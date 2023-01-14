NCAA Wrestling: Missouri Tiger Style vs Wyoming Cowboys Preview

On Saturday, Brian Smith and his Mizzou wrestlers will travel to Laramie, Wyoming to take on the Cowboys. Coach Smith currently holds a 6-1 record in head-to-head matchups against Wyoming. You can see more detailed analysis in my prior article, Coach Smith vs Dual Schedule.

Moving into individual weight classes, we will start at 125lbs and make our way through 285lbs. We’ll take a glimpse into each dual and matchup and, if applicable, how the opponents have fared against each other previously. Alongside these duals, I’ll try to highlight what stood out most and which contests were potential season-altering battles. With injuries and wrestlers beginning to fill in on matches, we are going to take a little different format to the preview. (Matches/Wrestlers subject to change) (Preview posted prior to Air Force Dual)

(All Rankings via FloWrestling)

125lbs:

Mizzou: #14 Noah Surtin (So.) or Peyton Moore (Fr.)

Wyoming: Garrett Ricks (So.) or Jore Volk (Fr.)

Prior Match-Up: No Previous History

Surtin remains inside the top fifteen on the season and there’s been no indication of him falling down the rankings soon. Coming into the Cowboy dual, Surtin leads the team in two-point (5) and four-point near falls (10) this season and his on-mat talents have led him to where he is today. He is 2-1 in duals this season and looking to add another win against Wyoming. The Cowboys will have the opportunity to send out multiple wrestlers, Garrett Ricks or Jore Volk. Ricks enters the contest with an 11-10 record and 1-2 in dual meets this season. Volk enters as a top 50 2022 recruit and currently sits at 15-6 this season and 0-1 in dual meets.

133lbs:

Mizzou: HM* Connor Brown (Jr.) or Zeke Seltzer (Fr.)

Wyoming: Aidan Noonan (Rs. Fr.) or Darrick Stacey (Sr.)

Prior Match-Up: No Previous History

We can safely assume that Connor Brown continues to carry the load at 133 for the Tigers and will continue to do so for the rest of the season. Brown comes in at 2-2 in duals this season with both of his victories coming by way of fall. His competition against the Cowboys, Noonan or Stacey, step on the mat with a combined 8-11 record and 1-5 against Big 12 opponents.

141lbs:

Mizzou: #9 Allan Hart (Sr.)

Wyoming: Darren Green (So.) or Job Greenwood (Jr.)

Prior Match-Up: Hart over Green 8-4 decision (2021)

Jumping to 141, we have Allan Hart for the Tigers. Hart has put on a strong performance so far this season and is five points away from an undefeated season. He currently holds on to a 5-1 dual record and is third on the team in takedowns (38) this season. Standing in the way of another victory is the word “Green”. Team Green looks to take on a Mizzou wrestler for the first time since the 2021 season. Darren Green sits at 12-5 this season with Greenwood being at 7-3 with a notable victory over #19 Carter Young of Oklahoma State.

149lbs:

Mizzou: #9 Brock Mauller (Jr.)

Wyoming: Chase Zollmann (Jr.)

Prior Match-Up: No Previous History

Brock Mauller has competed in every dual for the Mizzou this season and has only seen one loss. With that 5-1 dual record, Mauller currently sits third on the team with 19 team points in meets. Like Allan Hart, he is also another Tiger wrestler who is just shy of an undefeated season, one point to be exact. Across the way for Wyoming is Chase Zollman, a one-time NCAA qualifier (2021) who currently holds a 12-11 record on the season. He has faced a Tiger Style wrestler over the past three seasons and has yet to come out as a winner.

157lbs:

Mizzou: #11 Jarrett Jacques (Sr.) or Logan Giofffre (So.)

Wyoming: #14 Jacob Wright (Sr.)

Prior Match-Up: Wright over Jacques 3-2 decision (2022), Jacques over Wright 5-3 decision (2022), Jacques over Wright 3-1 decision (2021)

Our first-ranked match of the evening belongs to the 157-weight class. Tiger Style Jarrett Jacques will get another go at a top fifteen-ranked wrestler. This season, Jacques has a dual record of 3-1 and currently leads the Tigers in total takedowns (42). His Cowboy opponent, Jacob Wright, steps to the circle with a losing record against Jacques. He is a two-time NCAA qualifier and holds an 11-1 record this season with the lone loss coming to unranked Derek Holschlag of UNI.

165lbs:

Mizzou: #1 Keegan O’Toole (So.) or Cameron Steed (Fr.) or James Conway (Fr.)

Wyoming: Cole Moody (Jr.)

Prior Match-Up: O’Toole over Moody 12-6 decision (2021)

Banking on a healthy Keegan O’Toole, the Tigers should have a bonus win locked up at 165. O’Toole has now won thirty-seven straight matches dating back to the 2021 season with twenty-three of those wins coming via bonus wins. The lucky contestant taking on O’Toole belongs to an unranked Cole Moody. Moody is a one-time NCAA qualifier and currently holds on to a 12-8 record this season.

174lbs:

Mizzou: #9 Peyton Mocco (Jr.)

Wyoming: HM* Hayden Hastings (Sr.)

Prior Match-Up: No Previous History

At 174, Peyton Mocco steps to the circle with one dual loss on the year and sits just two back (40) from the team’s takedown leader (42*). Mocco stands in with a 12-3 record this year and accounts for 6 bonus victories including four by fall. Standing across from him will be three-time NCAA qualifier, Hayden Hastings. Hasting is a 12-4 wrestler with no ranked victories this season.

184lbs:

Mizzou: Colton Hawks (So.) or HM Sean Harman (So.) or Clayton Whiting (Fr.)

Wyoming: Quayin Short (Rs. Fr.)

Prior Match-Up: No Previous History

The anticipated wait at 184, the law firm of Hawks and Harman returns back to the mats once again. With a combined 20-12 record on the season, these two wrestlers have battled all season for the Tigers and continue to get opportunities to compete. With a Big 12 match on the line, the H&H firm will be taking on former 2021 top-100 recruit Quayin Short. Short is 15-7 this season with a ranked win over #14 at 184. he comes in with a 2-3 record in his last five contests.

197lbs:

Mizzou: #1 Rocky Elam (So.) or Jesse Cassatt (Rs. Fr.)

Wyoming: Tyce Raddon (So.)

Prior Match-Up: No Previous History

While Rocky still sits at the top of the rankings, this could be another contest where we see Coach Smith give him another opportunity to rest. Rocky Elam has only competed a handful of times this season but has looked dominant during every match. Potentially standing in would be Jesse Cassatt, who has seen one dual bout in the opening meet of the season where he came out with a win by fall over Lindenwood. The competition at 197, Tyce Raddon, is a .500 wrestler (7-7) and is getting his first crack at division one wresting.

285lbs:

Mizzou: #8 Zach Elam (Jr.) or Seth Nitzel (So.)

Wyoming: Terren Swartz (So.)

Prior Match-Up: Elam over Swartz 17-4 major decision (2022)

Finally, we get to the big guys! Zach Elam has started and competed in every dual this season and has a 5-1 dual record to show for it. In his last five contests, Elam has outscored his opponents 24-3 while collecting seven takedowns and giving up none. Looking to take him down will be a 12-8 Terren Swartz. Swartz is 2-3 in his last five and has no victories over a nationally ranked wrestler.

The Tiger Style wrestling team should have no problem defeating another Big 12 opponent. As you can tell from above, there is very limited head-to-head battles where the Tiger won’t be the favorite to win once again. Wrestling in back-to-back contests in two different states can take a taxing toll on you both physically and mentally. Coach Smith will keep his squad rested and prepared to showcase their talent and continue their Tiger Style ways!