mpg (⇧) and 13.2ppg (⇩). He’s got a 40.3 FG% (⇩) and 29.3 3PT% (⇩) and 82 FT% (⇩), to go with 6rpg (⇧), 1.1apg (=), and 0.5 steals (=).

Best recent game (1/7 vs C. ARK): 31 min | 13 PTS | 10 REB | 1 BLK

Boogie Coleman (Ball State): In 16 games, Boogie is averaging 33.8mpg (⇧) and 14.4ppg (⇧). He’s got a 38.8 FG% (⇧), 36.7 3PT% (⇩), and 81.3 FT% (⇩). He’s averaging 4.6rpg (=), 0.6 blocks (=), 3.3apg (⇩).

Best recent game (1/10 vs Ohio): 39 min | 17 pts | 46.7% FG | 2 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL (his last 5 games: 17, 15, 26, 16, 12 Wow, Boog!)

DaJuan Gordon (NM State): In 15 games, DaJuan is averaging 27.3mpg ( ⇩ ) and 9.3ppg ( ⇩ ), to go with 5.5rpg ( ⇩ ), 1.5 steals ( ⇩ ) and 0.9 apg ( ⇩ ). He’s shooting 36.8 FG% ( ⇩ ) and 28.1 3PT% ( ⇩ ).

In 15 games, DaJuan is averaging 27.3mpg ( ) and 9.3ppg ( ), to go with 5.5rpg ( ), 1.5 steals ( ) and 0.9 apg ( ). He’s shooting 36.8 FG% ( ) and 28.1 3PT% ( ). Xavier Pinson (NM State): In 16 games, X is averaging 30.4mpg (⇩) and 12.9ppg (⇧), to go with 4.5 APG (⇩), 3.1rpg (⇩), 0.2 blocks (=), 1.3 steals (⇧), and 2.7 TO (=). He’s shooting 39.2 FG% (⇩) and 34.8PT% (⇩) while also shooting 87.5% FT (⇧).

Best recent game (1/7 vs CBU): 26 min | 7 pts | 1 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL

Amari Davis (Wright State): In 17 games, Amari is averaging 25.8mpg (⇩) and 11.8ppg (⇧), to go with 4.1rpg (=), 1.4apg (⇩), and 1.0 steals (⇧). He’s shooting 44.9 FG% (⇩) and 79.1 FT% (⇧).

Best recent game (1/8 vs OAK): 29 min | 14 pts | 37.5% FG | 6 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL **Amari has scored in double digits in 4 of his last 5 games. WTG!

Torrence Watson (Elon): In 13 games, Torrence is averaging 24.1mpg (⇧) and 9.6ppg (⇧), to go with 4.8rpg (⇧), and 1.4apg (⇧). He’s shooting just 31.9 FG% (⇧) and 25.4% 3PT (⇧).

Best recent game (1/11 vs UNCW): 25 min | 15 pts | 62.5% FG | 9 REB **Torrence has back-to-back games of 15 & 14 points. NICE!

Parker Braun (Santa Clara): In 19 games, PB has averaged 31.7mpg (⇩) and 8.6ppg (⇧) to go with 6.5rpg (⇧) 1.1 blocks (=), 0.4 steals (⇩) and 2.1apg (=). He’s got a 56.5FG% (⇧) and 29.3 3PT% (⇧).

Best recent game (1/7 vs ZAGS): 32 min | 12 pts | 85.7% FG | 11 REB | 1 BLK | 1 AST

LaDazhia Williams (LSU): In 14 games, LDW is averaging 23.6mpg (⇧) and 8.5ppg (⇩), to go with 5.4rpg (⇩), 0.8 apg (⇩), 1.3 steals (=) and 0.9 blocks (⇩). She’s also got a 58.1 FG% (⇩) but only a 42.3 FT% (⇧).

Best recent game (1/5 vs A&M): 28 min | 6 PTS | 7 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL

Izzy Higginbottom (Ark St): In 13 games, Izzy is averaging 32.6mpg (⇩) and 14.9ppg (⇩), to go with 3.9apg (⇩), 2.9rpg (⇩), 2.1 steals (⇧) and 0.2 blocks (⇩). She’s shooting 38FG% (⇧) and 25 3PT% (⇧) to go with 83.7 FT%.

Best recent game (1/7 vs APP ST): 32 min | 16 PTS | 3 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL

Role Players (15 min or less a game):

Anton Brookshire (Iona): In 15 games, Anton is averaging 8.7mpg (⇧) and 2.7ppg (⇧), to go with 1.1rpg (⇧), and 0.4apg (=). He’s shooting 27.5 FG% (⇧) to go with a 25.6% 3PT (⇧).

Best recent game (1/8 vs QUIN): 16 min | 14 pts | 40% 3PT | 4 REB

In 14 games, Big Jordan is averaging 10.8mpg (⇩) and 0.5ppg (=), to go with 2rpg (⇩), 0.7 blocks (⇩) and 0.4 steals (⇩). He’s got a 27.3 FG% (=).

Questionables:

Aijha Blackwell (Baylor): Might still be hurt? She played 12/15 and 12/18, but none since.

In 5 games, AB is averaging 14.4mpg and 11ppg, to go with 5.6rpg, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks. She’s shooting 58.8 FG% and 33.3 3PT%, to go with 1.4 TO and 1.6 PF.

Non-factors (rarely playing):

Kiya Dorroh (Col State): Averaging less than 5mpg and 2.1ppg as of 1/5

Averaging less than 5mpg and 2.1ppg as of 1/5 Yaya Keita (Oklahoma): Hasn’t played since 12/6 and only appeared in 2 games

Hasn’t played since 12/6 and only appeared in 2 games Ed Chang (Idaho State): Averages less than 5mpg and has recorded stats in only 1 game

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

