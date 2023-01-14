Missouri Lands Ole Miss Transfer Wide Receiver Dannis Jackson

For the second time in this offseason, the Missouri Tigers have added a transfer wide receiver from another Power Five school in their 2023 recruiting class. This time, it’s within the SEC.
January 14, 2023
Joining Oklahoma transfer WR Theo Wease is Ole Miss transfer WR Dannis Jackson.
Committed to The Zou !!! #MIZ #NWO @NastyWideOuts @CoachDrinkwitz pic.twitter.com/0Tr0vle73w— DANNIS JACKSON (@DannisjJackson) January 14, 2023
Jackson was a former four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class and was originally committed to Mississippi State — but signed with the Rebels in July of 2018.
Jackson spent three seasons at Ole Miss and didn’t play last season with the Rebels. His most productive year was 2021 in his junior season — where he had 12 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns.
According to Rivals’ Transfer Tracker, Jackson is listed as the 84th best transfer available in the country.
Now committed to Mizzou, Jackson will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Welcome to Mizzou, Dannis! M-I-Z!
Get to know: Dannis Jackson
Hometown: Sumrall High School
High School: Sumrall, Mississippi
Position: Wide Receiver
Ht/Wt: 6’1, 160 lbs
Rivals Ranking: Four-star, 5.8
247Composite Ranking: Four-star, 0.9333
Total announced offers: 16
Offers to note: Ole Miss, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas
What a catch by Dannis Jackson
(via @OleMissFB)pic.twitter.com/LdgTBnAUeE
Best of luck to Dannis Jackson.— We Run the Sip (@OMRebelNation) September 2, 2022
We’ll always have that time at Tennessee pic.twitter.com/SJhkRFFIf9
Despite not getting a whole lot of playing time with Ole Miss, there is still some potential here with Jackson as he shows some speed and good route running ability. Perhaps Jackson can live up to his full potential with a change of scenery type move to Missouri.
What they’re saying:
BREAKING Former Ole Miss WR Dannis Jackson has committed to Missouri.
More: https://t.co/Ow4tRzKSyY pic.twitter.com/wO03JXADTR
Mizzou 2023 Commitment List
|Pos
|Recruit Name
|Hometown
|Commitment Date
|Rivals Rate
|Rivals Rank
|247 Rate
|247 Rank
|Ht
|Wt
|TE
|Brett Norfleet
|St. Charles, MO
|11/21/2021
|4-star
|5.8
|3-star
|0.9141
|6'7
|225
|DE
|Jahkai Lang
|Troy, MO
|12/17/2021
|3-star
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8778
|6'4
|240
|QB
|Gabarri Johnson
|Tacoma, WA
|5/8/2022
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.8981
|6'0
|200
|K
|Blake Craig
|Liberty, MO
|6/5/2022
|2-star
|5.3
|NA
|NA
|5'11
|180
|WR
|Marquis Johnson
|Dickinson, TX
|6/13/2022
|N/A
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8824
|6'0
|176
|DB
|Nicholas DeLoach, Jr
|Cahokia, IL
|6/25/2022
|3-star
|5.6
|3-star
|0.8578
|6'2
|175
|ATH
|Jamal Roberts
|St. Louis, MO
|7/3/2022
|3-star
|5.6
|3-star
|0.8789
|6'1
|200
|WR
|Joshua Manning
|Lee's Summit, MO
|7/21/2022
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.9090
|6'3
|190
|CB
|Shamar McNeil
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|7/30/2022
|3-star
|5.5
|3-star
|0.8642
|6'3
|175
|LB
|Brayshawn Littlejohn
|Gaffney, SC
|8/14/2022
|3-star
|5.5
|3-star
|0.8558
|6'2
|220
|OT
|Logan Reichert
|Raytown, MO
|9/8/2022
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.8885
|6'7
|345
|DB
|Phillip Roche
|Merrilville, IN
|10/11/2022
|3-star
|5.6
|3-star
|0.8519
|6'1
|190
|DE
|Serigne Tounkara
|League City, TX
|10/27/2022
|3-star
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8614
|6'3
|240
|WR
|Daniel Blood
|Destrehan, LA
|11/24/2022
|3-star
|5.6
|3-star
|0.8644
|6'0
|175
|LB
|Triston Newson
|Independence, MS
|11/25/2022
|3-star
|5.6
|3-star
|0.8617
|6'1
|225
|S
|Marvin Burks Jr.
|St. Louis, MO
|12/4/2022
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.9011
|6'2
|195
|TE
|Jordon Harris
|Pine Bluff, ARK
|12/18/2022
|3-star
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8900
|6'6
|234
|OL
|Brandon Solis
|Nashville, TN
|12/19/2022
|3-star
|5.5
|3-star
|0.8644
|6'8
|260
|DE
|Sam Williams
|Hogansvilla, GA
|12/21/2022
|3-star
|5.50
|3-star
|0.8500
|6'4"
|265
|5.64
|0.8762
