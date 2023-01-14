 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Missouri Lands Ole Miss Transfer Wide Receiver Dannis Jackson

Missouri adds yet another transfer wide receiver in this recruiting class with the addition of Ole Miss’ Dannis Jackson

By Sammy Stava
NCAA Football: Liberty at Mississippi Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time in this offseason, the Missouri Tigers have added a transfer wide receiver from another Power Five school in their 2023 recruiting class. This time, it’s within the SEC.

Joining Oklahoma transfer WR Theo Wease is Ole Miss transfer WR Dannis Jackson.

Jackson was a former four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class and was originally committed to Mississippi State — but signed with the Rebels in July of 2018.

Jackson spent three seasons at Ole Miss and didn’t play last season with the Rebels. His most productive year was 2021 in his junior season — where he had 12 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

According to Rivals’ Transfer Tracker, Jackson is listed as the 84th best transfer available in the country.

Now committed to Mizzou, Jackson will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Welcome to Mizzou, Dannis! M-I-Z!

Get to know: Dannis Jackson

Hometown: Sumrall High School

High School: Sumrall, Mississippi

Position: Wide Receiver

Ht/Wt: 6’1, 160 lbs

Rivals Ranking: Four-star, 5.8

247Composite Ranking: Four-star, 0.9333

Total announced offers: 16

Offers to note: Ole Miss, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas

Despite not getting a whole lot of playing time with Ole Miss, there is still some potential here with Jackson as he shows some speed and good route running ability. Perhaps Jackson can live up to his full potential with a change of scenery type move to Missouri.

What they’re saying:

Mizzou 2023 Commitment List

Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
TE Brett Norfleet St. Charles, MO 11/21/2021 4-star 5.8 3-star 0.9141 6'7 225
DE Jahkai Lang Troy, MO 12/17/2021 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8778 6'4 240
QB Gabarri Johnson Tacoma, WA 5/8/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8981 6'0 200
K Blake Craig Liberty, MO 6/5/2022 2-star 5.3 NA NA 5'11 180
WR Marquis Johnson Dickinson, TX 6/13/2022 N/A 5.7 3-star 0.8824 6'0 176
DB Nicholas DeLoach, Jr Cahokia, IL 6/25/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8578 6'2 175
ATH Jamal Roberts St. Louis, MO 7/3/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8789 6'1 200
WR Joshua Manning Lee's Summit, MO 7/21/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.9090 6'3 190
CB Shamar McNeil Fort Lauderdale, FL 7/30/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8642 6'3 175
LB Brayshawn Littlejohn Gaffney, SC 8/14/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8558 6'2 220
OT Logan Reichert Raytown, MO 9/8/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.8885 6'7 345
DB Phillip Roche Merrilville, IN 10/11/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8519 6'1 190
DE Serigne Tounkara League City, TX 10/27/2022 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8614 6'3 240
WR Daniel Blood Destrehan, LA 11/24/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8644 6'0 175
LB Triston Newson Independence, MS 11/25/2022 3-star 5.6 3-star 0.8617 6'1 225
S Marvin Burks Jr. St. Louis, MO 12/4/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.9011 6'2 195
TE Jordon Harris Pine Bluff, ARK 12/18/2022 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8900 6'6 234
OL Brandon Solis Nashville, TN 12/19/2022 3-star 5.5 3-star 0.8644 6'8 260
DE Sam Williams Hogansvilla, GA 12/21/2022 3-star 5.50 3-star 0.8500 6'4" 265
5.64 0.8762

