Missouri Lands Ole Miss Transfer Wide Receiver Dannis Jackson

For the second time in this offseason, the Missouri Tigers have added a transfer wide receiver from another Power Five school in their 2023 recruiting class. This time, it’s within the SEC.

Joining Oklahoma transfer WR Theo Wease is Ole Miss transfer WR Dannis Jackson.

Jackson was a former four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class and was originally committed to Mississippi State — but signed with the Rebels in July of 2018.

Jackson spent three seasons at Ole Miss and didn’t play last season with the Rebels. His most productive year was 2021 in his junior season — where he had 12 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

According to Rivals’ Transfer Tracker, Jackson is listed as the 84th best transfer available in the country.

Now committed to Mizzou, Jackson will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Welcome to Mizzou, Dannis! M-I-Z!

Get to know: Dannis Jackson

Hometown: Sumrall High School

High School: Sumrall, Mississippi

Position: Wide Receiver

Ht/Wt: 6’1, 160 lbs

Rivals Ranking: Four-star, 5.8

247Composite Ranking: Four-star, 0.9333

Total announced offers: 16

Offers to note: Ole Miss, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas

What a catch by Dannis Jackson



(via @OleMissFB)pic.twitter.com/LdgTBnAUeE — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) November 6, 2021

Best of luck to Dannis Jackson.



We’ll always have that time at Tennessee pic.twitter.com/SJhkRFFIf9 — We Run the Sip (@OMRebelNation) September 2, 2022

Despite not getting a whole lot of playing time with Ole Miss, there is still some potential here with Jackson as he shows some speed and good route running ability. Perhaps Jackson can live up to his full potential with a change of scenery type move to Missouri.

What they’re saying:

